NFL Wild Card Mismatch Manifesto

The NFL is a matchup-driven league. Offensive coordinators are always looking to scheme their playmakers into one-on-one situations against a defender, while defensive coordinators will attempt to do anything in their power to upset the timing and rhythm of the opposing QB.

Despite the obvious impact that defenses have on opposing offenses, fantasy players and fans alike are often left with one-way metrics to describe offenses and defenses that they are then forced to compare against each other in an attempt to identify mismatches.

The goal here is to provide easy-to-decipher charts and notes to define each week’s key matchups and advantages on both sides of the ball in:

Explosive Plays

Pace

Pressure

Trench Battles

Passing Game

Red Zone Efficiency

The following charts display matchup-specific information meant to highlight the largest mismatches in these ever-important facets of football to ultimately gain actionable betting and fantasy takeaways. And, of course, to have fun.

Note: This data is based on what has happened in Weeks 1-17.

Explosive Plays

Big plays make the football world go round. Matchups between explosive offenses and leaky defenses are exactly what we’re looking for when compiling game stacks in DFS, or when betting an over. We can calculate this with help from NFL.com’s team-based statistics. All individual deep ball rates and targets, as well as explosive rush data, is courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Explosive Pass Rate : The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions per pass attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions allowed per pass attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Explosive Run Rate: The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard gains per rush attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard runs allowed per rush attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

WC Explosive

Pace

Fast-paced games lead to more plays, which lead to more points. Every week usually consists of at least a few games that could resemble a track meet based on their combined situation-neutral pace (Football Outsiders).

Combined Situation-Neutral Pace: Represents the combined situation-neutral pace between each matchup’s two offenses. A lower number indicates fewer average seconds per play (green = fast-paced game), while a higher number indicates more average seconds per play (red = slow-paced game).

WC Pace

The week's fastest-paced matchup features the Titans (No. 19 in situation neutral pace) at the Patriots (No. 1).

Bills (No. 11) at the Texans (No. 14) also figures to move at a fairly quick speed regardless of who has the ball.

The week's slowest-paced matchup features the Seahawks (No. 24) at the Eagles (No. 17).

The Vikings (No. 10) typically move at a decent pace, but they might not get to run as many plays as usual if the Saints (No. 23) have their way.

Pressure

An overmatched offensive line can result in poor fantasy days for all skill-position players involved. Meanwhile, QBs with all day to throw can help generate points in bunches. We can determine which offensive lines might be especially better (or worse) this week with help from Pro Football Focus’ offensive and defensive pressure statistics.

Combined Pressure Rate: The sum of the offensive line’s rate of pressures allowed per dropback and the opposing defense’s total pressures generated per dropback. A higher percentage (red) is better for defenses and indicates that QB could be under fire, while a lower percentage (green) indicates that matchup’s QB could face reduced pressure.

WC Pressure

Trench Battles

RBs receive most of the praise for an offense’s rushing output, but an overmatched offensive line can thwart a team’s run game before it even has a chance to get started. We can determine the offensive lines that might be especially better (or worse) off this week with help from Football Outsiders' offensive and defensive adjusted line yards per rush statistics.

Combined Adjusted Line Yards Per Rush: The sum of an offensive line’s adjusted line yards per rush and the opposing defense’s adjusted line yards allowed per rush. A higher number (green) is good for RBs, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s offense could have some trouble consistently running the ball.

WC ADJLY

The Saints easily boast the week's most favorable matchup in the trenches. Their offensive line and general scheme has created one of the league's most-efficient rushing attacks for the better part of the last half decade. This offensive line in 2019 (No. 1), 2018 (No. 2), 2017 (No. 2) and 2016 (No. 1) functioned as one of the league's top-two units in adjusted line yards per rush.

The Titans (No. 4), Vikings (No. 7) and Patriots (No. 9) are the only other Wild Card teams inside of the league's top-12 offensive lines in adjusted line yards per rush.

It's fair to say the Patriots' RBs have been a bigger problem than their banged-up offensive line this season. New England (-0.6) joins the Jets (-0.51), Rams (-0.46) and Buccaneers (-0.4) as the league's only offenses averaging at least 0.4 yards per carry fewer than their adjusted line yards per rush rate.

Still, the Bills haven't exactly been great at wrapping up ball carriers this season. Each Wild Card team's rank in total missed tackles: Bills (No. 32), Texans (No. 30), Seahawks (No. 29), Saints (No. 18), Eagles (No. 14), Titans (No. 7), Patriots (No. 2) and Vikings (No. 1).

Latavius Murray has a #RevengeGame this week, but the Saints' backfield has largely been the Alvin Kamara show all season. Overall, he played at least 59% of the offense's snaps in Weeks 1-16 before being pulled early during the Saints' 42-10 blowout victory over the Panthers last Sunday.

There have only been four instances of a RB averaging over four yards after contact per attempt in a season since 2010 (PFF, minimum 100 carries). Derrick Henry in 2018 and 2019 is responsible for two of them.

The Titans' workhorse RB has only gotten better as the season has gone on during his short career, as Henry has been much more efficient in November (5.87 yards per carry), December (5.38) and January (4.98) compared to September (3.87) and October (3.87). Who can blame any defender for not being all that enthusiastic about tackling this 6-foot-3 and 247-pound monster.

Devin Singletary is a perfectly fine RB. Some might even say he's #good. Still, his touchdown equity will continue to be limited as long as the Bills feature not only Frank Gore but also Josh Allen ahead of him near the goal line. Gore (18) and Allen (11) have easily out paced Singletary (3) on rush attempts inside the 10-yard line this season.

The Texans would certainly receive a boost if J.J. Watt (torn pec, IR) manages to return to action this week. Keep an eye on our industry-leading News Feed for updates on the five-time first team All-Pro.

The Saints have made life difficult on the ground this season against pretty much everyone. Even the likes of Christian McCaffrey (22-64-1, 9-26-1), Leonard Fournette (20-72-0), Ezekiel Elliott (18-35-1), Todd Gurley (16-63-1) and Chris Carson (15-52-0) just couldn't consistently pick up good yardage on the ground despite plenty of chances to do so. Dalvin Cook is a special player, but Carlos Hyde's 83 rushing yards back in Week 1 remain the most the Saints have given up to any individual all season.

Speaking of Hyde, it wouldn't be surprising if the Texans lean on their early-down back against a Bills Defense that was better against the pass (No. 5 in DVOA) than the run (No. 18) this season.

Note that defenses that are 'better' against the pass than the run tend to also be superior overall units compared to the opposite. The correlation between a defense's pass DVOA rank with overall DVOA rank (+0.88) and yards per play rank (+0.73) is much stronger than their run rank (+0.62 and +0.65).

Miles Sanders suffered a low-grade lower ankle sprain in Week 17 and was listed as a DNP in practice Wednesday. Boston Scott will obviously have a large role either way after racking up 138 total yards and three touchdowns last week, but it remains to be seen if the team intends on increasing Jordan Howard's role after playing him on just one snap in his return. There isn't much reason to take Sanders off the field if he's right.

The Seahawks' brand-new backfield featured Travis Homer (67% snaps, 15 touches) ahead of Marshawn Lynch (31%, 12). Robert Turbin (0%, 0) only participated on special teams. They'll each have their hands full against the league's No. 3 ranked defense in adjusted line yards allowed per rush.

The Eagles (3.43) join the Saints (3.94) and Patriots (4) as the only playoff defenses allowing four or fewer adjusted line yards per rush.

Each team's rank in yards before contact per rush is Texans (No. 5), Saints (No. 10), Eagles (No. 12), Seahawks (No. 13), Bills (No. 15), Vikings (No. 17), Patriots (No. 18) and Titans (No. 21) per Pro Football Reference.

Passing Game

Some pass offenses are obviously more efficient than others, while certain secondaries are seemingly capable of shutting down any aerial attack. We can determine the week’s largest mismatches in the passing game using each offense’s and defense’s net yards per pass attempt (via Pro Football Reference).

Combined Net Yards Per Pass Attempt: Net yards gained per pass attempt differs from yards per attempt by accounting for sacks. The rate is calculated by subtracting a QB's sack yards from his passing yards, then dividing that number by the sum of the QB's pass attempts and sacks taken. A higher number (green) is good for QBs and receivers, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s pass offense could be in trouble.

WC NYA

Red Zone Efficiency

The field shrinks inside the red zone, as the defense essentially gains an extra sideline with the back of the end zone limiting the types of vertical concepts that offenses can run. We can help identify which teams have the best potential to cash in on their opportunities inside the 20-yard line using each offense and defense's red zone TD rates (via TeamRankings.com).

Combined Red Zone TD Rate: The sum of an offense's rate of TDs per red zone possession and the defense's percentage of TDs allowed per red zone possession. A higher percentage (green) indicates an efficient offense inside the 20-yard line against a defense that struggles to keep their opponents out of the end zone, while a lower percentage (red) indicates an offense that hasn't had much success converting their scoring chances into six points and is facing a defense that has managed to largely thrive with their backs against the wall.

WC RZ