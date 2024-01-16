Advertisement
NFL Wild-Card Monday: Josh Allen leads Bills past Steelers into showdown vs. Chiefs

Yahoo Sports Staff
95
Josh Allen threw three touchdowns on Monday and ran for a fourth. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
The Pittsburgh Steelers made things interesting with a late score on Monday.

But the Buffalo Bills answered with a game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to secure a 31-17 win to advance to next week's divisional round.

Josh Allen led the way in a dominant showing with three passing touchdowns and a fourth on the ground. With star pass rusher T.J. Watt sidelined, Pittsburgh's defense had few answers for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Pittsburgh's season is over. Up next for the Bills: a home showdown next Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Live50 updates
  • Jason Owens

    That's it. Time runs out on the Steelers, and the Bills secure a 31-17 win. Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth. Up next, a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bills hold on fourth-and 3 and take over on downs with 4:50 remaining. With a 31-17 deficit, the Steelers need a miracle.

  • Jason Owens

    Wow. What a play. Khalil Shakir turns a should-be short gain into a touchdown after escaping the grasp of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Shakir makes the catch from Josh All rumbles through the Steelers defense for a 17-yard score in an impressive answer by the Bills. Buffalo leads, 31-17 late in the fourth quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    We've got a ball game. Mason Rudolph finds Calvin Austin III for a touchdown to cut Buffalo's lead to 24-17. 10:32 remaining in regulation.

  • Jason Owens

    George Pickens is making plays on this Pittsburgh possession.

  • Jason Owens

    The third quarter's here, and Pittsburgh's still in it. The Steelers are into Buffalo territory with a 24-10 deficit.

  • Jason Owens

    Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is walking to the locker room after getting sandwiched on a tackle on Buffalo's last drive. 

  • Jason Owens

    Steelers hold Bills to a field-goal attempt on a drive to the Pittsburgh 27-yard line. Tyler Bass connects from 45 yards to extend Buffalo's lead to 24-10.

  • Jason Owens

    Bills left guard Connor McGovern is back in the game after missing one play.

  • Jason Owens

    Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard has been ruled out. And left guard Connor McGovern is down on the field with an apparent injury.

  • Jason Owens

    Bills roll the dice on fourth-and-1 near midfield. Josh Allen surges on a sneak to the left — again — and picks up the first down. This play has proven very difficult to stop.

  • Jason Owens

    Terrel Bernard having X-rays on his injured ankle:

  • Jason Owens

    Steelers settle for a field goal attempt after driving inside the Buffalo 25. Chris Boswell is good from 40 yards to cut Buffalo's lead to 21-10.

  • Jason Owens

    Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard leaving the field on a cart with an apparent leg injury. He's sitting up and talking with teammates, but his day looks done.

  • Jason Owens

    Steelers force a three-and-out on Buffalo's first possession of the half. Bills punter Sam Martin suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, but looked fine on a 45-yard punt. Pittsburgh takes over with a chance to cut its deficit to one possession.

  • Jason Owens

    Something to watch in the second half. Bills punter/holder Sam Martin injured his hamstring on Pittsburgh's blocked field goal. He's questionable to return. Kicker Tyler Bass was seen practicing punts at halftime.

  • Jason Owens

    Bills kneel to end the half after failing to get into scoring position and lead, 21-7 at halftime. They've largely dominated, but a late Steelers touchdown has kept Pittsburgh in the game. Buffalo holds a 245-149 edge in total yardage and a 17:27-12:33 advantage in time of possession.

    With T.J. Watt sidelined, Pittsburgh's struggling to do anything to hinder Josh Allen.

  • Jason Owens

    Pittsburgh's on the board. Mason Rudolph finds Dionate Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown inside the 2-minute warning to capitalize on the blocked field goal. Big touchdown to keep within in striking distance before halftime. Bills lead, 21-

  • Ryan Young

    The Steelers come up with a huge block just before halftime — and the Bills punter pulled up grabbing his hamstring late in the play. Pittsburgh is now in Buffalo territory

  • Ryan Young

    The Bills already have the ball back, and they're cruising again. Josh Allen just hit Deonte Harty for a 33-yard gain to put them in scoring position ahead of the two minute warning.

  • Ryan Young

    That was the second-longest quarterback touchdown run in NFL postseason history, behind only Colin Kaepernick.

  • Ryan Young

    Oh my, Josh Allen! He just broke out a 52-yard touchdown run, and the Steelers can't seem to bring him down. That's a 21-0 lead for Buffalo midway through the second quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    Well, the Bills got the ball back anyways. They come up with the interception in the end zone.

  • Jason Owens

    Sure looked liked the Bills recovered, but officials somehow determined that it was out of bounds. Steelers retain the ball, and the Bills are out of challenges thanks to a very questionable replay review decision.

  • Jason Owens

    Pat Friermuth just fumbled after a big gain on first down. Officials ruled the ball out of bounds on the field, but the Bills are challenging that they recovered in bounds.

  • Jason Owens

    Strong hold from the Steelers. Force a three-and-out with the game threatening to get out of hand. They'll start inside their own 10 trailing, 14-0 late in the first.

  • Jason Owens

    Another three-and-out for Pittsburgh, and Buffalo has the ball back again with a 14-0 lead late in the first.

  • Jason Owens

    Snowball flurries are the celebration of choice today:

  • Jason Owens

    Bills respond with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dalton Kincaid on the first play after the turnover. 14-0, Bills:

  • Jason Owens

    Close call on the field. George Pickens lost control of the ball after a catch. Officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass, but reversed the call to a fumble after a Bills challenge. Bills take over in Steelers territory after recovering the loose ball.

  • Jason Owens

    Dalton Kincaid can't hold on to a third-and-2 pass thrown behind him, and the Bills will punt.

  • Jason Owens

    Steelers get pressure for the first time, and Josh Allen responds with an eight-yard scramble

  • Jason Owens

    Bills force a three-and-out and have the ball back with a 7-0 lead.

  • Jason Owens

    Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox in the end zone. Surgical opening drive from the Bills offense to take a 7-0 lead.

  • Jason Owens

    Strong mix of run and pass early for Buffalo. Stefon Diggs and James Cook with multiple touches.

  • Jason Owens

    Steelers pick up a first down but stall a midfield. Punt upcoming.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bills won the toss and deferred. Pittsburgh will have the ball first on a clear but cold day in Buffalo.

  • Jason Owens

    Good decisions happening at this Bills tailgate:

  • Jason Owens

    The blizzard has passed, but it's still gonna be a cold one in Buffalo:

