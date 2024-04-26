NFL world reacts to Pats picking QB Drake Maye at No. 3

Let the Drake Maye era in New England begin.

After months of speculation, the Patriots selected Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Although the UNC quarterback will eventually be counted on to revive New England's lackluster offense, head coach Jerod Mayo won't pressure him to start out of the gate. If the 21-year-old doesn't win the starting job out of training camp, he'll have a chance to watch and learn under veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett.

Taking Maye at No. 3 marks the Patriots' first major move of the post-Bill Belichick era. The selection was met with mostly positive feedback from NFL players and experts.

Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy reactions to the Patriots' No. 3 pick:

Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Brian Hoyer, and Albert Breer shared their instant reactions during NBC Sports Boston's "On The Clock" NFL Draft Special.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud named Maye as the most NFL-ready QB in this year's draft.

C.J. Stroud says Drake Maye is his favorite QB in this year's draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/bwHBhgyQE1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has an optimistic outlook on the young QB.

If you build the right ecosystem around this kid, he’s got a chance. Lots of room to grow as a player. #LFG https://t.co/31x1obcrkL — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 26, 2024

Former Patriots QB Matt Cassel is excited to watch Maye show off his "uber talent" in Foxboro.

He’s uber talented. Excited to see what he can do in New England, as the new franchise QB! https://t.co/yhkPvRgqg8 — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) April 26, 2024

Ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III raved about Maye after the Patriots selected him at No. 3.

Drake Maye has everything you want from a franchise QB. Strong Arm, playmaking ability, can throw from any platform and doesn’t back down when adversity strikes. He just wants to play ball and compete. Now he does it for the storied @Patriots in the post Brady Era. Go get it! pic.twitter.com/q4a4A67w13 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2024

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared an in-depth scouting report on Maye following New England's selection.

"Drake Maye makes some amazing plays that you really like..



He can really drive the ball and he's a freak athlete" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSDraftSpectacular https://t.co/wJHIM1vS9Q pic.twitter.com/RvmUZpXDra — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2024

LeGarrette Blount isn't as sold on Maye as others. The former Pats running back wanted to see Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. end up in New England.

All I’m gonna say is I trust you Mayo 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) April 26, 2024

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne shared a photo to his Instagram account acknowledging New England's pick.

Kendrick Bourne weighs in on the #Patriots selecting his next quarterback, Drake Maye.



(📸 @BournePoly11) pic.twitter.com/zIzKS2GUDA — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) April 26, 2024

Pats linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley welcomed his new QB to New England.

Patriots fans appear to approve of the pick.