NFL world roasts Jon Gruden and Raiders on Khalil Mack's monster night

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

Khalil Mack didn't wait long in his Chicago Bears debut to live up to make Raiders fans miss him. 

A week after signing a record-setting contract, Mack dominated in Chicago's 24-23 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. The 2014 first-round pick finished the night with a statline that should sound familiar.

If Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has a burner Twitter account, it was a good night to log off. Here are some of the best reactions to Mack's big night. 


