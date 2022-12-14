NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons questioning Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Jalen Hurts has placed himself clearly in the NFL MVP race and has the 12-1 Eagles rocketing toward the No, 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons believes Philadelphia’s system and team depth is the biggest reason for overall success and not Hurts.

During a sitdown on Von Miller’s “VonCast,” Parsons told the Bills’ injured pass rusher that Hurts is a byproduct of “system and team,” questioning his standing in the MVP race.

“It’s system and team”

The NFL world reacted to the comments and the hype train for Christmas Eve is officially off and running.

Barstool

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories