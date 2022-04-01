NFL win totals: Tampa Bay has the highest total in NFC, followed by a trio of teams
As players started to change teams at a shocking rate this season, the NFC saw a huge talent drain.
Among the 11 highest-paid free agents who switched teams, eight switched conferences and all eight of them went from the NFC to the AFC (EDGE Von Miller, OT Terron Armstead, WR Christian Kirk, EDGE Randy Gregory, S Marcus Williams, EDGE Chandler Jones, G Brandon Scherff and LB Foyesade Oluokun).
Stars like Russell Wilson, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, Davante Adams and Matt Ryan were traded from an NFC team to an AFC team. But hey, the NFC got Carson Wentz from the AFC.
The NFC is far weaker than the AFC on paper, but someone has to win games. BetMGM released its NFL season win totals, and four NFC teams had double-digit totals. The Cowboys, Packers and Rams were at 10.5 and the Buccaneers are at 11.5.
The Buccaneers being the leader seems justified. While each of the three teams at 10.5 lost a key player listed above, the Buccaneers surprisingly got back Tom Brady from a short retirement. They did lose coach Bruce Arians, but Todd Bowles should replace him just fine. The Buccaneers play in a very weak NFC South so there will be plenty of games in which they're huge favorites.
Here are the season win totals for each NFC team at BetMGM (our AFC rundown is here):
Arizona Cardinals
O/U: 9.5 wins
Make Playoffs: -110
Miss playoffs: -110
Atlanta Falcons
O/U: 4.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +500
Miss playoffs: -700
Carolina Panthers
O/U: 5.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +500
Miss playoffs: -700
Chicago Bears
O/U: 6.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +300
Miss playoffs: -400
Dallas Cowboys
O/U: 10.5 wins
Make Playoffs: -275
Miss playoffs: +220
Detroit Lions
O/U: 6.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +500
Miss playoffs: -700
Green Bay Packers
O/U: 10.5 wins
Make Playoffs: -500
Miss playoffs: +375
Los Angeles Rams
O/U: 10.5 wins
Make Playoffs: -250
Miss playoffs: +200
Minnesota Vikings
O/U: 8.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +100
Miss playoffs: -120
New Orleans Saints
O/U: 8.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +160
Miss playoffs: -200
New York Giants
O/U: 7.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +225
Miss playoffs: -275
Philadelphia Eagles
O/U: 8.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +120
Miss playoffs: -145
San Francisco 49ers
O/U: 9.5 wins
Make Playoffs: -225
Miss playoffs: +180
Seattle Seahawks
O/U: 5.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +350
Miss playoffs: -500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
O/U: 11.5 wins
Make Playoffs: -600
Miss playoffs: +425
Washington Commanders
O/U: 7.5 wins
Make Playoffs: +195
Miss playoffs: -250