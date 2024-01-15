NFL Wild Card Sunday: Rams vs. Lions scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Jared Goff and the Lions will welcome Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams to Ford Field for a game stuffed with storylines. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The sports gods have smiled upon NFL fans and blessed the world with a playoff matchup between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, a game with more storylines than a 1990s soap opera.

But here's the main one, and it's pretty sudsy: Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, who were traded for each other before the 2021 season, are now facing off against the teams that drafted and traded them.

That alone is enough for an NFL special narrated by Liev Schreiber. But there's more. The Lions haven't won a playoff game since 1991. Trading for Goff and hiring Dan Campbell jumpstarted this climb, which started with a 3-13-1 record in 2021 and just two years later has brought them here, on the cusp of taking the Lions farther than they've been in 32 years.

Stafford is returning to Detroit, where he spent so many years. Goff is facing off against Sean McVay, his former head coach who helped make the decision to move on from him in Los Angeles. Lions general manager and executive vice president Brad Holmes is also facing his former team, having spent 17 years with the Rams before departing for Detroit.

That's a lot of storylines. But will the game live up to all this hype? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from NFL Wild Card Sunday.

