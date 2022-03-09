NFL Wire Network mock draft: QB moves shake up projections

While neither the record-setting contract given to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, nor Seattle’s trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos, were significantly shocking, both being announced about 90 minutes apart created a ripple effect that set the tone for the 2022 free agency period, followed by the 2022 NFL draft.

The impact both moves made across the league is palpable, even if only three teams were involved. The NFL Wire Network staff had initially put together its first mock draft of the season before that news broke, and had to re-do it afterward. And we’ll probably have to do it again, so stay tuned. In the meantime, here are all 32 picks (and one trade) from our site editors.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars OT, Evan Neal - Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Neal may not have worked out at the combine, but he did come into the annual event with an impressive physique and is now down to 337 pounds. It’s hard to imagine the Jags weren’t impressed, and when April rolls around, he could be the one they want protecting Trevor Lawrence regardless of which tackle position he plays. – James Johnson, Jaguars Wire

2. Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hutchinson is almost straight out of central casting for exactly what the Lions need on defense as they transition to a 4-man base front. He’s powerful, relentless and can win inside or outside while also playing the run at a very high level. The Lions improve the pass rush and land a high-floor impact talent in one fell swoop, and in Hutchinson get it with a Detroit native. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

3. Houston Texans S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Indianapolis Star

Houston needs a playmaker, and Hamilton provides the Texans defense with an impact player who can also fill other needs across the backend. The 6-4, 219-pound defensive back generated 34 combined tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and four pass breakups through seven games with the Fighting Irish in 2021. Hamilton can play centerfield, in the box, in the slot, and complement coach Lovie Smith’s philosophy of cultivating takeaways. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Story continues

4. New York Jets EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The Register Guard

The Jets could go in a number of directions with this pick, but they haven’t had a consistently dominant pass rusher since John Abraham. Carl Lawson was supposed to end that dry spell last season, but a season-ending summer injury delayed his Jets debut. A healthy Lawson and Thibodeaux could give Gang Green a fearsome, athletic duo in the trenches. Robert Saleh believes every great defense needs a stellar and deep line; Thibodeaux will be hard to pass up. – Gary Phillips, Jets Wire

5. New York Giants OT, Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are in obvious need of offensive linemen and Ikem Ekwonu is a Day 1 starter at right tackle. He would bookend Andrew Thomas, and potentially create one of the best young 1-2 pairings in the NFL. With protection of quarterback Daniel Jones at a premium, Ekwonu is the start of a rebuild Dave Gettleman could literally – literally – only dream of. If Ekwonu falls to No. 5 after his combine and the Giants don’t have to trade up, it’s a steal. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

6. Carolina Panthers QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

With some newfound cap space after restructuring the contracts of right tackle Taylor Moton and linebacker Shaq Thompson, the Panthers will have a much easier time finding the bulk of their offensive line help via free agency. Here, and especially at this position, it’s time to swing for the fences. Willis’ upside—the rocket launcher attached to his right shoulder, the elite elusiveness, the unteachable intangibles—is simply too tantalizing to ignore. And even if he isn’t ready from the jump—bringing back Cam Newton to start and mentor Willis for 2022 is not only a wise move both competitively and financially, but also a prospect most of Carolina’s suffering fan base can certainly get behind. (If, that is, Newton is willing to return.) – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) CB, Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

The Enquirer

There’s a temptation to go EDGE or interior offensive line here, but Gardner is a top 5 talent at a premium position. This selection is also made with the belief that veteran James Bradberry will be dealt prior to or during the 2022 NFL draft. Not only would Gardner fill a need, he’d take over as a Day 1 starter alongside Ekwonu. The value is undeniable and it’s yet another steal. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

8. Atlanta Falcons EDGE, Travon Walker, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With Malik Willis off the board, the Falcons hold off on adding a quarterback and draft edge rusher Travon Walker as a replacement for Dante Fowler Jr. The Georgia standout elevated his stock with an exceptional combine performance, running a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash. Here at pick No. 8, Atlanta gets a good run defender with the explosiveness to develop into a quality pass rusher. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

9. Seattle Seahawks Edge David Ojabo, Michigan

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos and releasing Bobby Wagner, a legitimate rebuild is underway in Seattle. That work will begin in the trenches, where they have to boost their pass rusher group most of all. The Seahawks have had success drafting Michigan defensive linemen in the past, most notably Frank Clark in 2015. Picking Ojabo here gives them a much-more solid edge rusher rotation along with Carlos Dunlap and the up-and-coming Darrell Taylor. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) CB Derek Stingley, LSU

The Daily Advertiser

After suggesting a better defense could indirectly help Zach Wilson, the Jets double down on that side of the ball with their second first-round pick. New York’s young corners – primarily Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols – impressed in 2021, but neither is a true No. 1 or ball magnet. The hope is that Stingley Jr., recovering from a Lisfranc injury, can be the ball hawk that has eluded New York’s secondary. If the LSU star falls to the 10th pick, look for Joe Douglas to take that bet. – Gary Phillips, Jets Wire

11. Washington Commanders QB, Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After striking out on veteran options such as Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, Washington signs a free agent with the plan to also draft a quarterback. With Malik Willis off the board, the Commanders turn to Kenny Pickett. A linebacker and wide receiver were considered here, but ultimately Washington chooses Pickett. Pickett will immediately compete for the starting job. – Bryan Manning, Washington Football Wire

12. Minnesota Vikings CB, Trent McDuffie, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of the year when the Vikings use a first-round draft pick on a defensive back. A versatile and possible shutdown corner like Washington’s Trent McDuffie is well worth the risk as the team looks to solidify a defensive backfield that gave up the fifth-most passing yards in 2021. Growing up, the hit TV show Family Matters taught me that anything is possible. If Steve Urkel can get Laura Winslow to fall in love with him, then surely the Vikings can finally hit on a cornerback, right? – Jordy McElroy, Vikings Wire

13. Cleveland Browns WR, Garrett Wilson, The Ohio State University

The Columbus Dispatch

The Browns need for a wide receiver is clear. While the team is likely to try to add a veteran at the position when the new league year opens, adding Wilson’s playmaking will still be necessary. With a strong group of receiver prospects in this year’s draft, the team could double dip later with another. George Karlaftis is an option on the defensive line if they go in that direction but Wilson is too good to pass up. – Jared Mueller, Browns Wire

14. Baltimore Ravens OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State University

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are in need of a solution for their offensive tackle problem, and Cross would be just the player that they need. He showed at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine that he’s uber athletic, running a 4.93 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 307 pounds. He’s an anchor when protecting the quarterback, and Baltimore general manager said he looks like a power forward out there in pass protection. If Cross falls to No. 14, the Ravens should phone the pick in without hesitation. He’d be a staple on Baltimore’s offensive line for years. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) DE, Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles love edge rushers and Howie Roseman gets the pass rusher he’s been eyeing since Johnson dominated the Senior Bowl practices in front of Philadelphia scouts, executives and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. His 12 sacks tied for seventh in the county, he has a relentless motor and would immediately become an elite upgrade over the departing Derek Barnett. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts) LB, Devin Lloyd, Utah

The Columbus Dispatch

A versatile linebacker who can run like a safety, while attacking the edge like a pass rusher, Lloyd would provide an immediate upgrade at linebacker, while also complementing middle linebacker T.J. Edwards. Lloyd had a solid day in drills and if falls to the middle of the first-round, Howie Roseman could break the decades long streak of not selecting a linebacker in the first round. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

17. Los Angeles Chargers WR, Chris Olave, Ohio State

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle is the Bolts’ top priority, but they go with a GM Tom Telesco surprise here, electing to give QB Justin Herbert another weapon. Mike Williams’ future with the Chargers looms as he waits to see if he will be franchise tagged, re-signed to a long-term contract, or let go of to test the market. Regardless, even if Williams is brought back, the wide receiver room lacks a true field-stretcher, something that Olave would bring to the table. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

18. New Orleans Saints OT, Trevor Penning, Northern Illinois

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

I really wanted Olave here, and I’m very tempted to pick Jameson Williams instead to help revive the Saints passing game. But it doesn’t matter who is running routes if their quarterback (Jameis Winston?) is eating dirt between plays. Penning blew away the combine, validating a lot of bright moments from his game tape, and to me he’s the perfect replacement for Terron Armstead at left tackle. This receivers class runs deeper than the blockers. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

19. Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Syndication Online Athens

The Eagles reportedly love Quez Watkins as a second wide receiver, and if Howie Roseman can land a receiver via free agency, the first round can be strictly about rebuilding a passive defense. Philadelphia likes to build from the inside out and after a dominant NFL combine performance, Davis becomes the guy set to carry the torch on when defensive tackle Fletcher Cox likey departs in 2023. A 3-4 nose tackle that can dominate in a 4-3 scheme as well, Davis would be afforded a year to learn behind Cox and Javon Hargrave, and he’d also have veterans like Brandon Graham around to help shape positive work habits. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

20. Pittsburgh Steelers Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

HawkCentral

Pittsburgh needs to continue to re-tool and rebuild the offensive line in hopes of getting the rushing offense on track as well as usher in a new starting quarterback. The Kendrick Green experiment at center didn’t really work but most agree he could be a dominant guard. Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is perhaps the best center prospect of the last decade and would completely shore up the interior offensive line with Green moving to right guard replacing Trai Turner and pairing up with a healthy Kevin Dotson. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

21. New England Patriots Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The Indianapolis Star

There is no shortage of good receivers from which to choose. I’m honestly surprised to see just two off the board. Williams would be the No. 1 wideout in this class, if not for his ACL. So while USC’s Drake London or even Arkansas’ Treylon Burks make for tempting options — in part because they could contribute right away — the Patriots go with a player they have faith will succeed for 10 or 15 years, rather than giving them a lift in Year 1. Mac Jones gets his WR1. – Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

22. Las Vegas Raiders Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Detroit Free Press

Ideally, the Raiders would love to grab one of the top three receivers in this class or an instant starter at right tackle. But with all of the top players gone at each position, they load up on the defensive line by taking Wyatt. Wyatt is the “other” defensive tackle from Georgia, but he has far more pass-rush upside. He would be a perfect fit inside with Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue at defensive end. Wyatt should be a Year 1 starter for the Raiders in Patrick Graham’s defense. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

23. Arizona Cardinals Drake London, WR, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals could use an edge rusher, a cornerback or even an offensive lineman here. But giving Kyler Murray another weapon to throw to with his two leading receivers from 2021 likely leaving in free agency is more than ideal. London is a perfect player to add to the wide receiver room with his length, ball skills and playmaking ability. He can be a longer Michael Floyd and gives the Cardinals a diverse trio of DeAndre Hopkins with all his greatness, Rondale Moore with embarrassing speed and elusiveness and London with his length and ball skills. It was tempting to take Boston College guard Zion Johnson here, too. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

24. Green Bay Packers (in-network trade from Dallas Cowboys): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Packers send picks No. 28 and 92 to Cowboys for No. 24 and 128.

The Packers will likely move on from Za’Darius Smith to save almost $15.3 million on the salary cap, creating a need at edge rusher. In this scenario, the Packers release Za’Darius Smith, extend the contract of Preston Smith and trade up for Karlaftis, a Za’Darius-like player with power and versatility. Put the Purdue star anywhere along the defensive line and let him hunt the quarterback. Keeping Preston Smith gives the rookie time to develop in a rotational role, much like Rashan Gary early in his career. Karlaftis and Gary could eventually become a disruptive duo for years to come. If we know anything about Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, it’s that he’ll always prioritize pass-rushers. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

25. Buffalo Bills Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The Greenville News

The Bills might be a bit disappointed the pair of Georgia defensive tackles are off the board, but Booth is someone that makes too much sense. Buffalo has Tre’Davious White as their top cornerback, but he’s coming back from an ACL injury and might not be 100 percent when 2022 begins. Even if Levi Wallace, a pending free agent, does return, Booth will provide secondary depth that the Bills need. Buffalo had the NFL’s top secondary last season and do have needs in the trenches, but the backbone for all of Sean McDermott’s teams has been the secondary. He’ll want to fortify that going forward by bringing in a top prospect to go along with White and his safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

26. Tennessee Titans Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Burks checks multiple boxes for the Titans. He’s a much-needed depth addition that can make an immediate impact and work out of the slot, and he’ll help form an elite duo for years to come alongside A.J. Brown. His physical style, which is similar to that of Brown’s, makes Burks an even better fit for Tennessee’s offense. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs were already looking at a potential overhaul along the interior of the offensive line, with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen headed for free agency, along with starting right guard Alex Cappa and key reserve Aaron Stinnie. Then came the shocking retirement of Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet at just 28 years old, giving the Bucs another gaping hole up front. This scenario gives them a perfect opportunity to fill that need, though. Johnson checks every box the Bucs will look for in an immediate starter, from athleticism and physicality to intelligence and instincts. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

28. Dallas Cowboys (in-network trade from Green Bay Packers): Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Packers send picks No. 28 and 92 to Cowboys for No. 24 and 128.

Sitting at No. 24, the Cowboys were considering three options. Arkansas WR Treylon Burks would make the Jones ownership family extremely happy as the team seems likely to release Amari Cooper. The left guard position was a mess in 2021 and is vacated, making Zion Johnson and Green top targets. But more importantly, after a guarantee from the Packers none of these three were the move-up target, Dallas felt ready to improve their fourth pick by more than a full round and get one of these three guys. A tiny risk, but it worked out. Green will take over for Connor Williams as Dallas fortifies an OL more reputation than representing. His strong anchor doesn’t betray his quickness and he’ll be an instant starter and potential Pro Bowler in short order. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

29. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers) Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

While the Dolphins’ top need this offseason may be the offensive line, the team’s decision-makers may be more willing to attack that spot in free agency instead of going back to the draft for another go. That leaves a few different directions they can go, and one of the more interesting paths is targeting another wide receiver, in Jahan Dotson. In Dotson’s senior year at Penn State, he recorded 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns on 91 receptions. The former Nittany Lion is a dynamic athlete that, when added to a room with DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle, could help this Tua Tagovailoa-led offense become a more consistent scoring threat in 2022 and beyond. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia S Lewis Cine

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With news that Tyrann Mathieu is expected to hit the open market in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs will likely need to address the safety position early on in the 2022 NFL draft. Cine has similar versatility to a player like Mathieu, with the ability to play deep, roll into the box or cover receivers and tight ends in the slot. Reports out of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine claim that Cine blew teams away during the interview process, which match the reports of his strong character and football IQ at the University of Georgia. He certainly didn’t hurt his chances to go in the first round with his workout, posting a 4.37 40-yard dash, a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 133-inch broad jump. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

31. Cincinnati Bengals Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Raimann is newer to football and two years ago was playing tight end, yet allowed just 10 pressures last year as the second-highest graded lineman at PFF. He bridges the gap nicely between instant starter and huge upside the Bengals need. The team figures to hit the interior offensive line in a big way during free agency and can always move Jonah Williams out of the left tackle spot if Raimann is truly ready to start there as a rookie. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have QB uncertainty after 2022, so getting the successor to Jared Goff into the system with a year of apprenticeship built in makes a lot of sense. The way this board fell, it’s easy to envision Detroit landing a starting safety at No. 34 too. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

1

1