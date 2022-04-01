NFL win totals: Tampa Bay has the highest total in NFC, followed by a trio of teams

As players started to change teams at a shocking rate this season, the NFC saw a huge talent drain.

Among the 11 highest-paid free agents who switched teams, eight switched conferences and all eight of them went from the NFC to the AFC (EDGE Von Miller, OT Terron Armstead, WR Christian Kirk, EDGE Randy Gregory, S Marcus Williams, EDGE Chandler Jones, G Brandon Scherff and LB Foyesade Oluokun).

Stars like Russell Wilson, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, Davante Adams and Matt Ryan were traded from an NFC team to an AFC team. But hey, the NFC got Carson Wentz from the AFC.

The NFC is far weaker than the AFC on paper, but someone has to win games. BetMGM released its NFL season win totals, and four NFC teams had double-digit totals. The Cowboys, Packers and Rams were at 10.5 and the Buccaneers are at 11.5.

The Buccaneers being the leader seems justified. While each of the three teams at 10.5 lost a key player listed above, the Buccaneers surprisingly got back Tom Brady from a short retirement. They did lose coach Bruce Arians, but Todd Bowles should replace him just fine. The Buccaneers play in a very weak NFC South so there will be plenty of games in which they're huge favorites.

Tom Brady decided to unretire, and it made the Buccaneers one of the favorites in the NFC. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here are the season win totals for each NFC team at BetMGM (our AFC rundown is here):

O/U: 9.5 wins

Make Playoffs: -110

Miss playoffs: -110

O/U: 4.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +500

Miss playoffs: -700

O/U: 5.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +500

Miss playoffs: -700

O/U: 6.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +300

Miss playoffs: -400

O/U: 10.5 wins

Make Playoffs: -275

Miss playoffs: +220

O/U: 6.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +500

Miss playoffs: -700

Green Bay Packers

O/U: 10.5 wins

Make Playoffs: -500

Miss playoffs: +375

O/U: 10.5 wins

Make Playoffs: -250

Miss playoffs: +200

O/U: 8.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +100

Miss playoffs: -120

O/U: 8.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +160

Miss playoffs: -200

O/U: 7.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +225

Miss playoffs: -275

O/U: 8.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +120

Miss playoffs: -145

O/U: 9.5 wins

Make Playoffs: -225

Miss playoffs: +180

O/U: 5.5 wins

Make Playoffs: +350

Miss playoffs: -500

O/U: 11.5 wins

Make Playoffs: -600

Miss playoffs: +425