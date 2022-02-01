The NFL world reacts quickly to Tom Brady’s retirement

Breaking News:

Doug Farrar
·2 min read
As we’re all looking to Senior Bowl Week, the ramp-up to Super Bowl LVI, and draft season for the fans of most teams, there was other news from the NFL on Tuesday. A sixth-round quarterback from the year 2000 announced his retirement (officially), and it was kind of a big deal.

Tom Brady, unquestionably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, hung ’em up after 22 of the most remarkable seasons we’ll see in any sport.

As expected, the NFL world reacted quickly and with great respect.

