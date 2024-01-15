NFL wild-card Sunday: Lions-Rams headed to a tense finish in Detroit

Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the NFC wild card playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams look like they're going down to the wire on Sunday night in Detroit.

The first half was an offensive explosion by both sides. Matthew Stafford, who heard plenty of boos from the Ford Field crowd, threw for 196 yards, while Jared Goff compiled 194 passing yards after going 16-for-18. Puka Nacua (106 yards, 1 touchdown) and Josh Reynolds (80 yards) were the biggest beneficiaries out of both receiving corps.

But things have slowed down in the second half as the Lions are trying to score their first playoff win since the 1991 season. Or will the Rams spoil the party?

