NFL Winners and Losers: Bill Belichick made a big mistake not convincing Tom Brady to stay

Bill Belichick has a knack for letting go of veterans at just the right time. He has made a few miscalculations, but that will happen over 20 years. Mostly, when Belichick lets go of a longtime veteran, there’s a good reason.

That’s why it’s surprising he miscalculated on the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Whatever led to the split between Tom Brady and Belichick — it seems fair to state the New England Patriots didn’t go out of their way to make Brady feel like he was wanted for another season — it also likely came down to a cold reality. Brady was 43 years old. Quarterbacks at that age don’t succeed in the NFL. Belichick wouldn’t have let a 33-year-old Brady leave without a fight. The Patriots must have figured they wouldn’t miss Brady at his age.

It looks really bad now. The Patriots are in trouble this season. Sunday was the kind of game they have always won under Belichick, with the NFL world questioning them after a loss. The San Francisco 49ers blew them out 33-6. And it was hard to not notice what was happening on opposite ends of the country with Brady and Newton.

Cam Newton completed 4 of 8 passes for 30 yards and two interceptions in the first half. He was benched in the second half after his third interception, and has two touchdown passes and seven interceptions on the season. Belichick will have to decide if Newton deserves another shot next week or Jarrett Stidham takes over (Belichick did say after the game he expects Newton to remain the starter). Meanwhile, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were carving up the Las Vegas Raiders in a 45-20 win. Brady had 205 yards, two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown before halftime. He finished with 369 yards, four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Brady’s rainbow touchdown to Scott Miller was most likely the prettiest throw from a 43-year-old quarterback in NFL history. Not that there are many to choose from.

There’s a long way to this season and in future seasons, but it looks like Belichick got this one wrong. Very wrong.

The Buccaneers are 5-2 and might be the NFC’s best team. The Patriots are 2-4 and look even worse than that. Their offense is not good. We all knew they didn’t have much at the skill positions. It turns out Brady was making them look a lot better than they were.

If everything continues on this path, the effect on the legacies of Brady and Belichick will be overstated. One of them doesn’t necessarily have to get all the credit for the Patriots dynasty. Brady is great. Belichick is great. It doesn’t need to be one or the other. They did remarkable things together. Brady could go on and win another Super Bowl and it wouldn’t lessen Belichick’s accomplishments, or vice versa.

But Belichick and the Patriots are missing Brady. Newton was a reasonable signing and looked good early on. But his play has plummeted, and he can’t overcome a bad supporting cast. The offense has become terrible — when the Patriots needed a score last week against the Denver Broncos, they dialed up two Julian Edelman passes on trick plays — and it’s not like the Patriots have a lot of answers for the future at quarterback either.

Brady might never admit it, but it has to feel good to be writing a second chapter with a new team that’s more Peyton Manning on the Broncos and less Joe Namath on the Rams. What he’s doing at his age is unprecedented. The Buccaneers are rolling. Brady looks like he can play forever.

Meanwhile, the Patriots might be in for their worst season since Brady was on the bench as a rookie in 2000. If Brady wanted to prove he could be great outside of the Patriots’ cocoon, he is doing that. This is like if Michael Jordan was scoring 30 points per game with the Washington Wizards and they were the best team in the East.

Belichick makes mistakes, like any talent evaluator does. It just seems he should have known better than to make such an error on Brady.

Tom Brady is having a fine season with the Buccaneers. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) More

Story continues