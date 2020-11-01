NFL Winners and Losers: Lamar Jackson's MVP magic continues to escape him, as Ravens fall to Steelers

It’s unfair to say things came easy for Lamar Jackson in 2019. He just made everything look easy.

This season hasn’t been such a breeze for reigning NFL MVP.

Last season, the Ravens could go for it on fourth down and even though everyone knew what was coming, it was unstoppable. On Sunday, Jackson was stopped short when it mattered most.

The Ravens called Jackson’s number on a fourth-and-3 right after the two-minute warning. Everyone knew Jackson would be running. He did, and Vince Williams got to him. Jackson was swallowed up by more Steelers defenders well short of the first down. Jackson almost saved the Ravens after that, getting the team to the Pittsburgh 23 in the final seconds after the Steelers couldn’t run out the clock, but an incompletion on the final play sealed a big 28-24 win for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 7-0. The Ravens, who were 14-2 last season, are 5-2 and in a big hole in the AFC North race. It’s not all on Jackson, but this was a big game for the Ravens and an MVP has to play like it in games like this one. Jackson didn’t.

Jackson made some crucial mistakes. He threw a bad pick six to start the game to Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane. He lost a fumble deep in Steelers territory. Another interception by Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith when the Ravens led 17-7 led to a big Pittsburgh touchdown. Jackson also made some big plays when the Ravens were down, and almost pulled out a great comeback, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Jackson’s inability to carry the Ravens to a win looked worse when the opposing quarterback, one who has never gotten an MVP vote, did come up with the plays his team needed.

Ben Roethlisberger was 4 of 10 for just 24 yards in the first half. That tied his fewest yards in a first half in his career. High winds didn’t help Roethlisberger. The Ravens defense is going to shut down many quarterbacks. But it was still jarring to see Roethlisberger do practically nothing in the first half of such a big game. Even longtime Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen wondered.

Is Big Ben alright? — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 1, 2020

Roethlisberger came alive in the second half. He kept counter-punching when the Ravens grabbed the lead back. He threw touchdowns to Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool, the latter giving the Steelers a 28-24 lead. Roethlisberger made all the plays the Steelers needed for an enormous win.

Jackson was a great player last season and still is very good. But he hasn’t had the same magic he did a year ago. That’s the difference between the Ravens running away with the AFC North last year, and looking at a two-game deficit to the Steelers in 2020.

Here are the winners and losers for Week 8 in the NFL:

WINNERS

Dalvin Cook: If you have Cook on your fantasy team, you probably don’t need to look at the live scoring this week. You won.

Cook had an unbelievable day for the Minnesota Vikings in a 28-22 win over the Green Bay Packers. He had 183 total yards and four touchdowns ... about midway through the third quarter. His 50-yard touchdown after a short pass put the Vikings up 28-14.

The Vikings might have long odds to make the playoffs, but Cook is still worth watching. And he practically dealt the rival Packers a huge loss by himself on Sunday.

Philip Rivers: Rivers hears the critics. He has commented on slights against him before.

When everyone was giving up on Rivers following a tough loss at the Cleveland Browns, he really heard it. He had 371 yards and three touchdowns in a comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. After a bye, Rivers was still hot. He had 194 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of an easy 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Colts are tied for first place in the AFC South. And Rivers is the main reason, which nobody would have predicted a few weeks ago.

