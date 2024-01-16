NFL Wild-Card Monday: Josh Allen leads Bills past Steelers into showdown vs. Chiefs

Josh Allen threw three touchdowns on Monday and ran for a fourth. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers made things interesting with a late score on Monday.

But the Buffalo Bills answered with a game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to secure a 31-17 win to advance to next week's divisional round.

Josh Allen led the way in a dominant showing with three passing touchdowns and a fourth on the ground. With star pass rusher T.J. Watt sidelined, Pittsburgh's defense had few answers for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Pittsburgh's season is over. Up next for the Bills: a home showdown next Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs.