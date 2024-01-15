Sean Leahy
Live
NFL wild-card Sunday: Lions-Rams headed to a tense finish in Detroit
The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams look like they're going down to the wire on Sunday night in Detroit.
The first half was an offensive explosion by both sides. Matthew Stafford, who heard plenty of boos from the Ford Field crowd, threw for 196 yards, while Jared Goff compiled 194 passing yards after going 16-for-18. Puka Nacua (106 yards, 1 touchdown) and Josh Reynolds (80 yards) were the biggest beneficiaries out of both receiving corps.
But things have slowed down in the second half as the Lions are trying to score their first playoff win since the 1991 season. Or will the Rams spoil the party?
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from NFL Wild Card Sunday.
Earlier - Packers 48, Cowboys 32: Jordan Love leads Packers upset, sends Cowboys into a long, miserable offseason
Live53 updates
- Featured
- Ryan Young
Puka Nacua sets a rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game!
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/upLPjD2Lhe
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
You knew @BigSean wasn't gonna miss this game 🦁 pic.twitter.com/rekJ2SJqml
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Well, the Rams are getting this right back
Defense forces the three and out!!
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
We've got a one point game in Detroit.
Up and good. One point game. pic.twitter.com/4fHuM2mQX3
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Rams say RB Kyren Williams is questionable to return tonight due to a hand injury.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Never fear, Puka is here.
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qduFXzSWyb
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Puka coming through again! He’s at 8 catches for 146 yards. 🔥
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/u8G5C3brrK
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
- Ryan Young
Stafford is out of the medical tent and back in the game. https://t.co/zyxc6yQzAC
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Let's close it out #LARvsDET | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/LHb48ZE4v0
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Stafford got hit hard and is grimacing, also hit his head pretty hard pic.twitter.com/RsdJGq1aFo
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
The Rams settle for a field goal again, but Matthew Stafford took a huge hit beforehand.
Maher good from 27 out. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4fHuM2mQX3
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
There goes Stafford and that no-look again.
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1Ybx8zWkDv
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Badgley hits a 54-yarder, and the Lions lead 24-17 now in the third.
💰💰💰
Badgley is good from 5⃣4⃣#LARvsDET |📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/7QREjccOie
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Goff put some touch on this throw. 30-yard gain for Detroit! #OnePride
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/x3qQXwt1iR
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
nice catch Teddy Bridgewater
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MfHUqr8Kzv
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Lions fans have a right to be mad. https://t.co/EWaJ9FfUdS
— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Goff vs. Stafford was worth the hype in the first half 🍿
Goff: 16/18 COMP | 194 YDS | 1 TD
Stafford: 12/16 COMP | 196 YDS | 2 TD
Lions lead 21-17 👀 pic.twitter.com/PcaJoAASw3
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Jared Goff: 16-18, 194 yards, 1 TD
Matthew Stafford: 12-16, 196 yards, 2 TDs
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Intermission time#LARvsDET | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/FmZ9jkHe65
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
- Sean Leahy
This game is already drunk.
Both QBs dealing. Both punters rusting.
Difference currently being the Rams stalling and settling for a FG on opening drive.
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
What a throw. What a flip! @RamsNFL respond with a @tutuatwell TD.
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QF1KBIl2WP
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
There are a lot of loud stadiums in the NFL and someone will claim there is a louder one than Ford Field, but there isn't.
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
One of the crazy parts of the many crazy parts of Nacua's rookie season is how quickly and thoroughly he turned Cooper Kupp - a phenomenal player himself - into the clear No. 2 option in that passing offense.
— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Detroit offense thus far ...
• 214 scrimmage yards.
• 8.2 yards/play.
• 16 first downs.
• 4.8 yards/rush.
• 1 play for negative yardage.
• 3 75-yard TD drives.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Goff to LaPorta for the touchdown on 4th down! Lions lead 21-10. #OnePride
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mKZAWsklkP
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
.@amonra_stbrown looking sharp #OnePride
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC pic.twitter.com/zTYi5lYrxB
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
PUKA DOWN THERE SOMEWHERE.
📺 @SNFonNBC | @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/Uo9rgMUyvp
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
The Lions averaged 9.7 yards per play in the first quarter, which seems pretty OK
— kyle meinke (@kmeinke) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Lions' record when leading by double digits this season:
8-0
— kyle meinke (@kmeinke) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
J-Rey showing out early!@J_Rey_11 🔥🔥🔥#LARvsDET |📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/E0fLs11D0M
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Jared Goff, former Ram: 9 of 9 for 111 yards
Josh Reynolds, former Ram: 4 catches, 75 yards
— kyle meinke (@kmeinke) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Stafford almost picked off on 3rd down. Lions defense holds at the 6-yard line. Rams settle for 24-yard FG. Lions lead 7-3 with 4:26 left in 1st quarter. #LARvsDET
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
POWERFUL PUUUUUKAAAAA
📺 @SNFonNBC | @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/KmSt5gbS1X
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Hand signals and non-verbal communication on first two Rams plays in maybe the loudest environment I've ever heard. Whoa. Stafford canned to the second down and Rams got a flag on third down for the conversion.
— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Lions march 75 yards on 10 plays with a @MontgomerDavid TD to start the game. #RamsHouse
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yKUSVJatSC
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Former Ram Jared Goff with a dart to former Ram Josh Reynolds.
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BMG9C6CXOw
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Megatron and Matthew Stafford reunited.
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uy2O6rxm7s
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
- Sean Leahy
Boo birds out for Matthew Stafford in Detroit 😳
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0U9CKDtgGi
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
.@Ninja is rocking a Jahmyr Gibbs Lions jersey at Ford Field. pic.twitter.com/vEdVSOe6TB
— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 14, 2024
- Sean Leahy
🐐 in the 🏠 @BarrySanders | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/Dvs0iSCKUA
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Megatron is in the house 💙
📺: #LARvsDET -- 8pm ET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/o3jctgbFOg pic.twitter.com/J6KNI6OYiw
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Rams inactives: S Jordan Fuller, WR Tyler Johnson, RB Zach Evans, OLB Ochaun Mathis, LB Troy Reeder, OL Warren McClendon Jr.
— Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 14, 2024
- Sean Leahy
#LARvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/mnqnG70B70
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 14, 2024
- Sean Leahy
.@BennySkow rockin’ Matthew Stafford’s high school jersey. pic.twitter.com/c9jS2CPLxC
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 14, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Reminder: Lions win and Packers win, Lions will be at home next week against the winner of tomorrow’s game
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 14, 2024
- Sean Leahy
Best of luck in the playoffs, @RamsNFL! #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/jo5Tp3XoTa
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 14, 2024