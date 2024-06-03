Advertisement

NFL world reacts to the death of Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen

lawrence dow
Ex-Dallas Cowboy Larry Allen died on Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico. Allen played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 seasons from 1994-2005 amassing seven All-Pro selections, 11 Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl title.

Allen’s former teammates paid tribute after the Cowboys organization announced his death on Monday in a statement.

Emmitt Smith played with Allen from 1994-2002 and was visibly emotional discussing the death of his friend in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’m sitting on my back patio reflecting about one of the best offensive linemen I’ve ever played with. Larry Allen and I get a call from my daughter Skylar telling me that he’s passed away. I’m at a loss for words, such a good dude, great player, super person,” said Smith, “One thing about Larry Allen I know, he had a big heart and he lived life to the fullest. A man of very few words but on the football field was a beast and will be sorely missed.”

Troy Aikman commented on X, formerly Twitter, praising Allen for his actions on and off the field.

Micah Parsons said he wished he’d gotten to meet Allen on X.

Various members of the media and fans highlighted Allen’s career and character.