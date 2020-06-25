NFL working with NFLPA on “very ambitious” COVID-19 testing program

The NFL held a conference call on Thursday to discuss several aspects of their plans for training camp and the regular season, including the testing program for COVID-19.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said that the team is still in active discussions about the testing plans with the NFL Players Association. The NFLPA said recently that the plans were for around three tests a week, but Sills didn’t cite a specific number of tests on Thursday’s call.

“We’re setting up a very ambitious testing program,” Sills said.

Sills also said that the league has been tracking positive tests, but declined to say how many there have been to this point.

While the program may be ambitious, Sills added that testing alone isn’t going to be enough to keep everyone healthy. He called it “vitally important” that social distancing is observed and masks are worn around team facilities.

