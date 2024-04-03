NFL wide receiver Rashee Rice takes ‘full responsibility’ for role in Dallas crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has released a statement about his involvement in a Dallas crash last weekend that left multiple people injured.

Police confirmed they were looking for Rice, who recently won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in his rookie season, over the weekend after a vehicle in his name was involved in a “major” crash.

Rice was leasing a Lamborghini SUV that police said was speeding along with a Corvette on North Central Expressway on Saturday. The crash ultimately involved six vehicles, police said, and the occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene without providing information or determining whether anyone needed medical attention.

On Monday, Royce West, an attorney for Rice released a statement Monday, said the wide receiver was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

California woman dies after using hemorrhoid ointment containing lead, health officials say

“On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday,” he wrote. “Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all the necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

Wednesday, Rice posted a statement to his Instagram story, which read:

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares for a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Rice was leasing the Lamborghini from The Classic Lifestyle, said Kyle Coker, an attorney for the Dallas-based exotic car rental company. Under the terms of the lease, Rice would have been the only person allowed to drive the vehicle, which rents for about $1,750 a day and is worth about $250,000.

The Chiefs also said they were aware of the crash but declined additional comment.

No one was killed in the high-speed crash and in the chain reaction fender benders that followed. It did, however, minorly injure four people and sent two of those to the hospital to be treated.

Man arrested after allegedly holding woman captive, torturing her for months: Florida deputies

Police have not released any information about the other people involved in the wreck.

Rice was born in Philadelphia but grew up in the Fort Worth, Texas, suburb of North Richland Hills. He played college football at nearby SMU, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put the wide receiver on the radar of NFL teams.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of last year’s draft, and he quickly became one of the only dependable options in their passing game. With exceptional quickness off the line of scrimmage, Rice finished second on the team to Travis Kelce with 73 receptions for 938 yards while leading the Chiefs with seven touchdown receptions.

Rice may have been even better in the playoffs. He had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown, including six catches for 39 yards against San Francisco in the Super Bowl, helping the Chiefs win their third Lombardi Trophy in five years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.