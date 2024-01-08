NFL wild-card weekend schedule: Lions-Rams will play on Sunday Night Football

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swapped teams in January 2021. On Sunday Night Football next week, the quarterbacks will meet in the postseason.

Stafford's Rams and Goff's Lions will play in the wild-card round in Detroit with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here is the complete NFL playoff schedule for wild-card weekend:

Saturday, Jan. 13

Browns at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Pittsburgh or Miami or Buffalo at Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock exclusive

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh at Buffalo/Miami or Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m., CBS

Packers at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Rams at Lions, 8 p.m., NBC

Monday, Jan. 15

Eagles at Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC