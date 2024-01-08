NFL wild card schedule: What to know about betting odds, spreads, and early lines

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in introduced prior a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Eighteen weeks down and the NFL has narrowed its field to 14 teams. While the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens each enjoy their bye weeks as the top seeds in their conferences, the rest will duke it out for a trip to the Divisional Round. There are some riveting storylines to look out for.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Miami Dolphins in Arrowhead Stadium. This will be the first time Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill squares off against his former team in the playoffs. The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns were the two teams involved in the Deshaun Watson trade a few years ago. It has already turned out to be one of the worst deals in NFL history, but the Texans have an opportunity to add insult to injury by eliminating the Browns this postseason.

Then on Sunday, former Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy will be on the opposing team's sideline when the Packers face the Dallas Cowboys. Also, the Detroit Lions, fresh off their first division title in 30 years will host a playoff game against their long-time quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and the Los Angeles Rams.

I'm sure every broadcast team will cover these topics extensively as the games happen. The games themselves are bound to be great as well. Here are the early odds for all Week 18 games, with odds via BetMGM.

Wild card weekend schedule and odds:

*Odds as of Monday, Jan. 8

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans - 4:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Browns (-2.5)

Moneyline: Browns (-145); Texans (+120)

Over/under: 44

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs - 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Chiefs (-3.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-185); Dolphins (+150)

Over/under: 44

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Bills (-10)

Moneyline: Bills (-500); Steelers (+380)

Over/under: 35.5

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - 4:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Cowboys (-7.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-350); Packers (+275)

Over/under: 50.5

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions - 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Lions (-3)

Moneyline: Lions (-190); Rams (+155)

Over/under: 51.5

Monday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Eagles (-2.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-150); Buccaneers (+125)

Over/under: 44

