NFL wild-card Sunday: Packers dominate Cowboys with 48-32 victory in Dallas

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Packers came out firing on Sunday and did not let up.

Green Bay jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first half and have simply dominated the Cowboys in all facets, taking their wild-card matchup by a final score of 48-32.

Dallas came into the game with high hopes as the No. 2 seed playing at home, where it went 8-0 this season thanks to a high-powered offense led by QB Dak Prescott.

Instead, it was Jordan Love who starred on Sunday finishing the day by going 16-for-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Plus, the Packer quarterback recorded a passer rating of 157.2.

Green Bay's win now sets up a date next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.