NFL won't punish Tom Brady for meeting with Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

NFL teams hoping that Tom Brady would be punished for recently meeting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich are going to be disappointed.

The league has concluded there was no violation made by any involved party, including Brady.

Other teams raised the issue with the NFL, since Brady's visit to Leftwich's house -- revealed because he accidentally walked into a neighbor's house first -- occurred during the "dead period" prior to the virtual period of the offseason. But the league says no violation occurred https://t.co/ijZCgva5oB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2020

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported last Friday that teams were "miffed" by Brady's interactions with Bucs staff.

NFL teams are miffed about Tom Brady's interactions with staff members in Tampa despite restrictions. They are anticipating some stern discipline from the NFL office. Many have conveyed their dismay to league officials — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 24, 2020

Brady went to Leftwich's house earlier this month, but before meeting with the Bucs OC, the veteran quarterback accidentally walked into a neighbor's house first.

Coaches and players, under league rules, aren't allowed to have football meetings before the team's offseason program begins. Tampa Bay's offseason program had not yet started when Brady met with Leftwich at his house. Florida also instituted a safer-at-home order April 3, before the Brady/Leftwich meeting.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk added some context to the situation:

There's been a palpable sense in league circles that the Buccaneers are playing fast and loose with the rules when it comes to both the courtship of Tom Brady and the effort to get him up to speed for the 2020 season. And it's safe to say that people with other teams who complained about Brady meeting with Leftwich will not be placated by the league's statement, especially since some believe that any meeting with a coach before the offseason program starts, especially away from the team's facility, violates the rules.

The Buccaneers will have to get used to being in the spotlight now that Brady and his former Patriots teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, are the most popular players on Tampa Bay's roster.

