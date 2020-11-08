NFL Winners and Losers: Russell Wilson could be losing grip on MVP, but it's not all his fault

When the Seattle Seahawks won a Super Bowl, Russell Wilson was a young quarterback who wasn’t asked to do it all. The defense was good enough to win plenty of games without much help.

Wilson isn’t young anymore, and the Seahawks have changed, in large part due to Wilson’s contract. The Seahawks don’t have much of a defense anymore, and need Wilson to play perfect football for them to win.

It’s a testament to Wilson that he often does play perfect football. He’s the main reason Seattle was 6-1 before Sunday. But that’s a hard way to live in the NFL.

Sunday was an example of the Seahawks’ shortcoming. The Bills absolutely shredded a bad Seahawks defense in a 44-34 win. The Bills offense scored five touchdowns and three field goals, missed a field goal and punted just twice on its first 11 possessions. Josh Allen had more than 400 yards passing and also ran for a score. The Bills looked great, but a lot of that was due to the competition. Everyone looks good against the Seahawks defense this season.

A couple weeks ago Wilson was the runaway favorite to win MVP, and he still could win it, but if the Seahawks start to lose games voters will move on to other fun stories. Even if it’s not all his fault.

Wilson wasn’t perfect Sunday, or even close to it. He threw a bad interception into the end zone. He lost a fumble. He still made some plays, but he has no margin for error because Seattle hasn’t done enough to put a better roster around him. The Seahawks cut Buffalo’s lead to 27-20 in the fourth quarter but then fell apart. The defense gave up a nine-play, 82-yard drive, Wilson threw another interception and the Bills cashed in with another touchdown. Wilson had a fourth turnover later when he fumbled on a sack. Wilson didn’t get much help from his offensive line either. He was knocked down 16 times, and Fox said that was the most for any quarterback this season.

Still, 34 points on offense should be good enough to win most games, and the Seahawks weren’t close.

The Seahawks came into Sunday’s game having allowed the most yards in the NFL. Seattle had allowed an NFL-high 2,511 passing yards, and only one other team had allowed more than 2,262. That’s in seven games; many other teams have played eight. The Seahawks can’t cover wide receivers, who have gone for 1,885 yards against them, the most in the league. No other team that had played exactly seven games before Sunday had given up more than 1,400 yards to receivers. On Sunday, Stefon Diggs had 118 yards for Buffalo, John Brown had 99 and Gabriel Davis had 70.

Nothing sums up Seattle’s problems on defense more than what happened in the fourth quarter last week. Nick Mullens came in at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, taking his first snap with 14:02 left in the game. He finished with 238 yards and two touchdowns in a little less than a quarter. Prevent defense or not, that’s alarming.

The Bills hadn’t done much on offense in weeks. After a hot start, Allen had hit a lull. The Bills were 6-2 and still winning games, but the offense had been lagging a bit. Then they were unstoppable against Seattle.

It’s not like the Seahawks haven’t tried. They made an aggressive trade for safety Jamal Adams, as they did a year before with outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. It’s just that their moves haven’t really worked out. The defense is nothing like it was in the “Legion of Boom” glory days, or even just a few years ago.

The Seahawks are not a bad team. They’re still the favorite in the NFC West. But it’s hard to imagine them making a long playoff run with such a deficiency on defense. Wilson is great, but he can’t do everything.

