NFL wild card playoff picks against the spread

The NFL playoffs are here and there are six games this weekend for the round of the wild card. Who will win the games and how will they go in terms of betting?

Below are our picks for each playoff game this weekend in terms of straight-up winners, our picks against the spread a point totals.

All odds come from BetMGM.





Colts at Bills

Money line: Bills -300 ATS: Colts +6.5 Total: Over 51.5

Rams at Seahawks

Money line: Seahawks -160 ATS: Seahawks -3 Total: Under 41.5

Buccaneers at Football Team

Money line: Buccaneers -350 ATS: Buccaneers -7.5 Total: Under 44.5

Ravens at Titans

Money line: Titans +155 ATS: Titans +3.5 Total: Under 54.5

Bears at Saints

Money line: Saints -500 ATS: Bears +10 Total: Under 47.5

Browns at Steelers

Money line: Steelers -275 ATS: Steelers -6 Total: Under 47.5

