NFL world reacts to the death of Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen

Ex-Dallas Cowboy Larry Allen died on Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico. Allen played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 seasons from 1994-2005 amassing seven All-Pro selections, 11 Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl title.

Allen’s former teammates paid tribute after the Cowboys organization announced his death on Monday in a statement.

Emmitt Smith played with Allen from 1994-2002 and was visibly emotional discussing the death of his friend in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’m sitting on my back patio reflecting about one of the best offensive linemen I’ve ever played with. Larry Allen and I get a call from my daughter Skylar telling me that he’s passed away. I’m at a loss for words, such a good dude, great player, super person,” said Smith, “One thing about Larry Allen I know, he had a big heart and he lived life to the fullest. A man of very few words but on the football field was a beast and will be sorely missed.”

Troy Aikman commented on X, formerly Twitter, praising Allen for his actions on and off the field.

Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) June 3, 2024

Micah Parsons said he wished he’d gotten to meet Allen on X.

Wow def someone I hoped to meet one day ! RIP LEGEND!! https://t.co/FR628hnnOv — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 3, 2024

Various members of the media and fans highlighted Allen’s career and character.

.@dallascowboys @49ers there will never; never ever, be another Larry Allen. Lots of us with heavy hearts today honoring one of the greatest to have ever done it. And with a big smile. RIP LA. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/rlOTyohc40 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 3, 2024

A great example of the type of player Larry Allen was for the Cowboys. This is from Dallas’ Super Bowl win over Pittsburgh in Jan. 1996. Allen setting the tone early with an incredible block on Steelers All-Pro LB Greg Lloyd

pic.twitter.com/Qr6pV41I2c — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 3, 2024

Larry Allen was one of the most incredible athletes the NFL has ever seen



Maybe the most dominant run blocker ever, but legitimately insane speed too



Here he was making a chase down tackle out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/vTSPLXrlrm — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 3, 2024

Prayers up for the family of Larry Allen who passed away on Sunday at 52. He was a massive man who could hit 43 reps on 225 like it was NOTHING and could RUN YOU DOWN even at more than 325 lbs. He is a Hall of Famer to the sports world, but so much more to his loved ones. RIP pic.twitter.com/DsENTAXTRB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 3, 2024