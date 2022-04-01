  • Oops!
NFL win totals: Tampa Bay has the highest total in NFC, followed by a trio of teams

Frank Schwab
·2 min read
As players started to change teams at a shocking rate this season, the NFC saw a huge talent drain.

Among the 11 highest-paid free agents who switched teams, eight switched conferences and all eight of them went from the NFC to the AFC (EDGE Von Miller, OT Terron Armstead, WR Christian Kirk, EDGE Randy Gregory, S Marcus Williams, EDGE Chandler Jones, G Brandon Scherff and LB Foyesade Oluokun).

Stars like Russell Wilson, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, Davante Adams and Matt Ryan were traded from an NFC team to an AFC team. But hey, the NFC got Carson Wentz from the AFC.

The NFC is far weaker than the AFC on paper, but someone has to win games. BetMGM released its NFL season win totals, and four NFC teams had double-digit totals. The Cowboys, Packers and Rams were at 10.5 and the Buccaneers are at 11.5.

The Buccaneers being the leader seems justified. While each of the three teams at 10.5 lost a key player listed above, the Buccaneers surprisingly got back Tom Brady from a short retirement. They did lose coach Bruce Arians, but Todd Bowles should replace him just fine. The Buccaneers play in a very weak NFC South so there will be plenty of games in which they're huge favorites.

Tom Brady decided to unretire, and it made the Buccaneers one of the favorites in the NFC. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Here are the season win totals for each NFC team at BetMGM (our AFC rundown is here):

Arizona Cardinals

  • O/U: 9.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: -110

  • Miss playoffs: -110

Atlanta Falcons

  • O/U: 4.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +500

  • Miss playoffs: -700

Carolina Panthers

  • O/U: 5.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +500

  • Miss playoffs: -700

Chicago Bears

  • O/U: 6.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +300

  • Miss playoffs: -400

Dallas Cowboys

  • O/U: 10.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: -275

  • Miss playoffs: +220

Detroit Lions

  • O/U: 6.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +500

  • Miss playoffs: -700

Green Bay Packers

  • O/U: 10.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: -500

  • Miss playoffs: +375

Los Angeles Rams

  • O/U: 10.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: -250

  • Miss playoffs: +200

Minnesota Vikings

  • O/U: 8.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +100

  • Miss playoffs: -120

New Orleans Saints

  • O/U: 8.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +160

  • Miss playoffs: -200

New York Giants

  • O/U: 7.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +225

  • Miss playoffs: -275

Philadelphia Eagles

  • O/U: 8.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +120

  • Miss playoffs: -145

San Francisco 49ers

  • O/U: 9.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: -225

  • Miss playoffs: +180

Seattle Seahawks

  • O/U: 5.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +350

  • Miss playoffs: -500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • O/U: 11.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: -600

  • Miss playoffs: +425

Washington Commanders

  • O/U: 7.5 wins

  • Make Playoffs: +195

  • Miss playoffs: -250

