NFL Wild Card Monday: Steelers vs. Bills scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Josh Allen and the Bills are riding high going into this playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills both had to fight hard to get to the playoffs this season.

Once they got there, they had to wait, with Sunday's game rescheduled for Monday because of blizzard conditions in Buffalo.

The Bills spent most of 2023 looking so pedestrian that analysts started questioning if their playoff window was beginning to close. They were 6-6 when they hit their Week 13 bye. When they returned, they started playing like a different team. They won their last five games, including a 31-10 dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys and their season finale in Miami.

The Steelers' storyline is nowhere near as linear. Imagine a fire alarm going off in the background of everything you're doing every single day for seven months; that's essentially what the Steelers' season was like. There was always something wrong. The offense was anemic. The quarterback got injured. His replacement was bad. George Pickens was unhappy. Firing Matt Canada didn't fix all of the offense's problems. T.J. Watt is injured.

And yet here the Steelers are. Despite it all, they still found ways to win.

