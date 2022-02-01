The NFL world reacts quickly to Tom Brady’s retirement

As we’re all looking to Senior Bowl Week, the ramp-up to Super Bowl LVI, and draft season for the fans of most teams, there was other news from the NFL on Tuesday. A sixth-round quarterback from the year 2000 announced his retirement (officially), and it was kind of a big deal.

Tom Brady, unquestionably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, hung ’em up after 22 of the most remarkable seasons we’ll see in any sport.

As expected, the NFL world reacted quickly and with great respect.

"He set a standard for accountability, work ethic and performance that resonated through our building and in our locker room." – @jasonrlicht pic.twitter.com/D6uKs4yaGm — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

You could divide Tom Brady's career into thirds and all three would probably make the Hall of Fame.

2000-07: 26,370 yards, 197 TD, 3 rings, 1 MVP.

2008-15: 31,658 yards, 231 TD, 1 ring, 1 MVP.

2016-21: 26,492 yards, 196 TD, 3 rings, 1 MVP. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 1, 2022

Statement from Roger Goodell on Tom Brady’s retirement… pic.twitter.com/SLWjlQVQw8 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 1, 2022

Peyton Manning on Tom Brady retiring: pic.twitter.com/cPHTquciHs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2022

The closest Tom Brady came to his football career ending was on draft day. His father, Tom Sr., had rehearsed a consolation speech. He never had to give it. Twenty two years later, an unrivaled career comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/LLr9wtj8ek — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) February 1, 2022

Brady already said his New England goodbyes in 2020. pic.twitter.com/opfiheCeNS — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 1, 2022

A privilege to watch and a dream come true. Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

