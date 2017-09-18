NFL Winners and Losers: What a moment for Smilin' Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler smiled.

Yeah, Smokin’ Jay, the “Don’t care!” meme guy. And why not? A couple months ago the odds of him ever being a part of another NFL win looked slim. He was retired with nobody other than TV networks pounding down his door to come back.

A day like Sunday, being part of a dramatic comeback win, has to be a reason Cutler put off retirement for at least another year.

Cutler wasn’t great on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins went into Los Angeles and beat the Chargers 19-17, but he was good enough. Cutler made some plays we all recognized from him. He showed off his cannon arm on a touchdown to Kenny Stills. He made one of those “What-the-heck-is-he-doing?” plays when he scrambled around and lofted a risky/awesome pass to DeVante Parker for 31 yards on third down. And when Younghoe Koo missed a game-winning field-goal attempt at the end, the CBS cameras found Cutler, and he looked like he was having the time of his life. He was running around, giving high-fives and grinning from ear to ear. Analyze that body language.

View photos Jay Cutler after the Chargers missed a game-winning field-goal attempt. (CBS/NFL.com screen shot) More

The Dolphins might not be great this season with Cutler. But they’re interesting. Cutler isn’t a superstar, but he’s rarely boring. And give Cutler credit for two things on Sunday: He didn’t make any mistakes, and when the Dolphins needed plays he generally made them.

Cutler was 24-of-33 for 230 yards and a touchdown. Mostly, he played it safe, but with a couple of his trademark caution-to-the-wind throws. The Dolphins would be fine if this Cutler shows up every week.

[Watch on Yahoo: Ravens vs. Jaguars live from London Sept. 24]

Back in July, Cutler was set to broadcast a game for Fox this week, not play in one. He said he was retired, had a job as a color analyst, and then Ryan Tannehill hurt his knee early in training camp. The Dolphins were desperate and Cutler knew Adam Gase’s offense, so when Cutler asked for $10 million to come back the Dolphins gave it to him. While Cutler isn’t a clear upgrade over Tannehill – Cutler hasn’t been to a Pro Bowl since he was with the Denver Broncos, which seems like a few lifetimes ago – he brings some things that Tanehill didn’t. Most important, he has the fearlessness to make tough throws, and the team can feed off of that. Of course, we’ve seen that fearlessness bite Cutler on many occasions, but that will always part of the package with him. It’s always a crazy ride.

The past few years couldn’t have been fun for Cutler. The Bears stunk, he was under constant criticism due to his huge contract, and injuries piled up. It made total sense when he retired to go to the broadcast booth. It also made total sense why he came back. Sunday had to feel like vindication after nobody signed him this offseason. It sure looked like he was having fun, if nothing else.

View photos Jay Cutler led the Miami Dolphins to a win in his first game with the team. (AP) More

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Sunday’s action in Week 2 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski: We should have known the Patriots weren’t going to go 0-2. Their two best players wouldn’t let it happen.

New England put up 555 yards and blew out the Saints 36-20. It seemed for a bit like Brady might have a shot at the NFL record of 554 passing yards in a game. He had 294 yards at halftime and the Saints can’t stop anyone. The fact that it was against the Saints’ defense, which made Sam Bradford look like a superstar last week, throws just a little cold water on the performance. But it was still great for the Patriots to see Brady put up 447 yards and three touchdowns after not putting up vintage Brady numbers last week.

Read More