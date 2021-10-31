NFL world erupts after Bengals flagged for ‘worst call of all time’ vs. Jets

Chris Roling
·3 min read
In this article:
The Cincinnati Bengals had every chance to beat the 1-5 New York Jets but blew an 11-point lead late to take a loss, sending them to 5-3 on the season.

But they did have one critical chance taken from them by officials late in the fourth quarter.

With time in regulation almost up, the Bengals got a key stop on a 3rd-and-11 that would’ve forced the Jets to punt. Cincinnati would have a couple of timeouts and plenty of chances to erase a three-point deficit.

Then officials flagged cornerback Mike Hilton for unnecessary roughness on the open-field tackle.

Hilton went as low as he could and the offensive player went low to meet him, leaving the defender with little else he could do. So much so, Hilton and the Jets player were seen laughing about it while officials announced their call.

Here’s the reaction, where even an AFC North rival player says it was a terrible call.

