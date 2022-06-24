NFL won’t hold a supplemental draft in 2022

The NFL just informed clubs there won’t be a supplemental draft in 2022, per source. Under the CBA, the league gets to choose whether to hold one for prospects whose eligibility changed. Not this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 24, 2022

The supplemental draft gives college players who have had changes in their eligibility since the NFL draft have an opportunity to be selected. Every year, the league is able to choose whether or not to old one, Pelissero reports.

This is the second straight year in which the NFL will not hold a supplemental draft. The last player selected in a supplemental draft was Washington State safety Jalen Thompson, who was selected in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals.

