NFL wild-card: Fan in Buffalo throws snowball at Steelers WR George Pickens in end zone

For the most part on Monday, fans kept the snow confined to the Highmark Stadium stands. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

This was bound to happen.

With the stands at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium packed with snow, one fan took it upon his or herself to use it as ammunition. With Pittsburgh threatening to score, a fan chucked a snowball into the field of play toward Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

The incident happened with 12:12 remaining in regulation and the Steelers throwing into the end zone. On second-and-7, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph targeted Pickens on a fade in the end zone near the right sideline.

As Pickens dove in an attempt to catch the pass, a snowball came flying in from the stands in his direction. The pass fell incomplete.

#Bills fans threw snowballs at George Pickens on this almost touchdown catch. pic.twitter.com/2RxUHslnuq — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) January 16, 2024

Fortunately, the snowball was off target and didn't appear to affect the play. But a fan certainly intended on making a direct impact on the play on the field.

The Steelers went on to score three plays later on a touchdown pass from Rudolph to Calvin Austin III that cut Buffalo's lead to 24-17. There was no immediate word if the fan was identified. Buffalo went on to a 31-17 win to advance to the divisional round and a date with the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the most part on Monday, Bills fans kept the snow confined to the stands for touchdown celebrations:

Dawson Knox was wide open in the end zone on that TD.



Snow is flying in celebration here in Buffalo as the Bills take the early lead pic.twitter.com/qoBqDUzmwC — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) January 15, 2024

But in a stadium packed with more than 70,000, at least one fan couldn't resist the temptation to throw a snowball on the field.