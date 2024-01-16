Jason Owens
NFL Wild-Card Monday: Josh Allen leads Bills past Steelers into showdown vs. Chiefs
The Pittsburgh Steelers made things interesting with a late score on Monday.
But the Buffalo Bills answered with a game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to secure a 31-17 win to advance to next week's divisional round.
Josh Allen led the way in a dominant showing with three passing touchdowns and a fourth on the ground. With star pass rusher T.J. Watt sidelined, Pittsburgh's defense had few answers for the Pro Bowl quarterback.
Pittsburgh's season is over. Up next for the Bills: a home showdown next Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Jason Owens
The Bills hold on fourth-and 3 and take over on downs with 4:50 remaining. With a 31-17 deficit, the Steelers need a miracle.
- Jason Owens
Wow. What a play. Khalil Shakir turns a should-be short gain into a touchdown after escaping the grasp of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Shakir makes the catch from Josh All rumbles through the Steelers defense for a 17-yard score in an impressive answer by the Bills. Buffalo leads, 31-17 late in the fourth quarter.
KHALIL SHAKIR OMG pic.twitter.com/i4kHkGIXnr
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 16, 2024
- Jason Owens
We've got a ball game. Mason Rudolph finds Calvin Austin III for a touchdown to cut Buffalo's lead to 24-17. 10:32 remaining in regulation.
.@steelers cap the 6-minute drive with a huge TD.
Cant they make a comeback? 👀
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/vbiljidGmw
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
- Jason Owens
George Pickens is making plays on this Pittsburgh possession.
Oh my, George Pickens 👀
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/grLxQB6Z4a
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
The third quarter's here, and Pittsburgh's still in it. The Steelers are into Buffalo territory with a 24-10 deficit.
- Jason Owens
Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is walking to the locker room after getting sandwiched on a tackle on Buffalo's last drive.
- Jason Owens
Steelers hold Bills to a field-goal attempt on a drive to the Pittsburgh 27-yard line. Tyler Bass connects from 45 yards to extend Buffalo's lead to 24-10.
- Jason Owens
Bills left guard Connor McGovern is back in the game after missing one play.
If you've ever wondered how a lineman makes sure he's good to reenter a game 😂 pic.twitter.com/yNS8gYpLKl
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard has been ruled out. And left guard Connor McGovern is down on the field with an apparent injury.
- Jason Owens
Bills roll the dice on fourth-and-1 near midfield. Josh Allen surges on a sneak to the left — again — and picks up the first down. This play has proven very difficult to stop.
A new twist on the Tush Push
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/cejW1D89qy
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
Terrel Bernard having X-rays on his injured ankle:
Terrel Bernard has been taken in for X-rays on his ankle. https://t.co/4eRsYyPrJA
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
Steelers settle for a field goal attempt after driving inside the Buffalo 25. Chris Boswell is good from 40 yards to cut Buffalo's lead to 21-10.
- Jason Owens
Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard leaving the field on a cart with an apparent leg injury. He's sitting up and talking with teammates, but his day looks done.
- Jason Owens
Steelers force a three-and-out on Buffalo's first possession of the half. Bills punter Sam Martin suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, but looked fine on a 45-yard punt. Pittsburgh takes over with a chance to cut its deficit to one possession.
- Jason Owens
Something to watch in the second half. Bills punter/holder Sam Martin injured his hamstring on Pittsburgh's blocked field goal. He's questionable to return. Kicker Tyler Bass was seen practicing punts at halftime.
- Jason Owens
Bills kneel to end the half after failing to get into scoring position and lead, 21-7 at halftime. They've largely dominated, but a late Steelers touchdown has kept Pittsburgh in the game. Buffalo holds a 245-149 edge in total yardage and a 17:27-12:33 advantage in time of possession.
With T.J. Watt sidelined, Pittsburgh's struggling to do anything to hinder Josh Allen.
- Jason Owens
Pittsburgh's on the board. Mason Rudolph finds Dionate Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown inside the 2-minute warning to capitalize on the blocked field goal. Big touchdown to keep within in striking distance before halftime. Bills lead, 21-
Dionate Johnson gets the @steelers on the board after the blocked FG ‼️
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/YEG09iWzXl
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
The Steelers come up with a huge block just before halftime — and the Bills punter pulled up grabbing his hamstring late in the play. Pittsburgh is now in Buffalo territory
.@steelers block the field goal 😤
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/M8vjGUXpdw
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
The Bills already have the ball back, and they're cruising again. Josh Allen just hit Deonte Harty for a 33-yard gain to put them in scoring position ahead of the two minute warning.
- Ryan Young
That was the second-longest quarterback touchdown run in NFL postseason history, behind only Colin Kaepernick.
52-yard Josh Allen TD run: pic.twitter.com/TVHTFJi8PE
— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Oh my, Josh Allen! He just broke out a 52-yard touchdown run, and the Steelers can't seem to bring him down. That's a 21-0 lead for Buffalo midway through the second quarter.
JOSH ******* ALLEN!!!!
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/PdKuDqemFI
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024
- Ryan Young
Well, the Bills got the ball back anyways. They come up with the interception in the end zone.
Kaiir Elam picks it off in the end zone for Buffalo 🔥
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/TKW0kThk6g
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
Sure looked liked the Bills recovered, but officials somehow determined that it was out of bounds. Steelers retain the ball, and the Bills are out of challenges thanks to a very questionable replay review decision.
After review the call stands. Bills do not get the fumble. Do you agree with the call? #PITvsBUF pic.twitter.com/owB46XLVlt
— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
Pat Friermuth just fumbled after a big gain on first down. Officials ruled the ball out of bounds on the field, but the Bills are challenging that they recovered in bounds.
- Jason Owens
Strong hold from the Steelers. Force a three-and-out with the game threatening to get out of hand. They'll start inside their own 10 trailing, 14-0 late in the first.
- Jason Owens
Another three-and-out for Pittsburgh, and Buffalo has the ball back again with a 14-0 lead late in the first.
- Jason Owens
Snowball flurries are the celebration of choice today:
- Jason Owens
Bills respond with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dalton Kincaid on the first play after the turnover. 14-0, Bills:
And now Allen to Kincaid for 6!
A perfect start for @JoshAllenQB and the @BuffaloBills.
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/Bepp3cfI4m
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
Close call on the field. George Pickens lost control of the ball after a catch. Officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass, but reversed the call to a fumble after a Bills challenge. Bills take over in Steelers territory after recovering the loose ball.
In order to have a catch, you must have:
- Possession of the ball
- 2 feet down in bounds
- A football move or time to commit to commit a football move
In #PITvsBUF, Pickens secured the catch with 2 feet down and then lunged forward. The act of lunging forward constitutes a… pic.twitter.com/yyjoPz8OYF
— Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
Dalton Kincaid can't hold on to a third-and-2 pass thrown behind him, and the Bills will punt.
- Jason Owens
Steelers get pressure for the first time, and Josh Allen responds with an eight-yard scramble
- Jason Owens
Bills force a three-and-out and have the ball back with a 7-0 lead.
- Jason Owens
Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox in the end zone. Surgical opening drive from the Bills offense to take a 7-0 lead.
Allen to Knox and the @BuffaloBills take the early lead!
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/zaplYD4Qv0
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
Strong mix of run and pass early for Buffalo. Stefon Diggs and James Cook with multiple touches.
- Jason Owens
Steelers pick up a first down but stall a midfield. Punt upcoming.
- Jason Owens
The Bills won the toss and deferred. Pittsburgh will have the ball first on a clear but cold day in Buffalo.
- Jason Owens
Good decisions happening at this Bills tailgate:
Jumping off a snow pile and through a table that's on fire means the Bills are gonna play a playoff game today pic.twitter.com/NpIf6ZJCXO

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 15, 2024
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 15, 2024
- Jason Owens
The blizzard has passed, but it's still gonna be a cold one in Buffalo:
Real-feel temperature is 4 degrees. Winds at 13 mph, per an announcement in the press box just now.

— Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 15, 2024
— Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Stef thought he could catch us sleeping. 😂#PITvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/FxOPIretfq
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Wave those towels if you’re ready for #PITvsBUF ‼️#HereWeGo | #SteelersNation pic.twitter.com/U5vihz2S4s
— SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
testing them out for y’all 🪑👩🏼🔬🫡 pic.twitter.com/8ivXkJvG16
— katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Warmin’ up. 🔥#PITvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6uZMskIncW
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Dawson Knox: confirmed football guy. 🥶#PITvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/5UOo4jIW5y
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Today's inactives. #PITvsBUF pic.twitter.com/lQD4LgirbI
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Steelers inactives:
No. 10 QB Mitch Trubisky (3rd QB)
No. 21 CB Darius Rush
No. 37 S Elijah Riley
No. 40 LB Blake Martinez
No. 60 T Dylan Cook
No. 90 LB T.J. Watt
No. 98 DE DeMarvin Leal
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
fan gates officially are open
kickoff in 2 hours
I can’t see all angles of course but even using binoculars I count exactly 8 shovelers
I don’t like their chances of clearing this out pic.twitter.com/vwp9fhoCBY
— Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher
- Liz Roscher
Playoff Josh. 👍#PITvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LwoUR7pDtX
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024
- Liz Roscher