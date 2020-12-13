NFL Winners and Losers: For one week, Bears and Mitchell Trubisky don't have to hear about Deshaun Watson

Every time Mitchell Trubisky’s failures get brought up, a mention of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson will typically follow.

Not that you haven’t heard this already, but Trubisky was drafted ahead of Mahomes and Watson. He was taken second overall by the Chicago Bears, and that decision changed the fortunes of multiple franchises.

Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL. Watson isn’t far behind. Trubisky hasn’t been Watson or Mahomes, to say the least.

Trubisky had a rough 2019, and the Bears traded for Nick Foles this past offseason and quickly benched Trubisky after a few games. Foles got hurt and Trubisky got another shot. The storyline on Sunday was too rich: The phenomenal Watson coming in with his Houston Texans to show up the Bears and Trubisky.

Sunday doesn’t change the fact that the Bears made a mistake. Watson is one of the NFL’s clear stars. But it had to be nice for Chicago and Trubisky to come up big in an easy win.

Trubisky outplayed Watson. Strange but true. Here’s where it’s worth a reminder that quarterbacks don’t play one-on-one like tennis and they shouldn’t be assigned individual records. Houston has done an impossibly poor job helping out Watson, and injuries took care of the rest. The Texans were incredibly thin around Watson on Sunday. The best players in Sunday’s game were Allen Robinson and Khalil Mack, and both play on Trubisky’s side. Houston’s defense is horrible, and Watson has nothing to do with that. Trubisky didn’t beat Watson; the Bears beat the Texans.

Still, Trubisky did his part and then some. At halftime he was 18-of-21 for 180 yards and three touchdowns. The Bears led 30-7 at halftime and won 36-7. Trubisky finished with a 126.7 passer rating.

One sequence summed up Watson’s issues. He threw a pass to a wide open Jordan Akins that Akins apparently lost in the sun and had bounce off his arm. Watson thought he had a touchdown on a dive into the end zone, but was ruled down just before the goal line. Watson was hit hard on the play after and briefly exited the game. It shouldn’t have to be this hard, but Houston has provided him very little help. That’s Bill O’Brien’s Houston legacy.

It’s not like the Bears have a great infrastructure either, but Trubisky took advantage of what he had on Sunday.

The Bears didn’t pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option. They did trade a pick for Foles and restructure his contract to guarantee him $21 million, the sign of a franchise that doesn’t know what it’s doing at quarterback. One nice game shouldn’t completely change how the Bears view Trubisky, though he could at least generate an interesting conversation with a strong finish. He was the second pick of the draft and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 (whatever that’s worth), and he wouldn’t be the first quarterback whose development took a while. For what it’s worth, he has looked better since coming back from a shoulder injury and replacing Foles.

Mostly it must have just been nice for the Bears to have one positive day. They had lost six in a row. Trubisky, coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have had to endure non-stop speculation about their future. Every time the Trubisky pick gets brought up, so does Mahomes and Watson. Everyone involved with the NFL is under constant pressure, and when you’re losing it becomes stifling.

The Bears can have a week without the relentless negativity. They still will regret passing on Watson. We’re a long way from assuming Trubisky has turned a corner. Nagy and Pace could still be fired. But on Sunday, Trubisky was better than Watson. Weird.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) had a good game in a win over the Texans. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 14 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Derrick Henry’s awards push: Running backs don’t win MVP anymore. It’s a quarterback award and something really weird has to happen for a running back to be in the mix. It would be fun if all positions were considered, but they’re not.

Voters will give running backs some consideration for NFL offensive player of the year, and Henry is making a great argument for that.

Henry had a monster game as the Tennessee Titans got back on track with a 31-10 win. He had 180 yards and two touchdowns not even halfway through the third quarter. If the Jacksonville Jaguars were competitive, Henry would have had a shot at 300 yards and the single-game record. It’s not like Jacksonville could stop him.

Henry is going to win another rushing title, and his brilliance makes the Titans a tough out in the playoffs just like last season. Henry is great and worth the four-year, $50 million deal Tennessee signed him to. He might even get an award after this season, even if it’s not the MVP.

Drew Lock and John Elway: It seems fair to assume Elway and Lock are joined at the hip, but that might not be true. Elway is a Denver icon and the Broncos ownership situation is an utter fiasco, so Elway might not be in any trouble even if Lock is his latest failure at quarterback.

But it would be better for the Broncos if Lock could finish this season well. Lock played his best game this season at the Carolina Panthers as the shorthanded Broncos won easily. Lock threw four touchdowns, a career high. His final score, a nice deep pass to K.J. Hamler, gave the Broncos some insurance points and they finished a 32-27 win with a late stop.

Lock looked good enough late last season that the Broncos committed to him as their 2020 starter. With each Lock mistake this season, the Broncos had to wonder if they were going to have to try something else at quarterback next offseason. If Lock can string some more games like Sunday together, he might buy himself another year.

Andy Dalton: It’s not like a 3-9 team beating a 2-9-1 team is that big of a deal, but it probably felt pretty good for Dalton.

Dalton came back to Cincinnati, where he was the longtime starter with the Bengals, and led the Dallas Cowboys to a win. Dalton was replaced in Cincinnati, and it’s not like that was a controversial decision after the Bengals got the first overall pick and took LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. But it still was a chance for Dalton to go back and beat his former team that let him go. Dalton threw for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns in an easy 30-7 win.

Dalton has calmed down the Cowboys offense and at least made that unit somewhat competitive. He can’t do much about the defense or the Cowboys’ sorry record. But on Sunday, he got some revenge.

LOSERS

Dan Bailey: Bailey might have kicked the Minnesota Vikings out of a playoff spot, and kicked himself out of a job.

Bailey had four opportunities to score on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed an extra point early on. Then he missed three field goals. Bailey missed a 36-yarder, then a 54-yarder that wasn’t even close. By the fourth quarter, Mike Zimmer probably didn’t want to let Bailey try again but the Vikings offense went backwards and had fourth-and-goal at the 28-yard line. The Vikings had to kick. And Bailey missed a 46-yarder.

The Vikings played well enough in many ways to win. A rare pass interference penalty on a Hail Mary hurt them. But they still had a shot if their kicker was remotely decent. He wasn’t. And for a team that came into Week 14 with a 6-6 record and was battling for a wild-card spot, the 26-14 loss was brutal. And a lot of it is on Bailey.

Daniel Jones: The New York Giants would have been better off if Jones took another week to get his hamstring healthy. Or maybe more than one more week.

The Giants’ hot streak came to a sudden stop on Sunday with a 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was back from a hamstring injury and was horrible, going 6-of-12 for 44 yards in the first half. He took three sacks and fumbled twice, losing one. The Giants had 58 yards and four first downs at halftime against a Cardinals defense that hasn’t been very good. The Giants didn’t even pass midfield until past the midway point of the third quarter. They would have been better off with Colt McCoy, last week’s starter. McCoy did replace Jones in the fourth quarter.

The Giants still have a shot to win the NFC East, but Sunday’s ugly loss was an opening for the Washington Football Team to take over first place. The Giants have done a lot of things right lately, but they need much better play from their quarterback, whoever it is going forward.

Catching the Chiefs: The Miami Dolphins were playing well, at home and forced Patrick Mahomes into more mistakes than he’d made the rest of the season combined. And the Dolphins still couldn’t win.

Mahomes threw three interceptions and took a 30-yard sack, but the Chiefs still found themselves leading by 20 in the second half. It’s not like Miami is a bad team. It’s just that it’ll be hard to beat the Chiefs, even when they make a ton of mistakes.

The Chiefs can turn any game into a laugher with big plays. Tyreek Hill had a 32-yard touchdown run and a 44-yard touchdown catch. Mecole Hardman returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. The Dolphins led 10-0 and before long they were down 30-10. They rallied to cut Kansas City’s lead to 30-24, but it’s not like getting a stop against he Chiefs is that easy. Kansas City was able to drive for a field goal after that and got a 33-27 win, clinching the AFC West title.

That’s why the Chiefs are favored to win another Super Bowl. Even when they’re bad, they can still beat a playoff contender with relative ease.

