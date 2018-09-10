NFL world roasts Jon Gruden and Raiders on Khalil Mack's monster night

Khalil Mack didn't wait long in his Chicago Bears debut to live up to make Raiders fans miss him.

A week after signing a record-setting contract, Mack dominated in Chicago's 24-23 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. The 2014 first-round pick finished the night with a statline that should sound familiar.

New Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack is filling up the stat sheet. He already has a sack, interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and defensive TD in Week 1. The last player to do that in a game was...



Khalil Mack in Week 12, 2016 against the Panthers.



— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 10, 2018

Khalil Mack is the truth, folks. pic.twitter.com/GBP2ePQvEb — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

If Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has a burner Twitter account, it was a good night to log off. Here are some of the best reactions to Mack's big night.

Let's go 52!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Sheeeeeshhhhh — JustinJelly Ellis (@JeLLy_ThaDON) September 10, 2018

I see you @52Mack_ — Jon Condo (@JonCondo) September 10, 2018

Khalil Mack going absolutely nuts right now — AKEEM AYERS (@Akeem_Ayers) September 10, 2018

The highest paid player in the NFL @AaronRodgers12 and the highest paid defensive player in the NFL @52Mack_ are proving why they are the highest paid💰💰💰 — AK🦁 (@iamakilblount47) September 10, 2018

3) The @Raiders have to be feeling salty about the @52Mack_ already. Never seen anything like the first half that guy had. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 10, 2018

Mack looks like a player you create on Madden...Bears won that trade — Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) September 10, 2018

Gruden traded Khalil Mack — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 10, 2018

John Gruden thinking

"what did I do???" https://t.co/n8BXEWymnO

— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) September 10, 2018

I'll tell ya what, I'm not sure who that number 52 is for Chicago, but that guy can play. That's the type of player you want on your team, man. I'm going to have to do some research on this guy — Jon Gruden (@Faux_Gruden) September 10, 2018

Jon Gruden ... Khalil Mack... second thoughts ... pic.twitter.com/p0iqfiiggi — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) September 10, 2018



