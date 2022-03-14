NFL world reacts to news Mitch Trubisky will sign with Steelers

Free agency is off to an exciting start. Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will sign a two-year deal with the Steelers, where the expectation is he’ll serve as Pittsburgh’s starter.

It’s been an interesting couple of years for Trubisky, who went from failed No. 2 overall pick with Chicago to backup quarterback with the Bills to likely starter with the Steelers.

As you can imagine, the reaction around Twitter has been entertaining. There were plenty of Bears fans that were excited about Trubisky getting another chance to start and other fans that made some jokes at his expense.

Here’s how the NFL world reacted to the Trubisky news:

Well, Mitchell Trubisky fans… you’re about to see if it was just Matt Nagy or if it was indeed Trubisky. Very interesting/fun fit for Trubisky in Pittsburgh. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 14, 2022

Trubisky to Pittsburgh? Love that move. — Dave (@runbackdave) March 14, 2022

Mitch Trubisky to the Steelers. Did not expect that one — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 14, 2022

I mentioned how the Steelers were the best fit for Mitch. and there it is. He's now in Pittsburgh! https://t.co/LokckQ57FW — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) March 14, 2022

LMFAOOOOOOO LMFAOOOOOOO LMFAOOOOOOO LMFAOOOOOOO LMFAOOOOOOO LMFAOOOOOOO LMFAOOOOOOO LMFAOOOOOOO https://t.co/wdNoooBNXd pic.twitter.com/YvMoGt1kZH —  trey (TRUPITSKY ERA) (@SteelCityFan4) March 14, 2022

Yes, most people with a brain knew that Mitch would get a second chance. Stable org with weapons. If he can’t do it there then he can’t do it anywhere. https://t.co/agih3th4Gk — LucasP (@LucasPerfetti46) March 14, 2022

Mitchell Trubisky increased his value by going from starter to backup in 2021. https://t.co/ds8nMnIo5Q — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 14, 2022

Plan is just to accumulate 1st-round QB busts and have them battle it out Royal Rumble style. https://t.co/4hWcmlzVCi — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 14, 2022

There are not many better starting QB gigs than playing for the Steelers. Happy for you @Mtrubisky10 https://t.co/XdhaNxgH4G — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 14, 2022

That Steelers QB room must be one of the craziest of all time. Trubisky, Rudolph and Haskins https://t.co/GaOkehVGjs — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) March 14, 2022

Let's go Mitch! I love this deal for Mitch. Admittedly, I thought teaming up with Reich and Brady in IND would have given him the best chance to suceed. He goes to a team who's well built and Tomlin is a great coach Congrats to the Trubisky's and may they be blessed with success https://t.co/TCRBHSJGMT — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 14, 2022

A year ago, Trubisky was toxic. Now he’s a starter again — with a playoff roster. The #NFL, man. https://t.co/gQBJecHLne — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) March 14, 2022

If nothing else, this is gonna be a fun experiment for the uninvested https://t.co/5eJ22nYABB — Bukayo Saka Liker (@3k_) March 14, 2022

Steelers are 100% drafting a QB in the first round https://t.co/UUVQ3TYhlM — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2022

Good spot for Mitch. https://t.co/SzBsstMBK9 — Joe DiGiacomo (@Joeyd51) March 14, 2022

Numbers will be interesting here, but new home for Trubisky! Gotta feel like this pulls the #Steelers out of the "QB early in the '22 draft" talk https://t.co/LkeHfJ7GUV — Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) March 14, 2022

If Tomlin keeps his winning streak alive, put him the HOF , no waiting period. #SteelersNation https://t.co/Avb7cfk4Gq — chad smithers (@memphiscds) March 14, 2022

Well, #Steelers fans, I'll say this much. He'll be more mobile than Big Ben. https://t.co/YZK6un6CoB — JB (@gridironborn) March 14, 2022

Trubisky ends up in a pretty stable situation with the #Steelers. Now he’ll need to produce. https://t.co/0cHAdNDc8Z — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 14, 2022

The best landing spot for Mitch Trubisky to achieve fantasy relevance. https://t.co/60XGXES7bS — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) March 14, 2022

Could you imagine knowing in March that your team is going to start the season with Trubisky under center? https://t.co/eovYI4V6nK — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) March 14, 2022

Happy for Mitch! Steelers a good fit for him. He gets to work with Mike Tomlin. A far cry from Matt Nagy. They’ll cater a game-plan around his strengths. https://t.co/1QjUQeTvAU — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) March 14, 2022

Today is the gift that keeps on giving 🤣 https://t.co/EunOBuWXEY — Jerrie 🧡🐅🖤 (@_jerrbear_) March 14, 2022

The Pittsburgh #Steelers have been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/uriYpku30H — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) March 14, 2022

so the Steelers will be drafting a QB relatively early this year … https://t.co/0KlZzDFi5D — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 14, 2022

This has Matt Flynn vibes written all over it https://t.co/c4xjKzkDOp — Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) March 14, 2022

I hope it was just a failed experiment with the Bears. I like the move. As long as it's not Mason #HereWeGo https://t.co/437xbYvBZn — Cameron Manfredi (@cam_manfredi) March 14, 2022

