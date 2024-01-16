Advertisement
NFL Wild Card Monday: Baker Mayfield leads rout of Eagles to set up 2nd-round matchup with Lions

Yahoo Sports Staff
Baker Mayfield and the Bucs obliterated the Eagles Monday night. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles followed up a trip to the Super Bowl with a 10-1 start that had them in control of the NFC.

They ended their season Monday with a sixth loss in seven games in a 32-9 wild-card defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield led the rout with 337 passing yards and three touchdowns in a game the Bucs controlled from the opening kickoff.

The Eagles' defense floundered in a sea of missed tackles, while their offense managed just 268 yards and went 0 for 11 on third and fourth down. Their season mercifully has come to an end.

Tampa Bay advances to the divisional round where it will take on the Detroit Lions.

  • Jason Owens

    It's mercifully over. Philly's season is done. Tampa Bay advances to face the Detroit Lions with a 32-9 win.

  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles are 0 for 11 on third and fourth down attempts with 1:09 remaining.

  • Jason Owens

    Again, this team was in the Super Bowl last season:

  • Jason Owens

    Bucs pile on. Baker Mayfield beats the blitz with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. 32-9 Bucs with 5:42 remaining.

  • Jason Owens

    Tough break on an ugly night for the Eagles. Darius Slay just left the game on a cart with an injury:

  • Jason Owens

    Bucs are just grinding the clock away. We're past the halfway point of the fourth quarter with Tampa leading by 16

  • Jason Owens

    This is a team that won the NFC last season and started this season 10-1.

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles take a field goal off the board, then go for it on fourth-and-5 after a Bucs penalty. Jalen Hurts throws incomplete into the end zone to DeVonta Smith. Turnover on downs. Nothing is going right for the Eagles.

  • Jason Owens

    And the Bucs capitalize. Trey Palmer takes a short pass from Baker Mayfield 56 yards for a touchdown on the heels of Hurts' safety. A backbreaker for the Eagles. Bucs extend their lead to 25-9.

  • Jason Owens

    Wow. Big mistake by Jalen Hurts. Under pressure backed up at the Philly end zone and holds on to the ball. Runs back into the end zone and gets hit for a safety on an intentional grounding call. Hurts passed up multiple opportunities to get rid of the ball. 18-9, Bucs.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucs were cruising down the field, and Milton Williams came in and knocked them out well of field goal range. What a huge sack for the Eagles late in the third quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    The Eagles get a sack of their own, so they'll now get the ball right back. A strong defensive start for both teams in the second half.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucs come up with a huge sack to open the second half. They'll get the ball back with good field position and a 7-point lead.

  • Ryan Young
  • Ryan Young

    The Eagles can't get points on the board before halftime, and enter the locker room down 16-9.

  • Ryan Young

    The Eagles defense comes up with perhaps their best play of the half and sack Baker Mayfield on third down. The Eagles are going to get the ball back with about 90 seconds left before halftime.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bucs respond right away, thanks to a huge grab from Cade Otton. They're just past midfield now at the two minute warning.

  • Ryan Young
  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles go for 2 after a penalty put them at the 1-yard line on the extra point. The brotherly shove fails. Tampa leads, 16-9.

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles follow big play up with a five-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert.

  • Jason Owens

    Philly's offense wakes up. Jalen Hurts with a 56-yard strike to DeVonta Smith to put the Eagles inside the Tampa Bay 10-yard line.

  • Jason Owens

    Another Chase McLaughlin field goal extends Tampa Bay's lead to 16-3. The Bucs are in control, but have settled for kicks on three of four scoring drives.

  • Jason Owens

    Baker Mayfield's running with no apparent issue on ailing ankles. Just scrambled nine yards for a first down on third-and-

  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles passing attack is missing A.J. Brown. Their latest drive stalls at the Tampa Bay 30, but they're on the board with a 47-yard Josh Elliot field goal. Jalen Hurts is 6 of 10 for 57 yards. Bucs lead, 13-3 in the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Tampa Bay's third drive ends with a 54-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin. Baker Mayfield's lucky his third-down pass into traffic wasn't intercepted. Bucs lead, 13-0.

  • Jason Owens

    First quarter's over. Bucs outgained the Eagles 174 yards to 26. 10 first downs to 1.

  • Jason Owens

    A three-and-out forces another Eagles punt. Bucs have the ball and a 10-0 lead.

  • Jason Owens

    Big start for the Bucs. David Moore hauls in a Baker Mayfield pass then knifes through the Eagles secondary for a 44-yard touchdown. 10-0, Tampa Bay early, and the reigning NFC champions are in trouble.

  • Jason Owens

    Philadelphia's first drive stalls after 19 yards as the Bucs force a punt.

  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles hold on third-and-3 from the Philadelphia 10. Bucs settle for a 28-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. 3-0, Bucs early.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bucs are moving the ball on their opening drive. Have the ball in the red zone earl

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles win the toss and defer. Tampa Bay will start with the ball.

  • Jason Owens

    Baker Mayfield is playing with heavy tape on bot of his ankles. ESPN's Laura Rutledge reports that he had soft tissue work done on injured ribs this week. Both quarterbacks are playing banged up tonight.

  • Jason Owens

    Jalen Hurts warming up with a glove on his throwing hand. He dislocated his middle finger in Week 18.

  • Jason Owens
  • Jason Owens

    The Eagles, as expected, will play without A.J. Brown:

  • Jason Owens

    Bucs inactives are in. Baker Mayfield is active after entering the weekend with a questionable tag.