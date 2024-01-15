NFL Wild Card Monday: Eagles vs. Buccaneers scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Can the Buccaneers, led by a revitalized Baker Mayfield, defeat the down bad Eagles? (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles are coming into the playoffs with two very different vibes.

The Buccaneers have been one of 2023's biggest surprises. Everyone knew there'd be a drop-off from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield, but after a dismal first half, people were wondering whether Mayfield was still an NFL-caliber starter. But then Mayfield and the Bucs pulled themselves together. They won five of their final six games, scratching and clawing their way to a 9-8 record. They're ready to fight.

If you take that narrative and flip it upside down, you pretty much get the Philadelphia Eagles. They were 10-1 after Week 12, far from dominant but still finding ways to win against tough competitors. Then in Week 13, they stopped winning. They lost to San Francisco 49ers. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks in a Drew Lock redemption game no one saw coming.

The Eagles won just one more game, a Christmas Day victory over the New York Giants. Their final two games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Giants again should have been a cakewalk. Instead they lost both, and have spent the intervening week being snippy and defensive toward the media. 10-1 was a long time ago.

So how much are vibes and narratives really worth? Bucs fans hope a lot. Eagles fans hope nothing. To find out, follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from NFL Wild Card Monday.