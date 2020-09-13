NFL Winners and Losers: Maybe the Jets will be tanking for Trevor Lawrence, and replacing Adam Gase, too

Two fair questions emerged from the New York Jets’ camp in the first half of the season opener.

Does Trevor Lawrence like New York? And who will be his coach?

It’s early. There were a few bad performances as the NFL kicked off the season (Cleveland Browns say hello). But the worst team in Week 1 was either the Jets or Browns, and at least there should be a little hope for the Browns to turn it around.

The Jets were down 21-3 at the half to the Buffalo Bills, and it should have been worse. Josh Allen fumbled twice in Jets territory, which was pretty much the only time he looked stressed. Nobody really expected the Jets to be good. But this bad? Other than one nice catch-and-run by Jamison Crowder for a touchdown through a ton of missed tackles, the Jets had little to feel good about.

Adam Gase probably shouldn’t have gotten a second chance right away after failing with the Miami Dolphins, there were some serious red flags when his temper tantrums in the 2019 offseason led to the dismissal of general manager Mike Maccagnan, and then there were more grumblings of him not being overly popular with players. All that wouldn’t matter if the Jets were winning games, but that hasn’t happened.

Gase is supposed to be an offensive mastermind, but that reputation is still from a 2013 season with Peyton Manning. Manning could make a lot of coaches look better than they are. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hasn’t developed much since he was the third pick of the draft. It’s hard to say if that’s on him or a poor situation with the Jets, but clearly coaching and roster construction around him hasn’t helped. Darnold doesn’t have much talent around him, and it’s not like Gase is getting the most out of the talent he does have. Still, Darnold threw an awful interception, drifting to his left and throwing back across to the middle of the field, that no NFL quarterback should ever make. His throw late in the first half to a wide-open Le’Veon Bell, when Bell stumbled to the ground and an easy touchdown turned into an incompletion, won’t go on a highlight reel either.

Things change over the course of a season. The Miami Dolphins looked like the worst team in NFL history through September last season, and they were not even the worst team in the league last season. Miami got the fifth pick of the draft. But the Jets looked like perhaps the NFL’s worst team in Week 1. Lawrence, the quarterback from Clemson, is the prize of the 2021 draft, and the Jets will be a contender to get the first pick. If that happens, it would be hard to see the Jets passing on him if Darnold doesn’t get better.

And it’s impossible to imagine Gase would be coaching Lawrence. It’s way too early to have these conversations in a 16-game season, but the Jets looked that bad in the opener.

Le'Veon Bell and the Jets struggled against the Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) More

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 1 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

New Orleans Saints: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the buzzy team of the offseason. The Saints couldn’t have liked that too much.

New Orleans ruined Tom Brady’s Tampa debut, pulling away after the Bucs scored the first touchdown of the game. Janoris Jenkins’ pick-six of Brady was the turning point in the win, which was decisive for the defending NFC South champs.

The Buccaneers have a lot of talent and will be better when Mike Evans is healthy. But the Saints are loaded. They didn’t even play that well — Michael Thomas was quieted by the Bucs defense (and came off limping near the end) and Drew Brees was well under 200 yards passing — but they’re so deep that they can still beat a team that is also expected to contend for a Super Bowl berth.

The much-anticipated first round of the Brady-Brees battle this season went to New Orleans. The Saints are still the team to beat in the division.

Arizona Cardinals: Most of the offseason has been spent ripping the Houston Texans for trading away DeAndre Hopkins. And rightfully so.

Story continues