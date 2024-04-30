NFL wide receivers coach gives assessment on Patriots rookie Ja’Lynn Polk

Several New England Patriots fans were a bit surprised when the team selected wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Nevertheless, the reviews on Polk have been coming in, and they have been solid.

Polk is coming off a 2023 season at Washington that saw him tally 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The wideout has received comparisons to Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua and figures to be a key factor in the Patriots’ passing attack.

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi pulled a quote from an NFL wide receivers coach in regards to the Polk draft selection.

For those of you who feel like the Pats "reached" on Ja'Lynn Polk, just talked to an NFL WR coach who said, "would have loved if we drafted him. Does everything at a high level and has a good feel for how defenses are playing him. Man. Zone. Doesn't matter. Polk gets it." — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 29, 2024

New England has not had the best luck at developing wide receivers in recent memory, but this is a new regime and a new era with the Patriots looking to get back into contention for the first time since the 2021 season.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire