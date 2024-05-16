The NFL weighs in on commencement speech by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s name has been trending on social media for days following his commencement speech Sunday at Benedictine College.

Butker’s comments on Pride month and his message for the female graduates about the “diabolical lies” they’ve been told have infuriated a great number of people.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker said to the women who were graduating. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation, as a wife, and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man I am, because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.”

That has caught the attention of multiple NFL entities.

That included the NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl, who is one of the “Good Morning Football” hosts.

“The chiefs kicker is lucky @gmfb is on hiatus,” Erdahl wrote on X. “I would be asking for a few minutes tomorrow to let off some steam. And then I would return home to my rightful place with my children and husband.”

Then there was the Los Angeles Chargers’ social media team, which poked fun at Butker in their 2024 schedule release Wednesday by showing him in the kitchen.

Butker’s speech even drew a response from the league office.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer, weighed in on what Butker said. The league tried to distance itself from what Butker had said.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Beane told People magazine in a written statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”