NFL win total roundtable: Early staff picks for who will go over and under in 2022

With the first wave of free agency done and the NFL draft just weeks away, it's time to start betting on NFL teams' 2022 win totals.

BetMGM released its first win total projections on Thursday and there are some intriguing lines. Here are our staff's favorite early picks to go over and under their win totals this fall.

BEST OVER BETS

Steelers over 7.5 (-120): Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. The Steelers' consistency through the years is worth an over bet alone. The Steelers have lost a few free agents, like receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, though others like cornerback Joe Haden are still unsigned. This low total is about the quarterback position, however. Mitchell Trubisky will be replacing Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky has been maligned but it's not like Roethlsiberger was good most of last season and the Steelers still went 9-7-1. I'll trust that Trubisky won't be a big downgrade from 2021 Roethlisberger and the Steelers will figure out a way to win. They always do.

Chargers over 10.5 (+120): The Chargers are an annual tease. They always look great on paper and it rarely works out. But it's hard to not get excited again. The Chargers have a star in quarterback Justin Herbert and a strong offense. Then on defense they added pass rusher Khalil Mack in a trade and J.C. Jackson, the top cornerback in free agency. It's probably a bad idea to trust the Chargers, but here we go again.

— Frank Schwab

Panthers over 5.5 (-120): The NFC South is the Bucs and everyone else. Why can't the Panthers be in contention for a distant second? I don't have much faith in Sam Darnold at this point, but the other three teams in the division can't all be 5-12, right?

— Nick Bromberg

Ravens over 9.5 (-125): The Baltimore Ravens were 8-3 last season through 11 games. This was after losing Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season before Week 1. They would proceed to lose Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and others throughout the season. They can’t possibly be this injured again next year. They also get the NFC South and a last-place schedule that features Jacksonville and the Giants this year.

— Pete Truszkowski

Colts over 9.5 (-125): Replacing Carson Wentz with Matt Ryan is worth at least one win, they have the fourth-easiest schedule and one of the best coaches in the NFL. Indy has been marvelous at drafting early-round talent, so expect this team to be even better after the draft. It would be nice to see them snag another receiving threat next to Michael Pittman Jr., and this draft is deeper than Jean-Paul Sartre at wideout, so they could grab a great one in the second round.

— Greg Brainos

BEST UNDER BETS

Seahawks under 5.5 (+110): It’s hard to be optimistic about Seattle’s roster in the wake of trading Russell Wilson. Seattle is clearly a team playing for the future and it’s easy to see how Seattle’s pick will land in the top 10 of the draft again especially when you consider that the other three teams in the division are the 49ers, Cardinals and defending Super Bowl champion Rams. Playing for 2022 isn’t the right decision for the Seahawks, especially if Drew Lock doesn’t have a massive leap in a new environment.

Commanders under 7.5 (+105): It’ll be a shocker if Carson Wentz is the guy who makes the QB carousel in Washington finally stop. We may not be fully appreciating how quickly Wentz wore out his welcome in a stable environment like Indianapolis. And now he’s being asked to be the guy in Washington — a franchise that, uh, is tumultuous. There’s talent in Washington especially on the defensive side of the ball. But it’s hard to see Wentz being consistent enough for a full season for Washington to challenge Dallas and Philadelphia.

— Nick Bromberg

Commanders under 7.5 (-110): Carson Wentz went 9-8 last season with good coaching and a good roster. Now he is a Commander.

Giants under 7.5 (-130): This is New York money being silly. Do the Giants have a strength? Like anywhere?

Dolphins under 8.5 (+100): This is a bet against Tua Tagovailoa and a team adding a standout left tackle in Terron Armstead who only plays half the time.

Chiefs under 10.5 (+115): Asking a team with one or two good players to win 11 games is asking a lot. And have you heard about that division?

– Joe Garza

Giants under 7.5 (-130): I’m with Joe here. The first year of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll regime looks like it’ll be a tanking season hidden under the guise of “figuring out what we have in Daniel Jones.” We know what Daniel Jones is: a turnover machine that can’t stay healthy. This year for the Giants will be all about getting out of the cap hell that they are somehow in and putting themselves in a position to draft Daniel Jones’ replacement in what looks like a good quarterback draft in 2023.

— Pete Truszkowski

Atlanta under 4.5 (-120): Atlanta’s roster looks like the NFL is in the middle of a players’ strike. One of the league’s worst offensive lines, a receiving corps that only fantasy football players in 24-team leagues know, absolutely zero shot of making the playoffs, it’s tank time in the ATL.

— Greg Brainos