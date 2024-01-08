NFL wild-card weekend schedule: Lions-Rams will play on Sunday Night Football
Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swapped teams in January 2021. On Sunday Night Football next week, the quarterbacks will meet in the postseason.
Stafford's Rams and Goff's Lions will play in the wild-card round in Detroit with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Here is the complete NFL playoff schedule for wild-card weekend:
Saturday, Jan. 13
Browns at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Pittsburgh or Miami or Buffalo at Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock exclusive
Sunday, Jan. 14
Pittsburgh at Buffalo/Miami or Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m., CBS
Packers at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Rams at Lions, 8 p.m., NBC
Monday, Jan. 15
Eagles at Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC