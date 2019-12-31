NFL Wild Card Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor from all eight teams that will be playing this week.
The Bills are incredibly healthy for the most part, although they did take two hits in Week 17 with starting CB Levi Wallace (ankle) and RT Ty Nsekhe (ankle) each leaving the game early. Wallace is considered day to day. The presence of DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring) would certainly help the defense's cause in trying to slow down Deshaun Watson and company.
The Texans are tentatively expected to have each of WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), WR Kenny Stills (knee), LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle and most importantly QB Deshaun Watson (back), as all were more or less rested in the team's meaningless Week 17 game. The status of key defensive players like LB Benardrick McKinney (concussion), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), OLB Jacob Martin (knee) and CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) is less clear. The team could receive a large on-field and emotional boost from J.J. Watt (pec, IR) if he's ultimately able to return. Coach Bill O'Brien said Will Fuller (groin) is "headed in the right direction" to suit up Saturday.
The Vikings rested Dalvin Cook (shoulder) over the past two weeks with the plan being to feed him as much as possible in the playoffs. The status of backup RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) is a bit more murky. The defense would certainly benefit from getting LB Eric Kendricks (quad) back in action
The Saints have an almost fully healthy offense, as only FB Zach Line (knee) appears to be at risk of missing Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Their secondary is another story, as each of S Vonn Bell (knee), S Marcus Williams (groin) and CB Eli Apple (ankle) were out in Week 17.
The Patriots shouldn't have many key starters sidelined this week, but they could've used the bye to rest Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), who is reportedly playing through all sorts of pain at the moment. The secondary would benefit greatly from getting No. 2 CB Jason McCourty (groin) back in action.
The Eagles are limping into the playoffs in all sorts of pain. RB Miles Sanders (ankle) joins RT Lane Johnson (ankle), WR Nelson Agholor (knee) and TE Zach Ertz (ribs) as true question marks. RG Brandon Brooks (shoulder) is done for the season. The secondary also remains a mess, as each of Jalen Mills (ankle) and Avonte Maddox (undisclosed) likely won't be operating at close to 100 percent if active this week.
The Seahawks could welcome back talented S Quandre Diggs (ankle), but the expected absence of LB Mychal Kendricks (knee) would sting. The offense has a number of additional injuries to worry about, as each of G Ethan Pocic (core) and WR Malik Turner (concussion) should be considered questionable for Sunday. WR Jaron Brown (knee) and LT Duane Brown (biceps, knee) won't play.
The Titans' passing game flowed through A.J. Brown and Corey Davis in Week 17, as each of Kalif Raymond (concussion), Adam Humphries (ankle) and Cody Hollister (ankle) were sidelined. The return of No. 1 CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) would certainly be a boost to this mediocre secondary.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Wild Card
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
BUF
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
WR
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Jacob Martin
HOU
OLB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Illness
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LT
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Back
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
OT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RB
Shoulder
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DT
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
OT
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Marcus Williams
NOR
S
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DT
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Head
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee, shoulder
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
G
Shoulder
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Undisclosed
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
TE
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
S
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
LB
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
OT
Biceps, knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Core
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Arm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DT
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-