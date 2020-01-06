NFL Wild Card round-up: Minnesota Vikings upset the odds as Seattle Seahawks grind out victory

Anthony Barr and Kirk Cousins of Minnesota Vikings - USA TODAY Sports

Wild Card weekend did not disappoint with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks progressing to the divisional play-off round. Alex Finnis reports on Sunday's games.

New Orleans Saints 20 Minnesota Vikings 26

The New Orleans Saints suffered their third devastating walk-off playoff defeat in three years after being stunned by the Minnesota Vikings in the Superdome.

Two years after Stefon Diggs’ earth-shattering 61-yard touchdown broke Saints hearts and became the ‘Minneapolis Miracle’, Kirk Cousins (19 of 31, 242 yards, TD) hit tight end Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone on third-and-goal in overtime. The play itself won’t be written into NFL folklore, but the victory itself was even more impressive.

The Saints came in as heavy favourites and were viewed by many as the team to beat in the NFC, despite narrowly missing out on a bye.

Their offense had averaged 40 points per game over the last four weeks of the regular season, but the Minnesota defense allowed them just 20.

They also turned Drew Brees (26 of 33, 208 yards, TD, INT) over twice - accounting for one fifth of his giveaways for the entire season. Anthony Harris’ interception and a Danielle Hunter forced fumble helped give Cousins a chance, and it’s one he and the Vikings offense took - just about - to secure a first postseason victory for the eighth-year quarterback.

Dalvin Cook led the way, rushing 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 36 more on three receptions. He was instrumental in keeping Brees off the field as much as possible and disrupting the Saints’ offensive rhythm.

Adam Thielen receives a wide pass in overtime Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Cook ran in a five-yard score on the drive born off the Harris interception to give the Vikings a 13-10 lead at half-time, after Taysom Hill had struck the first decisive blow for the Saints. The utility quarterback followed an 11-yard carry with a 50-yard dart to Deonte Harris, setting up an Alvin Kamara rushing TD.

Story continues

And Cook extended the Vikings’ lead with a one-yard score in the third quarter, before 10 unanswered Saints points - including a Brees-Hill touchdown connection - forced overtime.

The Vikings had been a little lucky to even get there. Cam Jordan had a touchdown ruled out in the third quarter when he forced Cousins to fumble, scooped the ball up and returned it to the end zone, only to have it called back for a false start against Minnesota.

And in the fourth AJ Klein had appeared to force Cook to fumble, with Vonn Bell taking it to the paint, only for it to emerge Cook had just about been down by contact.

But their biggest stroke of luck? Winning the coin toss which allowed them to possess the ball first in overtime, meaning a touchdown would keep Brees off the field for good.

Cousins has long been criticised for his terrible record in prime time games, often faltering when the lights are on and the world is watching.

He shoved a sock in the mouths of his detractors on Sunday, reeling off a beautiful 43-yard pass to Adam Thielen which helped set up the decisive Rudolph touchdown.

“You like that?!” Cousins screamed to his Vikings team-mates in the locker room after the game - a callback to a video of him celebrating a Washington Redskins victory several years ago, and has been used to mock him since.

A trip to the top-seed San Francisco 49ers awaits. If Cousins can knock them off too, it might be enough to change his reputation for good.

Seattle Seahawks 17 Philadelphia Eagles 9

After three such brilliant games on Wild Card weekend, asking for a fourth would have perhaps been a little greedy.

The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles put on the least inspiring showing of the playoffs so far, but it did still go down to the wire, despite Seattle being dominant for the majority of the game.

It was one affected greatly by Carson Wentz being forced off with a head injury in the first quarter after being clattered in the head by Jadeveon Clowney.

Wentz was unable to return, and while the 40-year-old Josh McCown (18 of 24, 174 yards) did an admirable job in his stead, you felt an already depleted Eagles offense stood little chance with their main man on the sideline.

Wentz was starting his first playoff game despite the Eagles reaching the postseason in each of the last three seasons - injuries had kept him off the field, with Nick Foles famously taking his place under centre.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carlos Wentz was forced off injured Credit: AP

McCown, too, was making his first playoff appearance, despite a career which has stretched into his 40s. Forever a journeyman, this is the best team McCown has been given the chance to lead, however briefly.

Seahawks rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf was the story of the night. The combine phenom was exceptional, hauling in seven catches for 160 yards, a 53-yard touchdown which extended Seattle’s lead in the third quarter, and the decisive grab which iced the game in the fourth.

Metcalf is turning into Russell Wilson’s most valuable weapon, and Wilson had enough faith in the rookie to lean on him during another very good display. He completed 18 of his 30 passes for 325 yards and a score.

Before Metcalf stamped his name on the playoffs it was a player at the other end of his career - Marshawn Lynch - who had given the Seahawks the lead with a five-yard touchdown run.

The Seattle defense also deserves credit for breaking up Eagles attacks in key moments, limiting them to just three field goals all night. It was Clowney who sacked McCown on fourth-and-10 as Philly looked for a late comeback - one of seven for the Seahawks on the night. KJ Wright also had an impressive stop earlier in the night.

The Seahawks will need to play much better in a mouth-watering match-up with the Green Bay Packers next weekend. With Wilson and Aaron Rodgers under centre, the Divisional Round could be in for a thriller.