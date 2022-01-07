NFL world reacts to report Bears GM Ryan Pace could be promoted instead of fired

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for an important offseason, where some big decisions await them. The expectation is that head coach Matt Nagy will get the axe, which will likely be announced Monday.

But the bigger question is general manager Ryan Pace, whose future is more uncertain and under more scrutiny at the present moment. While Nagy has garnered a bulk of criticism, and rightfully so, Pace also deserves a fair share of blame for the team’s struggles.

Unfortunately, all indications are that Pace is going to remain with the Bears organization. But perhaps not as GM.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune mentioned that growing speculation is that Pace will not only be retained but receive a promotion as head of football operations. Considering Pace didn’t succeed as GM, it doesn’t seem right for him to receive a promotion and to hire his successor.

As you can imagine, a bulk of the reaction to this report isn’t positive from Bears fans and NFL fans alike. Although there are some that believe it’s not the worst idea, as it would at least get Pace away from being the GM.

If Ryan Pace gets promoted to President/CEO, the Chicago Bears will be challenging Jacksonville for "Most Bizarre" NFL team. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) January 7, 2022

The Bears appear to be making the case for being the dumbest franchise. Fire the coach, but keep the guy who hired him and saddled him with some godawful personnel, particularly at QB. https://t.co/3vscfDnZMb — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) January 7, 2022

It has become clear to me now why Bears fans still live in 1985. This has been a mess for decades. How can people continue to root for this organization under the McCaskey's? #MindBoggling https://t.co/7H42Qhtmxh — Robert Farrington (@BrRiceCrusader) January 7, 2022

Praying Ryan Pace stays, the future of the franchise depends on it https://t.co/PIdJkkzoem — george (@thegeorgetwo) January 7, 2022

The #Bears have no business retaining Ryan Pace. For as much as I've tweeted #FireNagy, Pace is responsible for the hire, the constant trade-ups, and the patchwork personnel. He can't manage the cap without kicking cans down the road and has failed this franchise and this fanbase https://t.co/6aytGSBjZh — L P (@LPHalas) January 7, 2022

Coaching is a problem that needs to be fixed. GM is ALSO a problem that needs to be fixed. How do you promote a GM that underachieved in their current role and expect them to be successful in a promoted role??? https://t.co/06NAH6IcEE — Jared Magenheimer (@JaredMagen) January 7, 2022

If Pace stays, there truly is no hope for the Bears. https://t.co/OptH9FSszz — Dale Brewer (@ExEditorBrewer) January 7, 2022

I am a Ryan Pace supporter to a certain point. However, there's no reason that he should see a promotion. You either cut ties or keep him as GM. If you want to put him in an office, put him in a director position but do not let him hire the next GM to replace him. Makes no sense. https://t.co/sF0Q3y1k7S — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) January 7, 2022

Tbh I rather let him be a scout get him a chance at that. If he fails then bye bye. Bust or not https://t.co/BFtEcQpIDg — Mickey 1/8 25-10 (@itzmickeyxo) January 7, 2022

Honestly not sure why everyone thinks this is the end of all hope for the Bears. Pace is not a terrible GM, not good but not nearly as bad as everyone seems to believe. Him sticking around in a different capacity isn’t going to kill this team. https://t.co/lgx1p0Kxi6 — Bears Fan Pete (@Bears_Fan_Pete) January 7, 2022

Ryan Pace lasting through a *third* head coach would really be quite something. #Bears https://t.co/FZXx21AwrL — Evan Silva (@evansilva) January 7, 2022

Hot Take. Moving Pace to President of football operations probably isn’t the worst thing. Not the best but at-least it eliminates Ted Phillips and adds another voice at GM with a football background. https://t.co/by7ht5pfNG — Matthias Schwartzkopf (@MatthiasWRNL) January 7, 2022

I personally wouldn't do it, but I guess it's better than keeping the status quo. I'm trying to find positives, people. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 7, 2022

also if you're confused why someone who's so bad at their job would not only get to keep it, but be promoted bc their boss likes them personally, my suggestion is to work for literally any large company on earth — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) January 7, 2022

If they keep Pace, I’m finding a new team…i’m at a breaking point https://t.co/l5A6cuiZLr — Russ (@Butler_Did_It) January 7, 2022

Grow a pair George fire this bum https://t.co/Zp5Y2lzOLw — Mark (@TheLotWanderer) January 7, 2022

Start of the season: “we could get 10 wins with this team and Dalton.” I bet that was the great collaboration’s goal and it hinged on it. The goal was not going to be met early in the season, so hence all the firing rumors I would think https://t.co/ekxLM9tyIR — Robert (@23Breach) January 7, 2022

It’s about to go crazy in the next couple weeks https://t.co/aMypOFjx0N — bears (@sports_fanatic0) January 7, 2022

If Pace is promoted/kept, it shows a clear message from ownership. Personal relationships will always cloud George's perception. Brad brings up a good point, though. How can you claim "collaboration" for both Pace AND Nagy, then 12 months later fire 1 but not the other? #Bears https://t.co/JbV7ZGpTKo — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 7, 2022

Brad nails a major point here. You don’t preach “collaboration” in January 2021 and then split the leadership baby in January 2022. https://t.co/kpOAND832U — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 7, 2022

Just a friendly reminder that Ryan Pace has been the GM of the Bears since 2015. The team has gone 48-64 during that time. One winning season. 2 playoff appearances and zero playoff wins. He’s had plenty of time and not enough results. The Bears need to move on. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) January 7, 2022

Pace being promoted is so Bears its even to much Bears for themselves. This franchise management is a clown show. — Aaron (@WCGHypeMan) January 7, 2022

Ryan Pace getting a promotion is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. The man thought that Mike Glennon was the next great QB https://t.co/i3Nu8HDqMo — Pat Lane (@plane_pats) January 7, 2022

Don’t get me wrong I would like them both out completely, but I would take Ryan Pace any day over Ted Phillips as the president. It’s honestly not even close. #Bears — Rush Inbot, esq (@TeamStradley) January 7, 2022

Ryan Pace getting a promotion is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen — nick price (@nickprice91) January 7, 2022

Ryan Pace is really about to remain with the #Bears organization, with a different title, and play an instrumental role, landing a big time head coach isn’t he? — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) January 7, 2022

Just thinking about ryan pace getting promoted is WILD! Im not a ryan pace hater, i think hes done alot of good but to get a promotion doesnt make sense to me. — EJ (@itsmine49) January 7, 2022

It depends on what type of power balance Ryan Pace would have with the new GM, but if the Bears new GM is allowed to come in and make his own personnel decisions and have control over the roster, I think this “promotion” of Pace actually benefits the organization https://t.co/IoAGeoWN8Q — Andy (@AndyGrossman25) January 7, 2022

If they retain Ryan Pace, Bears fans will make the French Revolution look like a tea party. — Pat Tomasulo (@pattomasulo) January 7, 2022

1

1