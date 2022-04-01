NFL win totals: The Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs are all at 10.5 wins in the AFC West
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles ChargersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Can half of the AFC win 10 or more games in 2022?
The conference looks absolutely stacked with the player movement this offseason and those additions are reflected in the 2022 win totals at BetMGM. Eight teams in the AFC have win totals at 9.5 or higher. Betting the over on all of those teams means you’re banking on half of the conference to go 10-7 or better.
That doesn’t seem likely to happen. But which of the teams with high win totals will falter? If we had to make a guess, we’d wager it’s someone in the AFC West. The Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers all have a preseason win total of 10.5. Throw in the Las Vegas Raiders and their win total of 8.5 and it’s highly unlikely that all three of the co-favorites will win 11 or more games. Injuries are bound to impact one or more teams’ chances of winning the division.
The Chiefs remain the favorites to make the playoffs among teams in the West. Kansas City is -225 to qualify for the postseason while the Broncos and Chargers are each at -150. The Raiders are at +160 to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
The team with the highest win total in the AFC is, unsurprisingly, the Super Bowl favorite. The Buffalo Bills’ win total is at 11.5 wins and the AFC East champions are a staggering -600 to make the playoffs. The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots each have win totals at 8.5 behind the Bills in the East.
And while the AFC West will be the offseason focus, the AFC North doesn’t seem far behind in terms of competitiveness. Both the Bengals and Ravens have preseason win totals of 9.5 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are at 8.5 wins. If the Browns had a win total they would likely be in that vicinity too, but Cleveland is understandably off the board given the potential punishments Deshaun Watson could face because of the sexual assault allegations against him.
Here are the win totals for the other 15 teams in the AFC along with their odds to make or miss the playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens
O/U: 9.5 wins
Make Playoffs: -130
Miss playoffs: +105
Buffalo Bills
O/U: 11.5 wins
Make playoffs: -600
Miss playoffs: +400
Cincinnati Bengals
O/U: 9.5 wins
Make playoffs: -135
Miss playoffs: +110
Denver Broncos
O/U: 10.5 wins
Make playoffs: -150
Miss playoffs: +125
Houston Texans
O/U: 4.5 wins
Make playoffs: +1000
Miss playoffs: -2000
Indianapolis Colts
O/U: 9.5 wins
Make playoffs: -165
Miss playoffs: +135
Jacksonville Jaguars
O/U: 6.5 wins
Make playoffs: +400
Miss playoffs: -550
Kansas City Chiefs
O/U: 10.5 wins
Make playoffs: -225
Miss playoffs: +180
Las Vegas Raiders
O/U: 8.5 wins
Make playoffs: +160
Miss playoffs: -200
Los Angeles Chargers
O/U: 10.5 wins
Make playoffs: -150
Miss playoffs: +125
Miami Dolphins
O/U: 8.5 wins
Make playoffs: +135
Miss playoffs: -165
New England Patriots
O/U: 8.5 wins
Make playoffs: +135
Miss playoffs: -165
New York Jets
O/U: 5.5 wins
Make playoffs: +900
Miss playoffs: -1600
Pittsburgh Steelers
O/U: 8.5 wins
Make playoffs: +120
Miss playoffs: -145
Tennessee Titans
O/U: 9.5 wins
Make playoffs: -125
Miss playoffs: +105