NFL world believes Bears finally found their franchise QB in Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have lost four straight games. But that doesn’t matter because the Bears have finally found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, who had his breakout game in a hostile environment on a prime-time stage.

Fields has taken some big steps forward over the last couple of weeks, but none more impressive than Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he showcased his poise, confidence and special skillset that shows why the Bears traded up to get him.

While last week Fields used his legs to best the 49ers defense, this week he used his arm, where he made some truly special throws in crunch time to open up the passing game in a way we haven’t seen it all season.

Trailing six points with less than three minutes left, Fields — with a smile on his face — marched his team 75 yards down the field for the go-ahead touchdown, a beautiful throw to Darnell Mooney.

Whether it was Bears fans, NFL fans, players or analysts, everyone recognized that Fields is a truly special talent and has a bright future in the NFL. And Chicago finally looks to have the franchise quarterback that’s eluded them for decades.

Justin Fields can ball. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 9, 2021

.@mspears96 is on the Justin Fields hype train 📈 “Shoutout to Matt Nagy, whatever the hell he did to put the plan together! … [Justin Fields] was not indecisive when it was time to GO!” pic.twitter.com/gNjJb1dv0q — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 9, 2021

If Justin Fields ever gets a real coach, he’ll be unstoppable. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 9, 2021

Setting all else aside from last night’s game, the most important development was Justin Fields being the best player on the field for significant stretches of play. Kid is tough as nails and threaded several tight-window throws with perfect placement. Another big step forward. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) November 9, 2021

The Bears have a quarterback. The rest is just noise. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) November 9, 2021

Great throw by Fields! 💪🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields might just be that motherf*@%er!!!!!!! — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 9, 2021

"We lost the game but you are a little bit happy right now because of the growth you are seeing from Justin Fields."

– Former Chicago Bear Alex Brown on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Aftershow — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 9, 2021

Man I feel so F’ing bad for Justin Fields. Great game that the team couldn’t finish. Now get Nagy the hell away from the kid for the rest of the year. — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) November 9, 2021

Hats off to Justin Fields. He’s getting better every week. #Bears have a franchise QB. Now they just need to build up the franchise around him. Coaching staff needs to go; the lack of discipline and attention to detail cost Chicago the game. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) November 9, 2021

Fields is special. He has IT. With everything & everyone against him, he proved that tonight on the biggest stage. That said, this team could not be more undisciplined. This team has zero respect for its coach. He's a waste of space at this point. Never stop tweeting #FireNagy — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) November 9, 2021

Bears went on the road to Pittsburgh, committed 12 penalties for 115 yards, and still could’ve won this game. Justin Fields with 10 yards per attempt and a handful of gorgeous throws, all that matters in the end — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 9, 2021

Forget the loss, Justin Fields proved everything Bears fans thought he could be. Learn. Grow. Future is bright for the QB. — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields was PFF’s highest-graded QB in Week 9… Chicago’s got their QB1. — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields had more high-level throws on MNF than any rookie has had in a single game this year pic.twitter.com/9y6JvJFLw7 — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields is starting to adjust to the speed of the NFL game. He’s playing with more urgency & it’s been fun to watch the last 2 games. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 9, 2021

"Justin Fields looked cool, calm, and collected. He looked like a veteran quarterback. He was throwing darts. He never flinched. He showed why he is going to be an excellent quarterback."

– Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson on NFL Network — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields 🥶 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) November 9, 2021

1. Justin Fields…

– Went into a hostile stadium

– In prime time

– Against one of the best defenses in the NFL And compiled 336 total yards and a TD pass to give his team the lead with under 2 minutes to play. Bad quarterbacks don't do that. #Bears pic.twitter.com/24dJm7FHmi — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields was so electric last night, his highlights crashed the internet in just a matter of hours. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 9, 2021

If I'm the Bears, I'm pretty excited about what I saw from Justin Fields last night. That was the NFL's No. 1 D, and he was playing from behind all night. Showed poise throughout, and made big-time throws when needed to Kmet, Graham, Mooney and A-Rob. Arrow's pointing up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 9, 2021

I should be mad the refs screwed the Bears over. But I’m happy because Justin Fields is a stud and showed the entire world. — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) November 9, 2021

Man, Justin Fields. His ability to escape the pressure, dip to his non throwing arm side & toss a 🎯 w/ the flick of the wrist. The calmness & confidence on this play is otherworldly. The catch by Mooney…unreal! Let’s keep watching him grow! 🐻⬇️ #Bears pic.twitter.com/LxHEgH50o8 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) November 9, 2021

The #Bears have a quarterback who is able to succeed despite poor coaching around him. If you thought last night was good, imagine what Justin Fields can do with a better coaching staff. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 9, 2021

Losing is never “fun” but I woke up this morning feeling pretty damn good about the #Bears future because of one player- Justin Fields. The growth he’s shown over the past 2 games have been very encouraging & impressive. Especially when you consider his situation. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 9, 2021

One of the worst officiated games you will ever see in the NFL. Don’t care about the result Justin Fields is the real deal. #PITvsCHI #DaBears — matt newton (@mattnewts) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields is here, folks. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 9, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS SAVED AMERICA FROM THE JAWS OF VIOLENTLY SMUG REFEREES — charles (redzone 9-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 9, 2021

PSA: Justin Fields is a baller and the #Bears deserved to win last night. And with that I say good morning. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) November 9, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS WHAT? JUSTIN FIELDS WHAT? — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) November 9, 2021

I'm speechless. You cannot make this up. Justin Fields vs…

– Steelers defense

– #Bears offense

– Refs

– the world — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) November 9, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS IS THE REAL DEAL — Bears Nation (3-6) (@BearsNationCHI) November 9, 2021

I enjoyed the Justin Fields parts of that game. The next coaching staff will love him — Chief (@BarstoolChief) November 9, 2021

The Bears may have lost, but Justin Fields has arrived: "Would you rather be Pittsburgh this morning that got a win but has a dinosaur at QB with no succession plan?" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/urqyYQEQWS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 9, 2021

Uh, Justin Fields is really, really talented. — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) November 9, 2021

What’d everyone do last night? I was busy watching the future @justnfields #Bears pic.twitter.com/ZtR1vF8YAy — Justin Fields Stan Club (@anewma18) November 9, 2021

1

1