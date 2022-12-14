NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons questioning Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy

“Is it Hurts or the team?” “It’s system and team” -Cowboys DE Micah Parsons not believing in Jalen Hurts MVP? 🤔 Eagles-Cowboys in 10 days 🎥 VonCast pic.twitter.com/AkSCjIMXNl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 14, 2022

Jalen Hurts has placed himself clearly in the NFL MVP race and has the 12-1 Eagles rocketing toward the No, 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons believes Philadelphia’s system and team depth is the biggest reason for overall success and not Hurts.

During a sitdown on Von Miller’s “VonCast,” Parsons told the Bills’ injured pass rusher that Hurts is a byproduct of “system and team,” questioning his standing in the MVP race.

The NFL world reacted to the comments and the hype train for Christmas Eve is officially off and running.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons isn’t quite sure if Jalen Hurts should be in the MVP race? Eagles/Cowboys Christmas Eve should be a movie

pic.twitter.com/Au9LU5FS98 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 14, 2022

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#DallasCowboys star Micah Parsons shared his thoughts on Jalen Hurts being considered NFL MVP… 👀🌶 pic.twitter.com/3s9Zo2Osgr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 14, 2022

