NFL wild-card games show potential for alternate broadcasts

JOE REEDY
·4 min read
  • Virtual slime cannons go off in the end zone after a touchdown during Nickelodeon's kid-focused broadcast of the NFL wild-card playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints at the Superdome, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in New Orleans. The positive reviews for Nickelodeon's kids-focused broadcast of last Sunday's NFL playoff game showed the potential of alternate broadcasts of sporting events. The success of that broadcast has led to many wondering what other sports it could expand to and when we might see it again in the NFL? (CBS/Viacom via AP)
  • Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Noah Eagle are part of Nickelodeon's kid-focused broadcast of the NFL wild-card playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints at the Superdome, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in New Orleans. The positive reviews for Nickelodeon's kids-focused broadcast of last Sunday's NFL playoff game showed the potential of alternate broadcasts of sporting events. The success of that broadcast has led to many wondering what other sports it could expand to and when we might see it again in the NFL? (CBS/Viacom via AP)
1 / 2

Alternate Broadcasts-Whats Next

Virtual slime cannons go off in the end zone after a touchdown during Nickelodeon's kid-focused broadcast of the NFL wild-card playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints at the Superdome, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in New Orleans. The positive reviews for Nickelodeon's kids-focused broadcast of last Sunday's NFL playoff game showed the potential of alternate broadcasts of sporting events. The success of that broadcast has led to many wondering what other sports it could expand to and when we might see it again in the NFL? (CBS/Viacom via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brian Robbins directed “Varsity Blues” and was the producer of “Coach Carter,” but both of those might have been eclipsed last Sunday with Nickelodeon's successful kids-oriented broadcast of an NFL playoff game.

Even a couple days after last Sunday's game, the president of Nickelodeon as well as everyone associated with the broadcast are still receiving accolades.

“I felt good going into the game about our ideas to make the day watchable for kids and families together. I felt good about the talent,” Robbins said. “The thing that surprised me was the enthusiasm from all over the planet about what a great thing it was. I think it was a breath of fresh air at the right time.”

The New Orleans Saints' 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers. In an age when even debates about favorite foods draw debate, the 2 billion impressions on social media was overwhelmingly positive. Nickelodeon was Twitter's No. 1 trending topic during the game, and #NickWildCard and Spongebob were in the top 10.

The Nickelodeon presentation not only provided a template on doing alternate broadcasts. It is also likely to usher in more additional broadcasts to the same event.

CBS and Nickelodeon weren't the only ones to use multiple networks during Sunday's playoff games. ESPN deployed its MegaCast treatment for an NFL postseason game for the first time and NBC used the Peacock streaming service that included a dedicated postgame show.

“I applaud everyone's creativity,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said. “We’re all trying to reach and expand our audiences. You have to work hard to reach them and use as many platforms to accomplish that. There is a lot of competition whether it is news or sports.”

Tag Garson, the senior vice president of properties at Wasserman, has long been a proponent of alternate broadcasts going back to his days at ESPN because viewers, especially younger ones, continue to be more fragmented by the way they watch and consume various types of content.

“The NFL because of their reach allows for the different types of distribution we saw on Sunday,” he said. “In my view I think you are seeing the networks also looking to program the other channels with the content they have own. If you're not paying additional rights fees to do that but give a different look, it provides a wider reach while giving channels programming.”

To prove Garson's point, Nickelodeon averaged 2.06 million viewers during the game. That was the network's most-watched program in nearly four years and a 245% increase in viewers compared to what aired in that spot last year.

What also made the Nickelodeon broadcast successful is that appealed to parents and kids. It introduced a younger age group to the basics of the game but also focused on the action happening on the field. Some alternate broadcasts have fallen short because the on-field action was often ignored.

McManus said a point of emphasis leading up to the game was making sure that covering the game remained the priority. The explanations of penalties from Iain Armitage of CBS' “Young Sheldon” and virtual slime cannon animations for touchdowns added to the game instead of taking away from it.

“There is a certain integrity we needed to respect. We never wanted to cross the line,” McManus said. “I have received so many emails and texts that they just loved the experience of watching with their kids. It was fun and educational. It referenced other kids shows but never got to the point where it was pandering. Hopefully it created some new fans and made the viewing experience something they could enjoy.”

McManus and Robbins said nothing is off the table as far as what the next alternate presentation might be, but that nothing is imminent. With ESPN having the NBA, MLB and NFL rights, there is a possibility of a kids-oriented telecast with Disney down the road. The MegaCasts are often on all the ESPN networks as well as its app, but Sunday's playoff game did have a watch party on Freeform.

With the CBS-Viacom merger, McManus pointed to possibly branching out to other networks. If it is with Nickelodeon again, he would have a willing partner with Robbins.

“A lot of people want to have conversations. I am a huge sports fan. I would do this all day,” Robbins said.

___

Follow Joe Reedy at https://twitter.com/joereedy

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Winners and losers from massive James Harden trade

    The Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden on Wednesday in a multi-team trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA. Here are the winners and losers from the blockbuster deal.

  • Tedy Bruschi, ex-Patriots react to Bill Belichick declining Medal of Freedom

    Tedy Bruschi was among a few former Patriots reacting to Bill Belichick's decision to not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

  • Winners, losers from James Harden to Brooklyn blockbuster trade

    Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.

  • Report: Rockets didn’t want Kyrie Irving in Harden trade, 76ers offered Ben Simmons

    The centerpiece of the Rockets' return in the James Harden trade: Victor Oladipo.

  • Stephen A. Smith: ‘I think Kyrie Irving should retire’

    Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • The ‘crazy’ thing about LaMelo Ball isn’t just passing. Hornets teammate says it’s ...

    The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • LeBron James credits Steph Curry after sinking no-look 3-pointer

    After hitting a no-look triple against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers forward LeBron James credited Warriors guard Steph Curry.

  • John Wall takes shot at James Harden for giving up on Rockets

    Rockets guards John Wall and James Harden have very different ideas of what Houston is capable of achieving this season.

  • Bears target QB in first round of Sporting News’ 2021 mock draft

    Chicago needs to address the QB position this offseason, where they'll likely be drafting a young QB in the draft. Could it be Mac Jones?

  • How head coach hires could initiate a Sam Darnold for Jimmy Garoppolo trade

    With SF 49ers DC Robert Saleh on the cusp of becoming the NY Jets HC, a Jimmy Garoppolo-Sam Darnold swap could make sense for both sides.

  • Report: Houston Rockets trade James Harden to Brooklyn Nets in blockbuster deal

    Houston will reportedly acquire Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the four-team deal, which also includes the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Where Payton Pritchard ranks among best rookies so far

    Payton Pritchard is already turning into a cult hero in Boston. Chris Forsberg breaks down the early returns from the 26th draft pick and compares how Pritchard stacks up against the rest of the NBA's rookie class.

  • NFL reveals announcers’ schedule for Divisional round

    The big names are out as networks send their star announcers to Divisional games

  • Nick Saban says Bill O’Brien having dual NFL role “probably impossible”

    Alabama has not made the hiring of Bill O’Brien official yet, but head coach Nick Saban sounds as if it’s a done deal. O’Brien is expected to get back into coaching in Tuscaloosa as the national champions’ new offensive coordinator, replacing Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian left to become head coach at the University of Texas. The [more]

  • Nadal, Thiem suffer coaching setbacks ahead of Australian Open

    Players and officials have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Australia before they participate in warmup events from Jan. 31 at Melbourne Park, where the major will be held from Feb. 8-21. Nadal's coach Carlos Moya said he would not be travelling to Australia due to the strict health restrictions.

  • Born without three toes and two fingers, Fran Jones defies doctors to qualify for Australian Open

    It is hard to think of another player overcoming such disadvantages as the remarkable Fran Jones, the British 20-year-old who has come through qualifying to reach the Australian Open, despite being born with only six fingers and seven toes. “What an incredible story!” the former world No1 Kim Clijsters wrote on her Twitter page. “Good luck!” Perhaps the closest parallel to Jones' achievement would be South Korea’s Duckhee Lee, whose ranking peaked at No130 four years ago, despite the deafness that robs him of important information about his opponent’s shots. Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have both played while suffering from auto-immune conditions, while Alexander Zverev is understood to have dealt with diabetes since he was small. But nothing compares to EED (Ectrodactyly-Ectodermal Dysplasia), the rare genetic condition that altered the formation of Jones’s hands and feet while also leaving her with a cleft palate at birth. The curious thing is that, without EED, Jones might never have turned to tennis in the first place. As she explained on Tuesday – after her second-round win over Jana Fett in Dubai – it was a doctor’s insistence that she would never reach professional level that had “kicked me into the sport” at the age of eight. After crushing China’s Jia-Jing Lu by a 6-0, 6-1 margin, Jones was asked if she had proved that unnamed doctor wrong. “I am not bothered about proving people wrong,” she replied. “I’d rather prove to people that you can – and switch the perspective there. “The first one is out of revenge and I am not playing out of revenge. I am playing to have a positive impact on the people who hopefully read my story. I do hope people can take some… I don’t want to say tips, because I am not one to give tips either. But I’d love people to take strength from my story to build their own.” At just 20-years-old, Jones already speaks like a woman with enormous life experience. During Wednesday’s press conference, she was asked whether she had ever been tempted to feel sorry for herself. The answer was no. “I think it was all I knew,” she said. “I had phenomenal parents [Simon and Adele, a pair of financial advisors] who just guided me through each step. I wouldn't feel sorry for myself and I don't think people should. “Each person is dealt their set of cards,” added Jones, who will climb at least 20 places from her current ranking of No241. “If you are dealt a full house straightaway, fair play to you. But if not, then you need to find a way to win the game with another strategy and that's what I'm doing. I have my cards, I'm trying to learn how to play the game, and I've still got a lot more to learn.” So what are the practical consequences of playing tennis with EED? Jones’s grip on the handle is affected by her small hands, necessitating a lighter racket than most professionals. She also has to be especially disciplined in her physical preparation, for injuries are a constant threat. Since attending Barcelona’s Sanchez-Casal Academy from the ages of nine to 16, she has been one of the Lawn Tennis Association’s supported players. But she is still based in Spain, along with the rest of her team – coach Andreu Guilera, assistant coach Jordi Samper and physio Roberto Vavassori. “My challenge has been to put myself in a physical shape that prevents injuries,” she explained. “My feet work in a different way and that means I run differently. My balance goes through my feet in a different way, through my toes in a different way. “I’ve always had a really, really small grip and a light racket and I’m hesitant to change that because it has worked well so far. In the gym, I have spent a lot of time trying to gain strength to support the… I don’t want to say deficiencies, but just the weaknesses that I may have. I think every human being has physical weaknesses unless you're Cristiano Ronaldo or something.” Jones rang home after Wednesday’s fine performance but said she could hardly hear anything but crying, screaming and the dog’s barking. “It was quite an emotional call because obviously we've gone through a lot together and I left the UK at nine. You miss out on a lot of experiences with your parents and that's hard on all of us.” She expects to fly to Melbourne on Friday, via one of Tennis Australia’s charter planes that are to hold no more than 75 people in their 300 seats. Don’t expect to see her post any photographs on social media, though, as she has doesn’t even have any active accounts. She prefers to keep a lower profile than some of her peers, who often seem more concerned about looking glamorous on Instagram than they do about winning matches. “To me, social media is a platform that can be used to your benefit,” she said. “But I also think at the moment it has a negative influence on society. I don’t want to get too caught up in it. I like to stick to the tennis and to my life and I quite like my privacy in that respect.” It is quite the lesson. Rather than allowing her unique challenges to define her, Jones is maximising everything she has, while paying no attention to fripperies. She clearly recognises what is and isn’t important – a skill that has surely been honed by her rare condition. A few other young wannabes could learn from her example.

  • Where could Houston trade Deshaun Watson?

    Kyle Dvorchak discusses Monday's fantasy football news and breaks down potential landing spots for Deshaun Watson if he forces a trade from Houston. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Why Bruce Arians doesn't see coaching in Tom Brady's future

    Tom Brady is like a second head coach at this stage of his career, but Bruce Arians has a good reason why he doesn't expect coaching to be in the 43-year-old QB's future.

  • Amanda Ribas wants quick finish of Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257 to get to title contention

    In a card stacked with some of the sport's most notable names, Amanda Ribas is gunning for a standout performance at UFC 257.