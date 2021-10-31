NFL world erupts after Bengals flagged for ‘worst call of all time’ vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals had every chance to beat the 1-5 New York Jets but blew an 11-point lead late to take a loss, sending them to 5-3 on the season.

But they did have one critical chance taken from them by officials late in the fourth quarter.

With time in regulation almost up, the Bengals got a key stop on a 3rd-and-11 that would’ve forced the Jets to punt. Cincinnati would have a couple of timeouts and plenty of chances to erase a three-point deficit.

Then officials flagged cornerback Mike Hilton for unnecessary roughness on the open-field tackle.

Hilton went as low as he could and the offensive player went low to meet him, leaving the defender with little else he could do. So much so, Hilton and the Jets player were seen laughing about it while officials announced their call.

Here’s the reaction, where even an AFC North rival player says it was a terrible call.

Helmet to helmet when the runner goes low is the worst smh — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) October 31, 2021

Here's the 3rd down where Cincy got the stop, BUT the refs flagged the Bengals for lowering his helmet. Wow, that's badpic.twitter.com/0mP203PIrL — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 31, 2021

The worst call of all time time against the Bengals!! The some of the biggest piece of Bull Crap calling ever!!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 31, 2021

If anything that is a helmet to helmet penalty on the offensive player — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) October 31, 2021

The NFL just robbed the Bengals of a chance with the ball. Its plain and simple. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) October 31, 2021

worst call ever… — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) October 31, 2021

Such an embarrassingly bad call against the Bengals. Oy vey — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) October 31, 2021

That ref should be fired. You can’t make that call. Legit horrendous. — Eliot Crist (@EliotCrist) October 31, 2021

That was a tough helmet to helmet call on Bengals. Seems like wrong call. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 31, 2021

that’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen — Seth Reese † (@SethR94) October 31, 2021

Jesus what a terrible call. What’s defender supposed to do? — Rocky Boiman (@ROCKYBOIMAN50) October 31, 2021

You simply cannot decide a game on that call. Period. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 31, 2021

Awful call in NYJ. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 31, 2021

What a horrendous call against the Bengals. What a joke. — Eliot Crist (@EliotCrist) October 31, 2021

Roughing call on Mike Hilton should get that official suspended — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) October 31, 2021

Don't think that Mike Hilton penalty fits the spirit of the rule. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 31, 2021

Investigate the offical who threw the flag on Mike Hilton. The man needs to be investigated. He cannot make that call. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) October 31, 2021

What an absolutely horrendous call on Mike Hilton. WTF is he supposed to do?! — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) October 31, 2021

That’s a terrible call on Mike Hilton — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) October 31, 2021

HORRIBLE call on Mike Hilton of the Bengals there. If WR lowers his head, it’s crazy to flag the defender for helmet to helmet — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) October 31, 2021

Look, the Bengals did things wrong obviously. But throwing that flag on Mike Hilton was a disgrace and a game changer. A season changer. Can’t happen. That’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 31, 2021

Wow. Insanely bad call on Mike Hilton for the #Bengals. He's going as low as he can to make the tackle. Cincy got screwed there. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 31, 2021

