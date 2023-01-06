NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 game postponed after Damar Hamlin's collapse

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume or replay their game that was suspended Jan. 2 following the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced Thursday.

The league made the announcement that the game has been canceled, so both teams will finish the 2022 regular season with one fewer game played than every other team in the league.

“This has been a very difficult week,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the decision. “We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”

The Monday night matchup between the Bills and Bengals was one of the biggest games of the season because of the huge playoff implications. Both teams entered the contest with an opportunity to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed, plus home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye.

Not having to carve out time to replay the Bills-Bengals game will allow the NFL to begin the playoffs next weekend as scheduled, a factor that played into the league's decision. It will also preserve the off week between the conference championship games on Jan. 29 and Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.

“As we considered the football schedule, our principles have been to limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities,” Goodell said. “I recognize that there is no perfect solution. The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances.”

The game’s cancellation, and the seeding at stake prior to Hamlin’s collapse, has obvious impacts on the AFC playoff standings.

What decision means for NFL playoff seeding

To start: the Bills and Bengals will have played an uneven number of regular-season games compared to other teams. In a special meeting Friday, clubs will vote on a resolution recommended by Goodell and approved by the competition committee calling for the AFC championship game to be played at a neutral site if the participants did not play the same number of games and both teams could have been the No. 1 seed prior to Week 17.

Therefore, entering Week 18, the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals will have plenty to play for. These three scenarios would trigger a neutral-site conference championship, via the NFL:

Scenario 1: Buffalo and Kansas City both win or both tie – a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

Scenario 2: Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties – a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

Scenario 3: Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins – a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

Additionally, if the Ravens defeat the Bengals in Week 18 – the two teams would have battled for the AFC North title pending the result of Cincinnati vs. Buffalo – a coin flip will determine which team plays at home if the teams were to match up in the wild-card round.

