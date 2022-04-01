NFL win totals: 5 overs worth betting right away, including the Steelers

It's harder to bet overs when it comes to season win totals. More things can go wrong than they can go right in a season, especially in the NFL.

Yet, we'll always find some teams we went to be optimistic about.

BetMGM released its season win totals, and we went through the AFC totals and the NFC totals. Now it's time to find five overs worth betting right away:

Pittsburgh Steelers over 7.5

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. The Steelers' consistency through the years is worth an over bet alone. The Steelers have lost a few free agents, like receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, though others like cornerback Joe Haden are still unsigned. This low total is about the quarterback position, however. Mitchell Trubisky will be replacing Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky has been maligned but it's not like Roethlsiberger was good most of last season and the Steelers still went 9-7-1. I'll trust that Trubisky won't be a big downgrade from 2021 Roethlisberger and the Steelers will figure out a way to win. They always do.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in the NFL. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Los Angeles Chargers over 10.5

The Chargers are an annual tease. They always look great on paper and it rarely works out. But it's hard to not get excited again. The Chargers have a star in quarterback Justin Herbert and a strong offense. Then on defense they added pass rusher Khalil Mack in a trade and J.C. Jackson, the top cornerback in free agency. It's probably a bad idea to trust the Chargers, but here we go again.

Carolina Panthers over 5.5

There's often value in the ugliest teams on the board, and the Panthers make that list. Carolina has some hope to be decent though. The Panthers were 5-5 at one point last season before it all fell apart. The quarterback situation is messy but the team around QB isn't bad. The Panthers didn't have the best offseason, but going 6-11 in one of the worst divisions in football (outside of the Buccaneers) isn't that high of a bar to cross.

Story continues

San Francisco 49ers over 9.5

The quarterback situation, with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster, is messy. But it isn't bad. I still buy Trey Lance as a future star and think he'd do well if he had to start Week 1. If it's Garoppolo, we know that's fine too. The 49ers have a lot of talent and two quarterbacks the team can win with. The division outside of the Rams isn't too bad, and the 49ers usually take at least one game from the Rams too. I'll be investing in the 49ers and if they do trade Garoppolo and the line goes down with Lance starting, I'll grab even more.

New York Jets over 5.5

Remember that Panthers pick? Some of the best values for overs are the worst teams ... like the Jets. However, getting to 6-11 isn't that much of an ask. The Jets weren't terrible late last season. They got a win over the Jaguars, should have beat the Buccaneers and gave the Bills a scare in the finale. This was a team relying on a lot of rookies last season and should be better off this season for it. Good enough to get to six wins at least.