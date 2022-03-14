NFL world reacts to news Mitch Trubisky will sign with Steelers

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
Free agency is off to an exciting start. Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will sign a two-year deal with the Steelers, where the expectation is he’ll serve as Pittsburgh’s starter.

It’s been an interesting couple of years for Trubisky, who went from failed No. 2 overall pick with Chicago to backup quarterback with the Bills to likely starter with the Steelers.

As you can imagine, the reaction around Twitter has been entertaining. There were plenty of Bears fans that were excited about Trubisky getting another chance to start and other fans that made some jokes at his expense.

Here’s how the NFL world reacted to the Trubisky news:

