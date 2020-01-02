NFL Wild Card Mismatch Manifesto
The NFL is a matchup-driven league. Offensive coordinators are always looking to scheme their playmakers into one-on-one situations against a defender, while defensive coordinators will attempt to do anything in their power to upset the timing and rhythm of the opposing QB.
Despite the obvious impact that defenses have on opposing offenses, fantasy players and fans alike are often left with one-way metrics to describe offenses and defenses that they are then forced to compare against each other in an attempt to identify mismatches.
The goal here is to provide easy-to-decipher charts and notes to define each week’s key matchups and advantages on both sides of the ball in:
Explosive Plays
Pace
Pressure
Trench Battles
Passing Game
Red Zone Efficiency
The following charts display matchup-specific information meant to highlight the largest mismatches in these ever-important facets of football to ultimately gain actionable betting and fantasy takeaways. And, of course, to have fun.
Note: This data is based on what has happened in Weeks 1-17.
Explosive Plays
Big plays make the football world go round. Matchups between explosive offenses and leaky defenses are exactly what we’re looking for when compiling game stacks in DFS, or when betting an over. We can calculate this with help from NFL.com’s team-based statistics. All individual deep ball rates and targets, as well as explosive rush data, is courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Explosive Pass Rate: The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions per pass attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions allowed per pass attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).
Explosive Run Rate: The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard gains per rush attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard runs allowed per rush attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).
This week's playoff offenses have the following league-wide ranks in explosive pass play rate: Titans (No. 2), Vikings (No. 6), Bills (No. 11), Seahawks (No. 12), Patriots (No. 13), Saints (No. 16), Texans (No. 17) and Eagles (No. 23).
This week's playoff defenses have the following league-wide ranks in explosive pass play rate allowed: Bills (No. 1), Patriots (No. 5), Vikings (No. 6), Eagles (No. 10), Saints (No. 14), Seahawks (No. 17), Titans (No. 18) and Texans (No. 22).
Ryan Tannehill deserves plenty of credit for the offense's ridiculous big-play ability in the passing game. He's routinely managed to hit the team's field-stretching WRs downfield with b-e-a-utiful strikes from both inside and outside the pocket. Tannehill has averaged a robust 14.7 yards per attempt on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield this season, gaining 544 yards and tossing three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 37-such attempts.
Of course, TanneThrill's primary play-maker deserves plenty of credit as well. Only three players have averaged at least three yards after the catch above expectation since 2016 (Next-Gen Stats): 2018 D.J. Moore (+3.2), 2018 George Kittle (+3.4) ... and 2019 A.J. Brown (+4.9).
Still, moving the ball through the air against the Patriots is easier said than done. Each of Stephon Gilmore (No. 5), Jason McCourty (No. 21), Jonathan Jones (No. 22) and J.C. Jackson (No. 49) rank among PFF's top-50 CBs among 134 qualified players.
Only nine teams had at least four CBs graded outside of PFF's top-50 corners this season. The Texans (5), Eagles (5) and Vikings (4) are the only playoff teams to appear on that list.
The Texans certainly have a beatable secondary. Still, Josh Allen's rocket launcher for an arm hasn't been quite as great when throwing downfield as some might think. Only Dwayne Haskins (7.2 YPA on deep passes), Kyle Allen (7.8) and Mason Rudolph (8.4) averaged fewer yards per attempt on throws downfield than Allen (8.7) this season.
Deshaun Watson is always a threat to extend the play and make something out of nothing. With that said, he'd certainly benefit from getting ace field-stretching WR Will Fuller (groin) back in the lineup. Overall, Watson has averaged 8.69 YPA and a 7.1% TD rate in 22 games with Fuller compared to 6.99 YPA and a 3.9% TD rate in 17 games without.
Teddy Bridgewater got plenty of grief for consistently checking the ball down during his time under center, but this has actually been a defining part of the Saints' passing game for awhile. Drew Brees has ranked No. 35, No. 33 and No. 26 over the past three seasons in deep-ball rate among qualified QBs.
The Patriots and Eagles haven't been terrible at creating big plays this season, although they've been unorthodox at doing so. The Patriots (15) join the Eagles (11), Raiders (11) and Chargers (11) as the league's only offenses with double-digit completions of at least 20 yards to their RBs. The Ravens and Eagles are the only offenses with fewer than 20 completions of at least 20 yards to their WRs. They're also the only offenses with more than 20 completions of at least 20 yards to their TEs.
Tom Brady will have to be careful about testing this Titans' secondary deep. S Kevin Byard has 17 interceptions since entering the league in 2017. Nobody else has more than 13 during that span.
If Kirk Cousins does manage to connect on some deep balls, they'll probably be caught be Stefon Diggs. Nobody has more receiving yards (635) or touchdowns on deep passes (6) than Diggs this season.
Only Matthew Stafford (19.6%) threw a higher percentage of his targets at least 20 yards downfield than Russell Wilson (16.5%) this season (PFF). Wilson's 119.2 QB rating on these throws ranks No. 4 among 36 qualified signal callers. Naturally, the Seahawks ran the ball more than anyone other than the Ravens and 49ers in Weeks 1-17.
The Seahawks don't have a single glaring weakness in their pass defense, but they also shouldn't be confused as a lock-down unit against any single position. Still, their DVOA rank against WR1s (No. 12), WR2s (No. 9), Other WR (No. 10), TEs (No. 17) and RBs (No. 12) indicates that the Eagles' two-TE heavy attack should be capable of causing problems in this matchup (Football Outsiders).
The Bills, Texans, Vikings and Seahawks appear primed to rip off some big gains on the ground compared to the Patriots, Titans, Saints and Eagles.
Nick Chubb (20), Derrick Henry (18), Josh Jacobs (16), Raheem Mostert (14), Devin Singletary (14), Joe Mixon (14) and Chris Carson (14) led the league in rushes of at least 15 yards this season.
Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead are the only RBs left in the playoffs that have fewer than 20% of their rushing yardage from explosive plays. The Patriots have simply struggled to consistently make big plays on the ground all season.
Pace
Fast-paced games lead to more plays, which lead to more points. Every week usually consists of at least a few games that could resemble a track meet based on their combined situation-neutral pace (Football Outsiders).
Combined Situation-Neutral Pace: Represents the combined situation-neutral pace between each matchup’s two offenses. A lower number indicates fewer average seconds per play (green = fast-paced game), while a higher number indicates more average seconds per play (red = slow-paced game).
The week's fastest-paced matchup features the Titans (No. 19 in situation neutral pace) at the Patriots (No. 1).
Bills (No. 11) at the Texans (No. 14) also figures to move at a fairly quick speed regardless of who has the ball.
The week's slowest-paced matchup features the Seahawks (No. 24) at the Eagles (No. 17).
The Vikings (No. 10) typically move at a decent pace, but they might not get to run as many plays as usual if the Saints (No. 23) have their way.
Pressure
An overmatched offensive line can result in poor fantasy days for all skill-position players involved. Meanwhile, QBs with all day to throw can help generate points in bunches. We can determine which offensive lines might be especially better (or worse) this week with help from Pro Football Focus’ offensive and defensive pressure statistics.
Combined Pressure Rate: The sum of the offensive line’s rate of pressures allowed per dropback and the opposing defense’s total pressures generated per dropback. A higher percentage (red) is better for defenses and indicates that QB could be under fire, while a lower percentage (green) indicates that matchup’s QB could face reduced pressure.
Kirk Cousins has ranked among the league's top-10 most-pressured QBs in each of the past two seasons. Of course, this is also simply a side effect of both Cousins' playing style as well as this scheme. Nobody averaged a longer time between getting the snap and throwing the ball than Cousins (2.83 seconds) this season (PFF).
Yes, this beastly Philadelphia pass rush is capable of causing plenty of problems for the Seahawks on Sunday, as was the case in Week 12 when they sacked Russell Wilson on six separate occasions. Also yes, few are more adept at dealing with multiple free rushers than the Seahawks' franchise QB.
Perhaps coach Mike Vrabel's generally intimidating demeanor has rubbed off on his QBs. Only Ryan Tannehill (8.6) and Marcus Mariota (8.5) have averaged over even 7.8 YPA when under pressure among 35 qualified signal callers. The entire Titans' passing game would certainly benefit if LB Jamie Collins (shoulder) as well as CBs Jonathan Jones (groin) and Jason McCourty (groin) are operating at less than 100% come Saturday.
Mariota was somehow actually more efficient when under pressure (8.5 YPA) than in a clean pocket (7.2) this season. This is fluky and didn't occur with anyone else, but Drew Brees (+0.18 difference) and Carson Wentz (+0.83) are the only other QBs that haven't experience a dip of at least a yard when their free space evaporates.
Deshaun Watson joins Wilson as signal callers that are plenty capable of dealing with scary men consistently attempting to rip their head off. Both will hold the ball too long at times and take "unnecessary" sacks, but the only real options that a signal caller has in these sort of pressure situations are: throw to a covered receiver, throw the ball away or attempt to extend the play until something better develops. Each has their own respective upsides and downsides; there isn't a perfect cookie cutter mold for what a productive NFL QB needs to consistently play like. Just appreciate the best in the world doing their thing.
It'd certainly behoove the Patriots to do everything in their power to keep Brady away from the Titans' pass rush. The GOAT joins Kyle Allen, Joe Flacco, Sam Darnold, Mitchell Trubisky and (if you aren't done throwing up yet) Mason Rudolph as the only other QBs averaging fewer than five yards per pressured attempt this season.
Brady threw the ball away a league-high 45 times (PFF). Only Julian Edelman (153), James White (95), Phillip Dorsett (54) and Mohamed Sanu (47) finished with more targets.
Josh Allen (5.8) is the only other Wild Card QB with a pressured YPA rate that was even under six. The good news is he's plenty capable of hurting defenses with his feet upon escaping the pressure. Only Lamar Jackson (430) has more yards on scrambles than Allen (330) this season (PFF). He flashed at times in the Bills' first two matchups with the Patriots this season and has posted 5-30-0, 5-26-1 and 7-43-1 rushing lines in three career games against the evil empire.
Each defense's respective rank in pressures per dropback: Saints (No. 2), Eagles (No. 4), Patriots (No. 7), Vikings (No. 17), Bills (No. 19), Texans (No. 20), Titans (No. 27) and Seahawks (No. 31).
Look for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter and Saints DE Cameron Jordan to wreak havoc. Only Packers DE Za'Darius Smith (93) pressured the QB more than Hunter (88) and Jordan (83). 49ers DE Nick Bosa (80), Eagles DE Brandon Graham (67) and Vikings DE Everson Griffen (66) are the next-closest playoff defenders.
Of course, every team is a little bit different when it comes to their method of getting pressure. Only the Ravens (54.9%) have blitzed at a more frequent rate than the Patriots (37%) among all playoff teams. The Texans (33%), Saints (33%) and Bills (31%) also make a habit of sending extra defenders at the QB, while the Titans (25%), Vikings (25%), Eagles (27%) and Seahawks (27%) have typically taken their chances without blitzing (Pro Football Reference).
(Analysis on trench battles, passing games and red zone efficiency continues on the next page)
Trench Battles
RBs receive most of the praise for an offense’s rushing output, but an overmatched offensive line can thwart a team’s run game before it even has a chance to get started. We can determine the offensive lines that might be especially better (or worse) off this week with help from Football Outsiders' offensive and defensive adjusted line yards per rush statistics.
Combined Adjusted Line Yards Per Rush: The sum of an offensive line’s adjusted line yards per rush and the opposing defense’s adjusted line yards allowed per rush. A higher number (green) is good for RBs, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s offense could have some trouble consistently running the ball.
The Saints easily boast the week's most favorable matchup in the trenches. Their offensive line and general scheme has created one of the league's most-efficient rushing attacks for the better part of the last half decade. This offensive line in 2019 (No. 1), 2018 (No. 2), 2017 (No. 2) and 2016 (No. 1) functioned as one of the league's top-two units in adjusted line yards per rush.
The Titans (No. 4), Vikings (No. 7) and Patriots (No. 9) are the only other Wild Card teams inside of the league's top-12 offensive lines in adjusted line yards per rush.
It's fair to say the Patriots' RBs have been a bigger problem than their banged-up offensive line this season. New England (-0.6) joins the Jets (-0.51), Rams (-0.46) and Buccaneers (-0.4) as the league's only offenses averaging at least 0.4 yards per carry fewer than their adjusted line yards per rush rate.
Still, the Bills haven't exactly been great at wrapping up ball carriers this season. Each Wild Card team's rank in total missed tackles: Bills (No. 32), Texans (No. 30), Seahawks (No. 29), Saints (No. 18), Eagles (No. 14), Titans (No. 7), Patriots (No. 2) and Vikings (No. 1).
Latavius Murray has a #RevengeGame this week, but the Saints' backfield has largely been the Alvin Kamara show all season. Overall, he played at least 59% of the offense's snaps in Weeks 1-16 before being pulled early during the Saints' 42-10 blowout victory over the Panthers last Sunday.
There have only been four instances of a RB averaging over four yards after contact per attempt in a season since 2010 (PFF, minimum 100 carries). Derrick Henry in 2018 and 2019 is responsible for two of them.
The Titans' workhorse RB has only gotten better as the season has gone on during his short career, as Henry has been much more efficient in November (5.87 yards per carry), December (5.38) and January (4.98) compared to September (3.87) and October (3.87). Who can blame any defender for not being all that enthusiastic about tackling this 6-foot-3 and 247-pound monster.
Devin Singletary is a perfectly fine RB. Some might even say he's #good. Still, his touchdown equity will continue to be limited as long as the Bills feature not only Frank Gore but also Josh Allen ahead of him near the goal line. Gore (18) and Allen (11) have easily out paced Singletary (3) on rush attempts inside the 10-yard line this season.
The Texans would certainly receive a boost if J.J. Watt (torn pec, IR) manages to return to action this week. Keep an eye on our industry-leading News Feed for updates on the five-time first team All-Pro.
The Saints have made life difficult on the ground this season against pretty much everyone. Even the likes of Christian McCaffrey (22-64-1, 9-26-1), Leonard Fournette (20-72-0), Ezekiel Elliott (18-35-1), Todd Gurley (16-63-1) and Chris Carson (15-52-0) just couldn't consistently pick up good yardage on the ground despite plenty of chances to do so. Dalvin Cook is a special player, but Carlos Hyde's 83 rushing yards back in Week 1 remain the most the Saints have given up to any individual all season.
Speaking of Hyde, it wouldn't be surprising if the Texans lean on their early-down back against a Bills Defense that was better against the pass (No. 5 in DVOA) than the run (No. 18) this season.
Note that defenses that are 'better' against the pass than the run tend to also be superior overall units compared to the opposite. The correlation between a defense's pass DVOA rank with overall DVOA rank (+0.88) and yards per play rank (+0.73) is much stronger than their run rank (+0.62 and +0.65).
Miles Sanders suffered a low-grade lower ankle sprain in Week 17 and was listed as a DNP in practice Wednesday. Boston Scott will obviously have a large role either way after racking up 138 total yards and three touchdowns last week, but it remains to be seen if the team intends on increasing Jordan Howard's role after playing him on just one snap in his return. There isn't much reason to take Sanders off the field if he's right.
The Seahawks' brand-new backfield featured Travis Homer (67% snaps, 15 touches) ahead of Marshawn Lynch (31%, 12). Robert Turbin (0%, 0) only participated on special teams. They'll each have their hands full against the league's No. 3 ranked defense in adjusted line yards allowed per rush.
The Eagles (3.43) join the Saints (3.94) and Patriots (4) as the only playoff defenses allowing four or fewer adjusted line yards per rush.
Each team's rank in yards before contact per rush is Texans (No. 5), Saints (No. 10), Eagles (No. 12), Seahawks (No. 13), Bills (No. 15), Vikings (No. 17), Patriots (No. 18) and Titans (No. 21) per Pro Football Reference.
Passing Game
Some pass offenses are obviously more efficient than others, while certain secondaries are seemingly capable of shutting down any aerial attack. We can determine the week’s largest mismatches in the passing game using each offense’s and defense’s net yards per pass attempt (via Pro Football Reference).
Combined Net Yards Per Pass Attempt: Net yards gained per pass attempt differs from yards per attempt by accounting for sacks. The rate is calculated by subtracting a QB's sack yards from his passing yards, then dividing that number by the sum of the QB's pass attempts and sacks taken. A higher number (green) is good for QBs and receivers, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s pass offense could be in trouble.
Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson are set up the best to consistently find success through the air this week.
The Vikings have gone out of their way to not have Cousins throw the ball too much this season. Cousins had seven games with at least 40 pass attempts in 2018; he has zero in 2019. Still, the offense might need to lean on the passing game in this matchup. Perhaps the likes of Bisi Johnson or Dalvin Cook will pick up the slack in this underrated tough spot. The Saints have been much better against WR1s (No. 11 in DVOA), WR2s (No. 12) and TEs (No. 8) as opposed to Other WRs (No. 22) and RBs (No. 16). Something named Brandon Zylstra just racked up 96 yards against this Saints Defense less than a week ago.
Both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf possess incredibly fantasy-friendly roles when it comes to deep ball and red zone targets. We can determine the true fantasy-friendly nature of a WR's targets by assigning the historical average of PPR per red zone, deep ball and normal targets to each player's respective opportunities. Lockett (No. 2) and Metcalf (No. 6) rank highly among 78 players with at least 50 targets this season.
Of course, there's a difference between getting the opportunity and actually doing something with it. The top-WRs this season when it came to PPR per target above expectation based on this same weighted target idea were: A.J. Brown (+0.9), Chris Godwin (+0.6), Deebo Samuel (0.6), Stefon Diggs (0.5), Kenny Stills (0.5), Tyrell Williams (+0.5), Tyreek Hill (+0.4), Calvin Ridley (+0.4) and Michael Thomas (+0.4).
There are a number of injuries in the secondary to keep an eye on including: Bills CB Levi Wallace (ankle), Texans CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), Saints CB Eli Apple (ankle), Patriots CBs Jason McCourty (groin) and Jonathan Jones (groin), Eagles CB Avonte Maddox (abdomen) and Jalen Mills (ankle), as well as perhaps most importantly Titans CB Adoree' Jackson (knee).
Be sure to monitor our Wild Card Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.
Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) posted 2-9-0, 5-72-0 and 3-26-0 receiving lines to end the season while playing limited snaps. A lack of reps likely won't be an issue in this single-elimination format. The likes of N'Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett could have to pick up the slack against a Titans Defense that was much better against the run (No. 10 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 21) during the regular season.
The best WR/CB projected shadow matchup of the week involves stud Bills CB Tre'Davious White and DeAndre Hopkins. Per PlayerProfiler, White ranks among the league's top-five CBs in both passer rating allowed (No. 2) and fantasy points allowed per target (No. 4). White has performed well when asked to travel with an individual receiver this season, holding up fine enough against Terry McLaurin (4-39-0), Odell Beckham (5-57-0), DeVante Parker (7-135-0), Courtland Sutton (1-27-0), Amari Cooper (8-85-0) and Marquise Brown (3-(-)2-0). Of course, Nuk is an entirely different animal.
This seems like the type of spot where John Brown could potentially dominate. The Bills' stud No. 1 WR possesses the type of speed and route-running ability that has given even the league's very best corners fits (looking at you Stephon Gilmore). Cole Beasley is also set up well and has been offering plenty of sauce recently: He scored or surpassed 100 yards in 7-of-10 games following the Bills' Week 6 bye. The Texans don't have a single CB graded among PFF's top-50 corners in yards allowed per coverage snap.
Titans WR A.J. Brown obviously deserves plenty of praise for his exceptional rookie season. Still, it's actually been Corey Davis (7-125-1, 5-63-2) that has owned Bill Belichick and company over the years. The Browns and Chargers shadowed Davis with their No. 1 CB, while the Saints more recently zeroed in on Brown. It wouldn't be shocking if the Patriots treat Brown as the offense's "Tyreek Hill" and Davis as the "Sammy Watkins". Meaning: Gilmore attempts to erase Davis with minimal help while Brown receives bracket coverage from two defenders in an attempt to limit his ridiculous yards after the catch ability.
What more is there to say about Michael Thomas? Nobody can guard Mike. Particularly not a Vikings secondary that has rotated corners in recent weeks praying for an answer to emerge out of thin air. None of their CBs rank inside of PFF's top-50 corners in yards allowed per coverage snap. Thomas has posted 5-45-0, 5-81-0 and 7-85-2 performances in three career matchups against this secondary, but that was with a far superior version of CB Xavier Rhodes tracking him all over the field. The ceiling is the roof for Thomas this week. No wonder he trails only Lamar Jackson in John Daigle's Playoff Only Top-50 fantasy breakdown.
The Eagles lost Alshon Jeffery for the season shortly into Week 14. The offense has rolled with Dallas Goedert (34 targets), Greg Ward (30), Zach Ertz (29 in 3 games), Boston Scott (25), Miles Sanders (22), Josh Perkins (13) and JJ Arcega-Whiteside (7) in his absence. Look for Carson Wentz to continue to hone in on his TEs and RBs regardless of whether or not Nelson Agholor (knee) returns this week.
The 49ers (4.8 net yards allowed per attempt) were the only defense better against the pass than the Patriots (5) or Bills (5.2) this season. The Vikings (5.8) and Saints (5.9) were also solid, while the Eagles (6.3), Titans (6.4), Seahawks (6.7) and especially the Texans (6.9) left a lot to be desired.
Red Zone Efficiency
The field shrinks inside the red zone, as the defense essentially gains an extra sideline with the back of the end zone limiting the types of vertical concepts that offenses can run. We can help identify which teams have the best potential to cash in on their opportunities inside the 20-yard line using each offense and defense's red zone TD rates (via TeamRankings.com).
Combined Red Zone TD Rate: The sum of an offense's rate of TDs per red zone possession and the defense's percentage of TDs allowed per red zone possession. A higher percentage (green) indicates an efficient offense inside the 20-yard line against a defense that struggles to keep their opponents out of the end zone, while a lower percentage (red) indicates an offense that hasn't had much success converting their scoring chances into six points and is facing a defense that has managed to largely thrive with their backs against the wall.
The Bills and Eagles stand out as the week's top offenses in terms of who is least likely to have to settle for field goals in scoring position.
The Titans are another offense set up better than usual to convert drives inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns.
The Vikings (44%) have been the league's second-most stingy defense at prohibiting touchdowns inside the red zone.
The Patriots (48%), Bills (56%), Eagles (56%) and Saints (59%) are the next best Wild Card defenses at bending but not breaking.
The Titans (76% touchdown rate in the red zone) have easily been the league's most-efficient offense inside the 20-yard line.
The Eagles (67%), Seahawks (63%) and Vikings (61%) are the only other Wild Card offenses over even 60%.
The Saints, Patriots and Eagles stand out as offenses that could wind up settling for three points more than fantasy investors might prefer this week.