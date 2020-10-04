NFL Winners and Losers: Are the 3-1 Cleveland Browns finally good?

The Cleveland Browns admitted a mistake with Freddie Kitchens and moved on after one year. It might be the best move the Browns have made in a long time, even though there aren’t many options for that honor.

Most weeks over the past two decades, the Browns would have been thrilled with 24 first downs, 333 yards and 31 points in a game. There have been times those numbers weren’t guaranteed over a two-week stretch. The Browns did that in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in a win. The second half got a bit scary, with the Cowboys turning a 27-point deficit into a 41-38 nail-biter with a few minutes left, but Odell Beckham Jr.’s pretty 50-yard touchdown run put the win on ice. Cleveland won 49-38 and are 3-1 to start the season for the first time since 2001. Through most of the Browns’ existence, they would have folded when the Cowboys rallied and lost in the most brutal way possible. Maybe things are changing in Cleveland.

The Cowboys have their defensive issues, to say the least, but it’s tough to look like the Browns did against any NFL team and it’s not like it’s a sudden breakthrough for them. The Browns have 30-plus points in three straight games. It’s the first time since 1968 the franchise has accomplished that. It was the first time since Dec. 1, 1991 that the Browns scored more than 30 points in a half according to ESPN Stats and Info. Regardless of how the rest of this season goes, the Browns haven’t looked this good in many, many, many years.

The season didn’t start this way. In Week 1 when they got blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, it looked like the same old Browns. It seemed like Kevin Stefanski was just the next Kitchens, Mike Pettine, Hue Jackson or Rob Chudzinski.

Maybe not.

Whatever happened in the season opener — despite what happened last Monday night, the Ravens are an elite team — Stefanski made the right adjustments. The Browns have used a great running game as their foundation, with the pass game playing off that. Even when Nick Chubb went down with an injury in the first half, the Browns still ran it effectively. The Browns took a chance on Kareem Hunt after he was cut by the Chiefs for kicking and shoving a woman, and he’s paying off from a football sense. Hunt rushed for two touchdowns against Dallas. Baker Mayfield doesn’t have to do it all anymore thanks to the running game and he looks more like rookie Mayfield than the quarterback who was lost last season. And the Browns even got creative, with receiver Jarvis Landry making a nice pass to Odell Beckham Jr. for a touchdown.

The talent has been there for the Browns. They bottomed out and collected a lot of good players with their extra draft picks and oodles of cap space. But it hadn’t clicked. Last season with Kitchens was hard to watch, because Cleveland had a better roster than it showed.

It could finally be coming together. On Sunday the Browns played what might have been their best half of football since re-joining the NFL in 1999. If it wasn’t their best half in 21 years, it’s on a short list.

The new version of the Browns have made the playoffs just once, at the end of the 2002 season, and have never won a playoff game. It’s early but for the first time in a long time, there’s real hope those streaks get broken this year.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate after Landry threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) More

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 4 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Mark Andrews: Last week was a tough one for the Baltimore Ravens tight end. Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the NFL but it didn’t look like it against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he had some uncharacteristic drops and didn’t make many plays for Lamar Jackson.

Sunday was a great bounceback. Andrews scored a couple touchdowns and the Ravens blew past the Washington Football Team 31-17.

