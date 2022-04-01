NFL win totals: The Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs are all at 10.5 wins in the AFC West

Can half of the AFC win 10 or more games in 2022?

The conference looks absolutely stacked with the player movement this offseason and those additions are reflected in the 2022 win totals at BetMGM. Eight teams in the AFC have win totals at 9.5 or higher. Betting the over on all of those teams means you’re banking on half of the conference to go 10-7 or better.

That doesn’t seem likely to happen. But which of the teams with high win totals will falter? If we had to make a guess, we’d wager it’s someone in the AFC West. The Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers all have a preseason win total of 10.5. Throw in the Las Vegas Raiders and their win total of 8.5 and it’s highly unlikely that all three of the co-favorites will win 11 or more games. Injuries are bound to impact one or more teams’ chances of winning the division.

Which AFC team would you bet to win more than 10.5 games in 2022: Justin Herbert and the Chargers or Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Chiefs remain the favorites to make the playoffs among teams in the West. Kansas City is -225 to qualify for the postseason while the Broncos and Chargers are each at -150. The Raiders are at +160 to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

The team with the highest win total in the AFC is, unsurprisingly, the Super Bowl favorite. The Buffalo Bills’ win total is at 11.5 wins and the AFC East champions are a staggering -600 to make the playoffs. The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots each have win totals at 8.5 behind the Bills in the East.

And while the AFC West will be the offseason focus, the AFC North doesn’t seem far behind in terms of competitiveness. Both the Bengals and Ravens have preseason win totals of 9.5 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are at 8.5 wins. If the Browns had a win total they would likely be in that vicinity too, but Cleveland is understandably off the board given the potential punishments Deshaun Watson could face because of the sexual assault allegations against him.

Here are the win totals for the other 15 teams in the AFC along with their odds to make or miss the playoffs.

O/U: 9.5 wins

Make Playoffs: -130

Miss playoffs: +105

Buffalo Bills

O/U: 11.5 wins

Make playoffs: -600

Miss playoffs: +400

Cincinnati Bengals

O/U: 9.5 wins

Make playoffs: -135

Miss playoffs: +110

Denver Broncos

O/U: 10.5 wins

Make playoffs: -150

Miss playoffs: +125

O/U: 4.5 wins

Make playoffs: +1000

Miss playoffs: -2000

O/U: 9.5 wins

Make playoffs: -165

Miss playoffs: +135

O/U: 6.5 wins

Make playoffs: +400

Miss playoffs: -550

Kansas City Chiefs

O/U: 10.5 wins

Make playoffs: -225

Miss playoffs: +180

Las Vegas Raiders

O/U: 8.5 wins

Make playoffs: +160

Miss playoffs: -200

Los Angeles Chargers

O/U: 10.5 wins

Make playoffs: -150

Miss playoffs: +125

Miami Dolphins

O/U: 8.5 wins

Make playoffs: +135

Miss playoffs: -165

New England Patriots

O/U: 8.5 wins

Make playoffs: +135

Miss playoffs: -165

O/U: 5.5 wins

Make playoffs: +900

Miss playoffs: -1600

Pittsburgh Steelers

O/U: 8.5 wins

Make playoffs: +120

Miss playoffs: -145