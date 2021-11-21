NFL Winners and Losers: If a non-QB could win MVP, Colts' Jonathan Taylor would be worthy

Running backs have been devalued. Some say they don't matter anymore.

The Indianapolis Colts would disagree.

The Colts got a huge 41-15 upset at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and Jonathan Taylor was the best player on the field. He's the best player in most of the Colts' games. On Sunday, Taylor became the first player in the long history of the Colts to score five touchdowns in a game, and finished with 204 total yards. If it was possible for a non-quarterback to win MVP anymore, Taylor would be a great pick. He might have to settle for NFL offensive player of the year instead.

Taylor is carrying the Colts, and now that Derrick Henry is out for the season, he (or a healthy Christian McCaffrey) might be the only running back who is the central focus of his team. It's an old school notion, but Taylor fits the mold of an old-school workhorse back.

Taylor got the Colts going early. He scored touchdowns on the Colts' first, second and fourth possessions. All three touchdowns were testaments to Taylor's ability, whether it was powering in on a 3-yard run to start the game, a nice catch and shifty moves on a 23-yard score where he spun into the end zone instead of going down on a tackle, or leaping over the top of the pile on a 2-yard run.

In the first half alone, Taylor had 98 total yards and three touchdowns. Indianapolis was up 24-7. The Colts controlled the game. More specifically, Taylor controlled it. In the third quarter he put the game away, keeping his balance for a 40-yard run down the sideline and then using a stiff-arm for a 10-yard touchdown on the next play. He showed off all of his skills on Sunday. He became the first Colts player ever to score four touchdowns in a road game, CBS said, and added his fifth before the third quarter was done.

Taylor will win a rushing title this season if he stays healthy and should put up 2,000 total yards from scrimmage and perhaps 20 total touchdowns, but he won't win MVP. Since 1993, no non-quarterback has won MVP without a 2,000-yard rushing season or setting an NFL touchdown record. It just doesn't happen. But NFL offensive player of the year is possible. Cooper Kupp is the frontrunner — and, of course, some voters will just pick a QB who didn't win MVP — but Taylor is building a case. He led Kupp by 104 yards for the NFL lead in total yards from scrimmage before Sunday, and added to that lead Sunday with Kupp on a bye. He now leads Kupp by 308 yards and leads the league in yards from scrimmage.

To the Colts, it doesn't matter if Taylor wins any awards. They know the value of their star running back.

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts had a monster day in a win over the Bills. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Here are the winners and losers from Week 11 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Deebo Samuel: If Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp or a quarterback doesn't win NFL offensive player of the year, Samuel might be the pick.

Samuel is a rare receiver who can line up in the backfield and look like a natural running back. The San Francisco 49ers are using him as one too. Samuel had five carries for 47 yards in the first half and his touchdown started the 49ers on their way to an easy 30-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Samuel finished with a career high 79 rushing yards.

Samuel is also one of the league's most dominant receivers. If you like versatility, Samuel has to be one of your favorite players.

Kirk Cousins, barely: It looked like Cousins would be getting all the blame again. After Aaron Rodgers hit a deep-strike touchdown to tie the game with 2:08 left, Cousins threw what looked like an interception to safety Darnell Savage on a forced pass downfield. But a review showed that the ball hit the turf, and the interception was overturned.

That allowed Cousins to march the Vikings downfield. They hit a field goal as time expired for a thrilling 34-31 win over the Packers. That's a huge boost for their playoff hopes.

Cousins had a big day. He threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, finding Justin Jefferson for 169 of those yards. Cousins will be praised. Packers fans will argue that he actually threw an interception that ruined the Vikings' chances, but a controversial replay review went against them. After the bad luck the Vikings have had in close games already, the were due for a break.

Taylor Heinicke: Heinicke has been criticized for not doing more for the Washington Football Team, but he has had some good moments. He had a really nice game on Sunday.

Heinicke threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions against a pretty good Carolina Panthers defense, and the WFT defense got a late stop in a 27-21 win. Heinicke still has time to prove to Washington that he can be their starting quarterback in 2022. He hasn't done a ton to earn that trust, but he has had some solid games. If he has more like Sunday, he might make a case for next season.

Tyler Huntley: Huntley had a moment that he won't forget, and might help the Baltimore Ravens to a division title.

The Ravens found out Sunday morning that Lamar Jackson wouldn't be able to play due to illness. In stepped Huntley, and for most of the Ravens' game against the Chicago Bears, they couldn't move the ball.

But Huntley came through in the end. After Andy Dalton, filling in for injured Justin Fields, threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin with 1:41 left, Huntley led a game-winning drive. He completed passes of 21 and 29 yards on the final drive to set up a Devonta Freeman touchdown. The Ravens won 16-13.

The Ravens didn't have their MVP candidate on Sunday and still won. That's huge for their season.

LOSERS

Saints offense and Trevor Siemian: Siemian turned into a pumpkin for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints got nothing going on offense and Siemian's pick-six near the end of the half was a big turning point in a bad loss. The Saints had 100 total yards at halftime and trailed 27-7. Siemian hadn't played that badly before Sunday, but everyone knew his limitations. Sean Payton kept going with him and eventually he busted. The Saints got some offense going in the second half but it was way too late in a 40-29 Eagles win.

The Saints didn't go to Taysom Hill at quarterback with Jameis Winston out for the season, and that was a surprise. At 5-5 this season, the Saints need to inject some life in their offense before it's too late.

Titans' run of good luck: The Titans aren't a bad team, but they were fortunate to be 8-2. The thought that they were the class of the AFC was wrong but it didn't stop people from saying it.

Their fortune ran out and in a shocking way. The Houston Texans, who have been terrible almost all season, came into Nashville and beat the Titans 22-13. The Titans were down 19-0 at home early in the second half to arguably the worst team in the NFL (the Lions would win that argument but still). This is a team some thought was a legit contender coming into Week 11. The Titans made a rally late but an interception by Ryan Tannehill in the final minutes set up a game-sealing field goal for Houston.

The Titans offense is very thin and it will be tough for them to score each week, assuming Derrick Henry doesn't make a miraculous return. The Titans are still a good team, just not as good as their record indicated.

Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions: The Lions don't want moral victories. The Browns can't exactly be happy either.

The Browns did all they could to lose on Sunday, but the Lions weren't good enough to take advantage. The Browns won 13-10 in a game both teams will like to forget.

If Jared Goff played, maybe the Lions would have won. They had no offense with Tim Boyle at quarterback other than one long D'Andre Swift touchdown run. They had opportunities because the Browns did little on offense themselves, but it was still just another loss. The Lions are 0-9-1.

The Browns improved to 6-5. But the way they're playing, it probably doesn't feel like the arrow is pointing up.

New York Jets: Even when the Jets play better on defense and make some plays on offense, they still can't win at home against a bad Miami Dolphins team.

The Jets played hard and were in Sunday's game behind Joe Flacco, who played fairly well, but they fell 24-17. Tua Tagovailoa took a while to get going but eventually threw for 273 yards and a couple touchdowns in the win.

The Jets are 2-8 and going nowhere. The only thing to pay attention to the rest of the season is rookie Zach Wilson's development when he comes back. There won't be many more wins, if any at all.