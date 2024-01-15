Advertisement
NFL wild-card Sunday: Packers dominate Cowboys with 48-32 victory in Dallas

Yahoo Sports Staff
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Packers came out firing on Sunday and did not let up.

Green Bay jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first half and have simply dominated the Cowboys in all facets, taking their wild-card matchup by a final score of 48-32.

Dallas came into the game with high hopes as the No. 2 seed playing at home, where it went 8-0 this season thanks to a high-powered offense led by QB Dak Prescott.

Instead, it was Jordan Love who starred on Sunday finishing the day by going 16-for-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Plus, the Packer quarterback recorded a passer rating of 157.2.

Green Bay's win now sets up a date next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

    HALFTIME STATS

    PASSING YARDS

    Jordan Love: 13-16, 185 yards, 1 TD
    Dak Prescott: 13-21, 87 yards, 1 TD

    RUSHING YARDS

    Aaron Jones: 12 rushes, 30 yards, 2 TDs
    Tony Pollard: 8 rushes, 30 yards
    Dak Prescott: 3 rushes, 27 yards

    RECEIVING YARDS

    Romeo Doubs: 4 catches, 102 yards
    Dontayvion Wicks: 2 catches, 25 yards, 1 TD
    Jake Ferguson: 4 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD
    CeeDee Lamb: 2 catches, 18 yards

    FIRST DOWNS: Packers 13 | Cowboys 11
    3RD DOWN EFFICIENCY: Packers 5-for-6 | Cowboys 6-for-9
    TIME OF POSSESSION: Packers 17:33 | Cowboys 12:27
    INTs THROWN: Packers 0 | Cowboys 2

    Off his back foot, Jordan Love finds Dontayvion Wicks for another touchdown. The rout is on.

    20-0 Packers with 3:23 left in the first half after the missed PAT.

    Aaron Jones with another one. His eighth touchdown in four career games against the Cowboys helps extend their lead to 14-0.

    12-play, 75-yard drive that lasts the first 7:52 of the opening quarter ends with an Aaron Jones touchdown.

    7-0 Packers.

