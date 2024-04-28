NFL wide receiver injured in Florida shooting, team says

SANFORD, Fla. (WGHP) — Tank Dell, a star wide receiver for the Houston Texans, is recovering after he was reportedly injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night,” the team wrote, adding that he had a minor wound and has already been released from the hospital.

“We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident,” the Texans added.

The second-year wide receiver was reportedly caught in the crossfire during an overnight shooting in Florida.

According to multiple reports, Dell was among the 10 people injured after a shooting broke out at a venue in Sanford, Florida, late Saturday night. According to authorities, all 10 suffered non-life-threatening injuries, primarily below their waists, and were treated at local hospitals.

A security guard tackled and disarmed the shooter almost immediately, and a second guard handcuffed him until sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

10 shot outside Florida bar after argument turns violent: deputies

Witnesses told law enforcement the shooting started after a fistfight broke out. Someone who wasn’t involved in the melee drew a handgun and began firing toward a crowd of people, the arrest report said. A security guard standing near the gunman wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in the Florida case Sunday and taken to a juvenile detention center. He was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

Sanford is located about 40 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, where Dell grew up.

Dell, 24, recorded 709 yards receiving in just 11 games played during his rookie campaign. Before being drafted in the third round in 2023, Dell played college football for the University of Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

