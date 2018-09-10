NFL world roasts Jon Gruden and Raiders on Khalil Mack's monster night
Khalil Mack didn't wait long in his Chicago Bears debut to live up to make Raiders fans miss him.
A week after signing a record-setting contract, Mack dominated in Chicago's 24-23 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. The 2014 first-round pick finished the night with a statline that should sound familiar.
New Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack is filling up the stat sheet. He already has a sack, interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and defensive TD in Week 1. The last player to do that in a game was...
Khalil Mack in Week 12, 2016 against the Panthers.
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 10, 2018
Khalil Mack is the truth, folks. pic.twitter.com/GBP2ePQvEb
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018
If Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has a burner Twitter account, it was a good night to log off. Here are some of the best reactions to Mack's big night.
@52Mack_ best in the league!
— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 10, 2018
Let's go 52!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Sheeeeeshhhhh
— JustinJelly Ellis (@JeLLy_ThaDON) September 10, 2018
I see you @52Mack_
— Jon Condo (@JonCondo) September 10, 2018
Khalil Mack going absolutely nuts right now
— AKEEM AYERS (@Akeem_Ayers) September 10, 2018
The highest paid player in the NFL @AaronRodgers12 and the highest paid defensive player in the NFL @52Mack_ are proving why they are the highest paid💰💰💰
— AK🦁 (@iamakilblount47) September 10, 2018
Today we saw @_TJWatt ball out @VonMiller earned his keep. But what @52Mack_ is doing tonight... oh buddy! He is a beast!!! Must be the fresh legs 😂 #FootballIsBack
— Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) September 10, 2018
3) The @Raiders have to be feeling salty about the @52Mack_ already. Never seen anything like the first half that guy had.
— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 10, 2018
Mack looks like a player you create on Madden...Bears won that trade
— Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) September 10, 2018
Gruden traded Khalil Mack
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 10, 2018
I wonder what Jon Gruden, Reggie McKenzie & the entire @Raiders organization are thinking while @52Mack_ is making a highlight tape. #Regrets #ShouldHaveReconsidered #CmonMan #BearsVsPackers
— Takeo Spikes, M.B.A (@TakeoSpikes51) September 10, 2018
John Gruden thinking
"what did I do???" https://t.co/n8BXEWymnO
— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) September 10, 2018
I'll tell ya what, I'm not sure who that number 52 is for Chicago, but that guy can play. That's the type of player you want on your team, man. I'm going to have to do some research on this guy
— Jon Gruden (@Faux_Gruden) September 10, 2018
Jon Gruden ... Khalil Mack... second thoughts ... pic.twitter.com/p0iqfiiggi
— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) September 10, 2018