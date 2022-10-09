NFL wide receivers make insane one-handed catches in Week 5
NFL wide receivers make insane one-handed catches in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Look ma, one hand.
A one-handed snag by a wide receiver is one of the most exciting plays in football. It’s thrilling enough seeing one on a given Sunday, but the NFL’s early Week 5 slate featured three jaw-dropping grabs.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis got things started with a right-handed grab on a deep shot from Josh Allen:
The play came just a quarter after Allen and Davis connected on a 98-yard touchdown pass.
The next one-handed grab came on an acrobatic effort from Chicago Bears wideout Darnell Mooney:
ONE-HAND MOONEY.
ðŸ“º: #CHIvsMIN on FOX
ðŸ“±: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/78MQfPqpl1 pic.twitter.com/TDuP4mPsb6
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
Finishing up the trifecta was Washington Commanders receiver Dyami Brown, who hauled in a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with his left hand:
OMG WHAT A CATCH @deuce2_ðŸ¤¯
ðŸ“º CBS pic.twitter.com/e2CMotOgHe
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 9, 2022
It was a career day for Brown, who picked up his first NFL touchdown reception earlier in the day against the Tennessee Titans.
After those three plays, the five remaining games in Week 5 have a tough act to follow.