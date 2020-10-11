NFL Winners and Losers: Panthers won gamble that Teddy Bridgewater's great comeback could replace Cam Newton

On a day in which Alex Smith’s return to the playing field should be rightfully celebrated, it’s worth remembering that Teddy Bridgewater is still writing his own miraculous story.

The Carolina Panthers believed, enough to cut former NFL MVP Cam Newton and give Bridgewater $63 million over three years. Even with Newton playing well in New England, it looks like they made the right call.

Bridgewater’s wonderful story continued on Sunday when he and the Panthers improved to 3-2 with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Panthers looked like they might be one of the NFL’s worst teams this season, and they have been far from that. Bridgewater has been a big reason. He was coming to a new team with a new coaching staff in a crazy offseason, but it’s clear he prepared himself to succeed right away.

Bridgewater’s career looked like it might be over when he suffered a horrendous knee injury in practice before the 2016 season. At that point, he was a rising player, a former first-round pick who had just helped the Minnesota Vikings to a division title. There was a fear that Bridgewater would lose his leg from that injury in practice. He missed all of 2016, threw two passes in 2017 and just 23 in 2018.

Just playing at all was a great comeback story. Bridgewater is turning it into a lot more than that.

After filling in nicely for an injured Drew Brees for five starts with the New Orleans Saints last season, the Carolina Panthers wanted free-agent Bridgewater to replace Newton. It’s not like there wasn’t any risk involved, especially when you dump a former MVP.

Bridgewater has been a great story. The Panthers are 3-0 since Christian McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury after a win over the Atlanta Falcons, and Bridgewater is a big reason. He had 261 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Atlanta. That’s the second-most passing yards in the first half of a game in Panthers history.

Bridgewater has done a fine job in McCaffrey’s absence. He runs the offense efficiently. He doesn’t have a big arm but is masterful at putting the ball in spots that lead to big plays after the catch. That’s what happened with a long touchdown to D.J. Moore that got the Panthers going. It’s a big reason Mike Davis has picked up McCaffrey’s valuable role as an effective receiver out of the backfield.

Carolina has come a long way since an 0-2 start. Bridgewater has come a long way, too, from a lot worse than losing a couple football games.

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 5 of the NFL:

WINNERS

The 1972 Miami Dolphins: OK, so it’s not like the Kansas City Chiefs were close to 16-0 or anything. But they way they looked at times this season, it didn’t seem impossible.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ enormous upset of the Chiefs will be noted throughout the NFL. The Chiefs will be fine, but they obviously aren’t unbeatable. While Kansas City has looked very good at times this season, we can look to long stretches of games against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Raiders in which they struggled and wonder if there are things future opponents can copy.

All NFL teams lose eventually, even if they’re defending Super Bowl champions and have Patrick Mahomes. That is, all NFL teams except the 1972 Dolphins lose. Their biggest threat got knocked off Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams: It’s not necessarily easy to get up for an early-start East Coast game in a rainstorm against a bad Washington Football Team.

The Rams handled business. They didn’t look good at all against the New York Giants last week and were a bit fortunate to win, but they bounced back on Sunday in a 30-10 win over Washington. The defense looked great, albeit against a poor opponent that was on its second and then third quarterbacks of the season on Sunday, and the offense did enough. Given the weather, it’s not like Jared Goff was going to put up 500 yards.

