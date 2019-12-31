NFL Wild Card Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor from all eight teams that will be playing this week.

  • The Bills are incredibly healthy for the most part, although they did take two hits in Week 17 with starting CB Levi Wallace (ankle) and RT Ty Nsekhe (ankle) each leaving the game early. Wallace is considered day to day. The presence of DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring) would certainly help the defense's cause in trying to slow down Deshaun Watson and company.

  • The Texans are tentatively expected to have each of WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), WR Kenny Stills (knee), LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle and most importantly QB Deshaun Watson (back), as all were more or less rested in the team's meaningless Week 17 game. The status of key defensive players like LB Benardrick McKinney (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), OLB Jacob Martin (knee) and CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) is less clear. The team could receive a large on-field and emotional boost from J.J. Watt (pec, IR) if he's ultimately able to return. Coach Bill O'Brien said Will Fuller (groin) is "headed in the right direction" to suit up Saturday.

  • The Vikings rested Dalvin Cook (shoulder) over the past two weeks with the plan being to feed him as much as possible in the playoffs. The status of backup RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) is a bit more murky. The defense would certainly benefit from getting LB Eric Kendricks (quad) back in action

  • The Saints have an almost fully healthy offense, as only FB Zach Line (knee) appears to be at risk of missing Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Their secondary is another story, as each of S Vonn Bell (knee), S Marcus Williams (groin) and CB Eli Apple (ankle) were out in Week 17.

  • The Patriots shouldn't have many key starters sidelined this week, but they could've used the bye to rest Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), who is reportedly playing through all sorts of pain at the moment. The secondary would benefit greatly from getting No. 2 CB Jason McCourty (groin) back in action.

  • The Eagles are limping into the playoffs in all sorts of pain. RB Miles Sanders (ankle) joins RT Lane Johnson (ankle), WR Nelson Agholor (knee) and TE Zach Ertz (ribs) as true question marks. RG Brandon Brooks (shoulder) is done for the season. The secondary also remains a mess, as each of Jalen Mills (ankle) and Avonte Maddox (undisclosed) likely won't be operating at close to 100 percent if active this week.

  • The Seahawks could welcome back talented S Quandre Diggs (ankle), but the expected absence of LB Mychal Kendricks (knee) would sting. The offense has a number of additional injuries to worry about, as each of G Ethan Pocic (core) and WR Malik Turner (concussion) should be considered questionable for Sunday. WR Jaron Brown (knee) and LT Duane Brown (biceps, knee) won't play.

  • The Titans' passing game flowed through A.J. Brown and Corey Davis in Week 17, as each of Kalif Raymond (concussion), Adam Humphries (ankle) and Cody Hollister (ankle) were sidelined. The return of No. 1 CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) would certainly be a boost to this mediocre secondary.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Wild Card

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Ty Nsekhe

BUF

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andre Roberts

BUF

WR

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Shaq Lawson

BUF

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Levi Wallace

BUF

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Benardrick McKinney

HOU

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jacob Martin

HOU

OLB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Roby

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Stills

HOU

WR

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

WR

Illness

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Laremy Tunsil

HOU

LT

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Deshaun Watson

HOU

QB

Back

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Will Fuller

HOU

WR

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Johnathan Joseph

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

OT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dylan Cole

HOU

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Watt

HOU

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

HOU

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alexander Mattison

MIN

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dalvin Cook

MIN

RB

Shoulder

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Kendricks

MIN

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Armon Watts

MIN

DT

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashod Hill

MIN

OT

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brett Jones

MIN

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Line

NOR

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vonn Bell

NOR

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Williams

NOR

S

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eli Apple

NOR

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Davenport

NOR

DE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sheldon Rankins

NOR

DT

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Vander Laan

NOR

TE

Head

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason McCourty

NWE

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Terrence Brooks

NWE

DB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Edelman

NWE

WR

Knee, shoulder

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Gunner Olszewski

NWE

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jakob Johnson

NWE

FB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Miles Sanders

PHI

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Brooks

PHI

G

Shoulder

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Avonte Maddox

PHI

CB

Undisclosed

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nelson Agholor

PHI

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Johnson

PHI

RT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Ertz

PHI

TE

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Mills

PHI

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Darby

PHI

CB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kamu Grugier-Hill

PHI

LB

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rudy Ford

PHI

S

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quandre Diggs

SEA

S

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Mychal Kendricks

SEA

LB

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Duane Brown

SEA

OT

Biceps, knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Ethan Pocic

SEA

G

Core

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jaron Brown

SEA

WR

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Turner

SEA

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Carson

SEA

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

C.J. Prosise

SEA

RB

Arm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaad Penny

SEA

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Britt

SEA

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Gordon

SEA

WR

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Al Woods

SEA

DT

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kalif Raymond

TEN

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adoree' Jackson

TEN

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Humphries

TEN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cody Hollister

TEN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

