NFL world reacts to Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook signing with Jets

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) in action during the game against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

After a very busy offseason, the Jets aren’t quite done adding to their offense just yet.

Gang Green made another big splash on Monday night as they reached an agreement with Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million.

Cook figures to form a two-headed monster alongside Breece Hall in New York’s backfield. The impressive youngster is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season, so the veteran should see many touches early on.

After playing against Aaron Rodgers for so long with the Packers and Vikings, respectively, Cook has now teamed up with the future Hall of Famer with hopes of bringing a championship to New York.

Here’s how some of his new Jets teammates and the rest of the NFL world reacted to the big signing...