NFL Wire’s pre-2023 training camp power rankings

Prior to the start of 2023 training camps opening in the NFL, here is the latest power rankings poll from our friends at Touchdown Wire:

The Cardinals have made it clear through the stockpiling of draft picks and lack of aggressive moves in the offseason that this year is more of a retooling campaign. With franchise quarterback Kyler Murray expected to miss at least half the season, and almost no star power on the roster overall, it could be a rough first season for new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

It is fair to wonder if Josh McDaniels is truly fit to build a competitive roster. Now in his second gig as head coach, he has thrown two starting quarterbacks out of the building between the two stints — Jay Cutler in Denver, and Derek Carr in Vegas. The roster is underdeveloped for the most part, and the Raiders will need a lot of star power out of Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby to make some noise. Jimmy Garoppolo will not elevate the talent around him to any significant degree.

The Texans seem to be moving in the right direction with a talented new head coach in DeMeco Ryans, a new quarterback in first-round pick C.J. Stroud, and an aggressive approach in the draft. A lot of the season will depend on how their top two rookies (Stroud and edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.)perform, but the Texans boast a solid offensive line and running game that could win them some games.

There wasn’t a bigger disaster last year than the Russell Wilson experiment in Denver, and now the Broncos are pushing all their chips in, hoping that new head coach Sean Payton can save their quarterback. The Denver defense is stout, but Wilson looked completely cooked last year. If Payton can get something out of Wilson, Denver could quickly ascend.

One of the harder teams to project, it is easy to see the Colts swinging either way with a team littered with talent. This will all come down to how rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson does, and if rookie head coach Shane Steichen can maximize his skill set.

You never want to count a team out when Derrick Henry is on the roster, but the Titans absolutely fell flat last season, and with quarterback Ryan Tannehill looking more and more like not the guy, it is tough to project a great season for Tennessee.

While the Falcons’ offense is set up to be a dynamite run first team, there is quite a few questions mainly on defense and with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. If the quarterback and defense continue to develop, Atlanta could find itself on fire mid season.

The Jordan Love era is off to the races, and it is a fair question to ask if he can bring even a small percentage of what Aaron Rodgers brought to the table at the position. The team around Love is solid, but he is just such a massive unknown, it is tough to project success for the team as a whole.

The Rams are very clearly in a bit of a rebuild, and while they still have multiple stars on the roster, it is tough to envision them lifting the team above mediocrity. The Matt Stafford to Cooper Kupp connection could be enough to lift the Rams out of the pit they find themselves in.

Justin Fields took the league by storm last year, and while that did not reflect in the Bears’ record, it should translate a little more this season. Added talents like DJ Moore and Darnell Wright should help the Bears make the leap from the bottom of the league.

The biggest unknown in the league right now is Washington quarterback Sam Howell, who the Commanders have dumped a ton of faith into to open next season. While the Commanders have a solid base team, if Sam Howell does not play way beyond his draft status, Washington could be in for a tough year.

Perhaps fueled by a bit of hubris, the Patriots found out last season that not having a true offensive coordinator or veteran offensive staff can lead to some serious issues with a young quarterback. Even still, this is a Bill Belichick coached team with one of the leagues best defenses, and a brand new (kind of) offensive coordinator that should help elevate Mac Jones back to his productive self. It would be tough to write New England off too soon.

There may not be a bigger downgrade at the most important position in the league than Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield, but the Buccaneers are going to try and make it work. The Bucs still have an absolutely loaded defense and plenty of star power to compete for the division, and it will ultimately come down to if they can keep Mayfield from losing games.

The Orleans Saints made a big splash by fully committing to new quarterback Derek Carr, but it is fair to question how much of an upgrade he really is over what we saw from Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston last season. While the Saints still have excellent talent on both sides of the ball, they have an equal amount of question marks..

The Steelers seemed to find their rhythm towards the end of last season, with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett clicking and making big plays for the black and yellow. With upgrades along the offensive line and a healthy T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh could easily make a leap back into the playoff fold.

Finally finding their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, the Panthers no longer have to sweat out games where their signal-cller cannot complete simple passes. This is good news for a blooming defense and elite offensive line. Carolina is ready to compete right now, and if Bryce Young can produce better than the likes of Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, they may find themselves wearing the division crown.

There is plenty of talent on this Cleveland team, and a solid coaching staff that seems to be right on the edge of putting everything together. With an excellent rushing attack, and an improved defense, the Browns could find themselves in the playoffs. This will ultimately all come down to if Deshaun Watson can find his footing again after all the off-the-field drama.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll brought a lot of energy and offensive prowess to this Giants team, and quarterback Daniel Jones capitalized. With another year in the system, the maturation of Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the addition of more fire power, there is little reason to think the Giants will regress. It will once again come down to the right arm of Daniel Jones.

The Detroit rebirth continues from the end of last season, where this Lions team was able to run off a 5-1 finish and will carry that same energy over to the 2024 season. With superstar offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning, and the ever energized Dan Campbell leading the charge, this Detroit team looks to make a ton of noise on their way to the playoffs this season.

The Geno Smith show continues in Seattle, who will once again boast one of the most talented offenses in the league. The addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba to an already loaded receiver room as well as Devon Witherspoon cementing one of the best secondaries in the league means that the Seahawks could be a surprise Super Bowl team when it is all said and done.

While it certainly felt like one of the flukier successful seasons last year for the Vikings, it would be a mistake to write them off as such. With a bright offensive mind in head coach Kevin O’Connell leading the team alongside the steady vet Kirk Cousins, this offense could once again overpower the league. Justin Jefferson is still unguardable, and no one in the NFL has figured him out quite yet.

With Lamar Jackson all locked up and healthy, the Baltimore Ravens can return to their dominant selves. When Jackson is healthy and on the field, Baltimore boasts one of the most difficult offenses to try and stop alongside one of the steadiest head coaches in the league. It would be a fool’s errand to write off this Ravens team.

Doug Pederson deserved Coach of the Year consideration for the ways in which he and his staff got the Jaguars on the good foot after the Urban Meyer disaster of 2021. The Jags finished the regular season with a 9-8-1 record, won the AFC South (such as it was), and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. Pederson has a great young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and there’s talent backed up just about everywhere on the roster. Perhaps 2023 is the year in which Pederson takes another surprise team to a Super Bowl win as he did with the 2017 Eagles.

Miami certainly feels like a team that is on the cusp of greatness. Even with an often injured quarterback the prior season, the Dolphins still managed a playoff bid with a 9-8 record. With a now healthy Tua Tagovailoa under the helm and another year in this Mike McDaniel system, the sky might be the limit for this completely loaded offense.

It felt like another ho-hum year for the Chargers even with a playoff bid’ it seemed like they underachieved after getting bounced in the first round. The Los Angeles roster is stacked with receivers galore, a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, a solid defense, and one of the best weapons out of the backfield in the game. With the addition of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, there is a solid chance the Chargers finally make a more solidified push towards a Lombardi trophy.

7. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys’ defensive unit is about as scary as they come with Micah Parsons getting after the passer, and a pair of bookend corners in Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs now anchoring the back end. That is without mentioning the fact they have a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott and two of the most explosive playmakers in the league on offense in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Notch the Cowboys as a serious threat to take back the NFC East.

6. New York Jets

The New York Jets have one of the most stacked rosters in the league and were able to add a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. This seems like an automatic recipe for success. With Rodgers having arguably the best set of weapons in his career, it is scary to think the damage that can be done with this young core.

5. San Francisco 49ers

It frankly did not really matter who was under center for the 49ers last season, as the squad is stacked at every end of the roster. Quarterback Brock Purdy played at an elite level during his stint as the starter, and if he can pick up where he left off in 2022, there is little reason to doubt the 49ers will find themselves deep in the playoff race.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Buffalo Bills

Is this the year that this Josh Allen-led Bills franchise finally breaks through the ceiling and finds themselves in the title game? With one of the best defenses in the NFL, an elite weapon in Allen, and plenty of targets for him to throw to, it’s hard to envision a ton of teams keeping up with their intense style of play. It’s just a matter of beating the other two elite teams in the AFC, which to this point they have floundered at doing.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

There is no more talented team in the entire league than the Philadelphia Eagles. With an absolutely studded star cast on the defensive line, as well as an offense littered with weapons for potential MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts, it’s easy to see them waltzing back into the big game. The loss of both coordinators is seemingly the only hurdle the Eagles will need to overcome. Well, that and Patrick Mahomes.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Just writing “Patrick Mahomes” would potentially suffice for this portion of the ranking, but there is so much more that the Super Bowl champs have to lean on aside from the best player in the game. With the likes of Chris Jones and Nick Bolton on the defensive side of the ball, and future hall of fame tight end Travis Kelce on the offensive side, this roster is ready and able to compete once again. That is without even mentioning the best head coach in football right now in Andy Reid. The Chiefs are primed to repeat.

